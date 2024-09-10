No Text
BKN
LAL
No Text
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|LAL team rebound
|0:00
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|+ 2
|David Nwaba made driving dunk, assist by Theo Pinson
|0:09
|Out of bounds turnover on Alex Caruso
|0:13
|+ 1
|Theo Pinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:20
|BKN team rebound
|0:20
|Theo Pinson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:20
|Personal foul on Devontae Cacok
|0:20
|BKN team rebound
|0:20
|Demetrius Jackson missed layup
|0:20
|Bad pass turnover on David Nwaba, stolen by Demetrius Jackson
|0:21
|Team Stats
|Points
|114
|111
|Field Goals
|36-80 (45.0%)
|41-95 (43.2%)
|3-Pointers
|20-41 (48.8%)
|11-28 (39.3%)
|Free Throws
|22-29 (75.9%)
|18-23 (78.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|53
|57
|Offensive
|8
|13
|Defensive
|34
|32
|Team
|11
|12
|Assists
|26
|30
|Steals
|10
|14
|Blocks
|9
|10
|Turnovers
|25
|21
|Fouls
|24
|30
|Technicals
|1
|0
S. Dinwiddie PG 8
20 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
R. Rondo PG 9
18 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
|Key Players
|
|S. Dinwiddie PG
|16.8 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|4.6 APG
|44.2 FG%
|
|L. James SF
|27.4 PPG
|8.5 RPG
|8.3 APG
|51.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Dinwiddie PG
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|7 AST
|L. James SF
|20 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|
|45.0
|FG%
|43.2
|
|
|48.8
|3PT FG%
|39.3
|
|
|75.9
|FT%
|78.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|T. Waller-Prince
|18
|4
|1
|6/11
|4/6
|2/2
|6
|24
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|-10
|22
|J. Harris
|10
|2
|3
|4/8
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+2
|18
|D. Jordan
|5
|7
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|24
|1
|3
|2
|0
|7
|-2
|20
|K. Irving
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|C. LeVert
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|S. Dinwiddie
|20
|3
|7
|6/14
|3/6
|5/6
|2
|24
|1
|0
|5
|0
|3
|+9
|33
|D. Musa
|16
|1
|1
|6/10
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|22
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-4
|21
|T. Pinson
|10
|3
|2
|2/10
|1/5
|5/6
|1
|19
|0
|1
|5
|1
|2
|-3
|13
|R. Kurucs
|10
|8
|1
|3/7
|3/6
|1/2
|2
|24
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|+8
|20
|G. Temple
|9
|2
|3
|3/6
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|24
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|+7
|18
|J. Allen
|6
|7
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|4/6
|1
|23
|0
|4
|3
|1
|6
|+5
|16
|D. Nwaba
|6
|3
|2
|2/4
|0/2
|2/3
|2
|18
|2
|0
|5
|2
|1
|-3
|10
|W. Chandler
|4
|2
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+8
|9
|K. Durant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Egbunu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Adel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Ellenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Claxton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|114
|42
|26
|36/80
|20/41
|22/29
|24
|234
|10
|9
|25
|8
|34
|+15
|202
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|L. James
|20
|6
|2
|7/15
|2/3
|4/4
|1
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|-4
|29
|R. Rondo
|18
|5
|6
|7/13
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|23
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|+5
|32
|A. Davis
|16
|2
|5
|4/10
|0/1
|8/9
|2
|25
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|+5
|30
|K. Caldwell-Pope
|11
|5
|3
|4/9
|3/8
|0/0
|3
|31
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|-6
|24
|D. Howard
|5
|8
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|18
|1
|1
|2
|1
|7
|-1
|15
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|A. Caruso
|11
|2
|8
|4/12
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|21
|3
|1
|4
|1
|1
|-5
|29
|Z. Norvell
|7
|0
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-8
|9
|J. McGee
|6
|10
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|18
|3
|5
|3
|4
|6
|+11
|23
|D. Cacok
|6
|5
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|13
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|-9
|10
|A. Bradley
|5
|1
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|19
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|7
|D. Green
|4
|0
|0
|2/8
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|+2
|1
|D. Jackson
|2
|1
|3
|1/7
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|-4
|10
|J. Dudley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cousins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Daniels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Stockton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Antetokounmpo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kuzma
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Horton-Tucker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|111
|45
|30
|41/95
|11/28
|18/23
|30
|234
|14
|10
|21
|13
|32
|-15
|219