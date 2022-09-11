It appears Nate Diaz is making the transition from UFC to the world of boxing. Diaz announced his departure from the mixed martial arts organization after defeating Tony Ferguson via fourth-round submission in the main event of UFC 279.

Diaz entered the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night with one fight left on his UFC contract. The MMA folk hero made his intentions known that he plans to make the jump to another sport before returning to capture a UFC championship.

"All I know is it's been a love-hate relationship with UFC for as long as I've been in this f---ing company," Diaz told UFC commentator Joe Rogan during a post-fight interview. "But I love UFC.

"I want to get out of the UFC for a minute and show all these UFC fighters how to take over and own up another sport. How you're supposed to do it. Conor McGregor didn't know how to do it. None of these other fighters know how to do it. I'm going to go out there, take over another profession and become the best at that. Show everybody I'm the best at that and then I'm going to be right the f--- back to get a motherf---ing UFC title. The best title in the world."

Jake Paul, who is actively preparing to fight former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Oct. 29, reacted to Diaz's ambiguous post-fight speech.

"Nate Diaz is going into the sport of boxing," Paul said in a video posted to social media. "I wonder who he should fight."

Diaz confirmed to reporters at the UFC 279 press conference that he will be present at the Paul-Silva card.

White wished Diaz well in his future endeavors and will welcome him back to the UFC with open arms.

"No matter what Nate does from here on out. This is his house," White told reporters at the presser. "He's been here forever. It's been a blast having him here. I wish him well. He and I had this discussion months ago at the offices. Whatever he moves on to do. I wish him nothing but the best. If he's starting his own organization or getting into promoting or doing something else, I wish him the best of luck. It's been awesome having him here."

"He's so durable and so tough," White said of the Ferguson fight. "They are both older guys that have been around here for a long time. It was what I expected."