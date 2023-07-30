UFC continues to deliver the goods with another epic PPV event on Saturday night. UFC 291 in Salt Lake City promised violence and exceeded those sky high expectations. Justin Gaethje claimed the ceremonial BMF title with a thunderous head-kick knockout of Dustin Poirier in the main event from Salt Lake City to put the perfect capstone on an incredible event.

Only two of the 11 fights on the card made it to the judges' scorecards and each finish provided a unique spotlight for the winner. It doesn't get much better for Gaethje, though, as "The Highlight" exorcised his demons from 2018 by stopping Poirier -- the man who did the same to him in violent fashion five years earlier. Now, Gaethje is in perfect position to challenge next for the lightweight title once again after Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira meet for the second time in October.

Elsewhere on the card, Alex Pereira made a successful light heavyweight debut, albeit with its own bit of controversy. The Brazilian outpointed Jan Blachowicz on two of the judges' scorecards to earn a split decision and set him up to challenge for the vacant title at 205 pounds. Plus, Derrick Lewis returned to form with a quick TKO of Marcos Rogerio de Lima and he celebrated in kind by taking off his shorts. Bobby Green and Kevin Holland also picked up big wins as each man scored a submission of Tony Ferguson and Michael Chiesa, respectively.

