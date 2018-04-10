No Text
SAC
LAL
No Text
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
Video Carousel
Z. Randolph 50
14.5 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.2 APG
|Key Players
|
|Z. Randolph
|14.5 PPG
|6.7 RPG
|2.2 APG
|47.3 FG%
|
|L. James SF
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Z. Randolph
|59
|25.6
|14.5
|6.7
|2.2
|0.7
|0.2
|2.0
|47.3
|34.7
|78.5
|1.6
|5.1
|B. Hield
|80
|25.3
|13.5
|3.8
|1.9
|1.1
|0.3
|1.6
|44.6
|43.1
|87.7
|0.7
|3.2
|W. Cauley-Stein
|73
|28.0
|12.8
|7.0
|2.4
|1.1
|0.9
|1.5
|50.2
|25.0
|61.9
|1.8
|5.2
|B. Bogdanovic
|78
|27.9
|11.8
|2.9
|3.3
|0.9
|0.2
|1.6
|44.6
|39.2
|84.0
|0.4
|2.5
|D. Fox
|73
|27.8
|11.6
|2.8
|4.4
|1.0
|0.3
|2.4
|41.2
|30.7
|72.3
|0.5
|2.3
|S. Labissiere
|60
|20.7
|8.7
|4.8
|1.2
|0.4
|0.8
|1.2
|44.8
|35.3
|80.5
|1.7
|3.2
|F. Mason III
|52
|18.9
|7.9
|2.5
|2.8
|0.7
|0.2
|1.3
|37.9
|36.0
|81.7
|0.6
|1.9
|J. Jackson
|68
|22.1
|6.7
|2.8
|1.1
|0.4
|0.2
|0.6
|44.2
|30.8
|72.2
|0.4
|2.4
|K. Koufos
|71
|19.6
|6.7
|6.6
|1.2
|0.7
|0.5
|0.7
|57.1
|0.0
|44.6
|2.1
|4.5
|J. Cooley
|7
|12.4
|5.7
|4.3
|0.9
|0.1
|0.0
|0.4
|48.1
|0.0
|73.7
|2.0
|2.3
|N. Hayes
|5
|21.0
|3.6
|4.4
|0.8
|0.4
|0.6
|0.2
|28.6
|16.7
|0.0
|0.8
|3.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Kuzma
|77
|31.2
|16.1
|6.3
|1.8
|0.6
|0.4
|1.8
|45.0
|36.6
|70.7
|1.1
|5.1
|B. Ingram
|59
|33.5
|16.1
|5.3
|3.9
|0.8
|0.7
|2.5
|47.0
|39.0
|68.1
|1.0
|4.4
|K. Caldwell-Pope
|74
|33.2
|13.4
|5.2
|2.2
|1.4
|0.2
|1.3
|42.6
|38.3
|78.9
|0.8
|4.4
|A. Ingram
|2
|32.0
|12.0
|3.0
|3.5
|1.5
|1.5
|1.5
|47.1
|55.6
|100.0
|0.5
|2.5
|L. Ball
|52
|34.2
|10.2
|6.9
|7.2
|1.7
|0.8
|2.6
|36.0
|30.5
|45.1
|1.3
|5.6
|J. Hart
|63
|23.2
|7.9
|4.2
|1.3
|0.8
|0.3
|0.8
|46.9
|39.6
|70.2
|0.7
|3.5
|T. Wear
|17
|13.4
|4.4
|2.2
|0.4
|0.2
|0.3
|0.3
|34.7
|36.2
|100.0
|0.0
|2.2
|T. Ennis
|54
|12.6
|4.1
|1.8
|1.9
|0.6
|0.2
|0.7
|42.0
|25.0
|75.9
|0.4
|1.4
|I. Zubac
|43
|9.5
|3.7
|2.8
|0.6
|0.2
|0.3
|0.6
|50.0
|0.0
|76.5
|1.0
|1.8
|A. Caruso
|37
|15.2
|3.6
|1.8
|2.0
|0.6
|0.3
|1.1
|43.1
|30.2
|70.0
|0.4
|1.4
|A. Bogut
|24
|9.0
|1.5
|3.3
|0.6
|0.2
|0.5
|0.8
|68.0
|0.0
|100.0
|1.1
|2.2
|D. Williams
|2
|4.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|V. Blue
|5
|9.0
|0.6
|0.2
|0.6
|0.2
|0.0
|0.6
|20.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.2