Z. Randolph 50
14.5 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.2 APG
L. James SF
1234T
away team logo Kings 1-0 -----
home team logo Lakers 0-2 -----
Kings
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
Z. Randolph 59 25.6 14.5 6.7 2.2 0.7 0.2 2.0 47.3 34.7 78.5 1.6 5.1
B. Hield 80 25.3 13.5 3.8 1.9 1.1 0.3 1.6 44.6 43.1 87.7 0.7 3.2
W. Cauley-Stein 73 28.0 12.8 7.0 2.4 1.1 0.9 1.5 50.2 25.0 61.9 1.8 5.2
B. Bogdanovic 78 27.9 11.8 2.9 3.3 0.9 0.2 1.6 44.6 39.2 84.0 0.4 2.5
D. Fox 73 27.8 11.6 2.8 4.4 1.0 0.3 2.4 41.2 30.7 72.3 0.5 2.3
S. Labissiere 60 20.7 8.7 4.8 1.2 0.4 0.8 1.2 44.8 35.3 80.5 1.7 3.2
F. Mason III 52 18.9 7.9 2.5 2.8 0.7 0.2 1.3 37.9 36.0 81.7 0.6 1.9
J. Jackson 68 22.1 6.7 2.8 1.1 0.4 0.2 0.6 44.2 30.8 72.2 0.4 2.4
K. Koufos 71 19.6 6.7 6.6 1.2 0.7 0.5 0.7 57.1 0.0 44.6 2.1 4.5
J. Cooley 7 12.4 5.7 4.3 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.4 48.1 0.0 73.7 2.0 2.3
N. Hayes 5 21.0 3.6 4.4 0.8 0.4 0.6 0.2 28.6 16.7 0.0 0.8 3.6
Lakers
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Kuzma 77 31.2 16.1 6.3 1.8 0.6 0.4 1.8 45.0 36.6 70.7 1.1 5.1
B. Ingram 59 33.5 16.1 5.3 3.9 0.8 0.7 2.5 47.0 39.0 68.1 1.0 4.4
K. Caldwell-Pope 74 33.2 13.4 5.2 2.2 1.4 0.2 1.3 42.6 38.3 78.9 0.8 4.4
A. Ingram 2 32.0 12.0 3.0 3.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 47.1 55.6 100.0 0.5 2.5
L. Ball 52 34.2 10.2 6.9 7.2 1.7 0.8 2.6 36.0 30.5 45.1 1.3 5.6
J. Hart 63 23.2 7.9 4.2 1.3 0.8 0.3 0.8 46.9 39.6 70.2 0.7 3.5
T. Wear 17 13.4 4.4 2.2 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.3 34.7 36.2 100.0 0.0 2.2
T. Ennis 54 12.6 4.1 1.8 1.9 0.6 0.2 0.7 42.0 25.0 75.9 0.4 1.4
I. Zubac 43 9.5 3.7 2.8 0.6 0.2 0.3 0.6 50.0 0.0 76.5 1.0 1.8
A. Caruso 37 15.2 3.6 1.8 2.0 0.6 0.3 1.1 43.1 30.2 70.0 0.4 1.4
A. Bogut 24 9.0 1.5 3.3 0.6 0.2 0.5 0.8 68.0 0.0 100.0 1.1 2.2
D. Williams 2 4.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
V. Blue 5 9.0 0.6 0.2 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.6 20.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.2
