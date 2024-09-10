BKN
LAL

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  LAL team rebound 0:00
  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 2 David Nwaba made driving dunk, assist by Theo Pinson 0:09
  Out of bounds turnover on Alex Caruso 0:13
+ 1 Theo Pinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:20
  BKN team rebound 0:20
  Theo Pinson missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:20
  Personal foul on Devontae Cacok 0:20
  BKN team rebound 0:20
  Demetrius Jackson missed layup 0:20
  Bad pass turnover on David Nwaba, stolen by Demetrius Jackson 0:21
Team Stats
Points 114 111
Field Goals 36-80 (45.0%) 41-95 (43.2%)
3-Pointers 20-41 (48.8%) 11-28 (39.3%)
Free Throws 22-29 (75.9%) 18-23 (78.3%)
Total Rebounds 53 57
Offensive 8 13
Defensive 34 32
Team 11 12
Assists 26 30
Steals 10 14
Blocks 9 10
Turnovers 25 21
Fouls 24 30
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
S. Dinwiddie PG 8
20 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
R. Rondo PG 9
18 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Nets 1-0 29282730114
home team logo Lakers 1-1 33223224111
Mercedes-Benz Arena (Shanghai) Shanghai,
away team logo Nets 1-0 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Lakers 1-1 123.0 PPG 58 RPG 32.0 APG
Key Players
S. Dinwiddie PG 16.8 PPG 2.4 RPG 4.6 APG 44.2 FG%
L. James SF 27.4 PPG 8.5 RPG 8.3 APG 51.0 FG%
Top Scorers
S. Dinwiddie PG 20 PTS 3 REB 7 AST
L. James SF 20 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
45.0 FG% 43.2
48.8 3PT FG% 39.3
75.9 FT% 78.3
Nets
Starters
T. Waller-Prince
J. Harris
D. Jordan
K. Irving
C. LeVert
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Waller-Prince 18 4 1 6/11 4/6 2/2 6 24 1 0 3 2 2 -10 22
J. Harris 10 2 3 4/8 2/5 0/0 2 20 0 0 0 0 2 +2 18
D. Jordan 5 7 3 1/3 0/0 3/4 3 24 1 3 2 0 7 -2 20
K. Irving 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
C. LeVert 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
S. Dinwiddie
D. Musa
T. Pinson
R. Kurucs
G. Temple
J. Allen
D. Nwaba
W. Chandler
K. Durant
L. Thomas
J. Egbunu
D. Adel
H. Ellenson
C. Williams
N. Claxton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Dinwiddie 20 3 7 6/14 3/6 5/6 2 24 1 0 5 0 3 +9 33
D. Musa 16 1 1 6/10 4/6 0/0 0 22 2 1 1 0 1 -4 21
T. Pinson 10 3 2 2/10 1/5 5/6 1 19 0 1 5 1 2 -3 13
R. Kurucs 10 8 1 3/7 3/6 1/2 2 24 1 0 1 1 7 +8 20
G. Temple 9 2 3 3/6 3/5 0/0 2 24 1 0 0 1 1 +7 18
J. Allen 6 7 1 1/4 0/0 4/6 1 23 0 4 3 1 6 +5 16
D. Nwaba 6 3 2 2/4 0/2 2/3 2 18 2 0 5 2 1 -3 10
W. Chandler 4 2 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 10 1 0 0 0 2 +8 9
K. Durant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Egbunu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Adel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Claxton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 114 42 26 36/80 20/41 22/29 24 234 10 9 25 8 34 +15 202
Lakers
Starters
L. James
R. Rondo
A. Davis
K. Caldwell-Pope
D. Howard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. James 20 6 2 7/15 2/3 4/4 1 24 0 0 1 0 6 -4 29
R. Rondo 18 5 6 7/13 2/3 2/2 2 23 0 0 3 1 4 +5 32
A. Davis 16 2 5 4/10 0/1 8/9 2 25 1 2 1 0 2 +5 30
K. Caldwell-Pope 11 5 3 4/9 3/8 0/0 3 31 1 1 0 2 3 -6 24
D. Howard 5 8 1 2/2 0/0 1/2 5 18 1 1 2 1 7 -1 15
Bench
A. Caruso
Z. Norvell
J. McGee
D. Cacok
A. Bradley
D. Green
D. Jackson
J. Dudley
D. Cousins
T. Daniels
D. Stockton
Q. Cook
K. Antetokounmpo
K. Kuzma
T. Horton-Tucker
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Caruso 11 2 8 4/12 3/4 0/0 1 21 3 1 4 1 1 -5 29
Z. Norvell 7 0 1 2/3 1/2 2/2 1 13 1 0 1 0 0 -8 9
J. McGee 6 10 1 3/6 0/0 0/0 4 18 3 5 3 4 6 +11 23
D. Cacok 6 5 0 3/4 0/0 0/2 4 13 0 0 1 3 2 -9 10
A. Bradley 5 1 0 2/6 0/2 1/2 3 19 2 0 1 0 1 -1 7
D. Green 4 0 0 2/8 0/3 0/0 2 19 0 0 3 0 0 +2 1
D. Jackson 2 1 3 1/7 0/2 0/0 1 10 2 0 1 1 0 -4 10
J. Dudley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stockton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kuzma - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Horton-Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 111 45 30 41/95 11/28 18/23 30 234 14 10 21 13 32 -15 219
NBA Scores