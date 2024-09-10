DEN
LAC

No Text

No Text
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
away team logo
N. Jokic 15
20.1 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 7.3 APG
home team logo
L. Williams 23
20.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 5.4 APG
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 1-0 -----
home team logo Clippers 0-1 -----
LAC 3.5, O/U 228.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, California
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 1-0 105.0 PPG 49 RPG 21.0 APG
home team logo Clippers 0-1 96.0 PPG 49 RPG 26.0 APG
Key Players
N. Jokic 20.1 PPG 10.8 RPG 7.3 APG 51.1 FG%
L. Williams 20.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 5.4 APG 42.5 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Nuggets
Roster
N. Jokic
J. Murray
G. Harris
P. Millsap
W. Barton
M. Beasley
M. Morris
M. Plumlee
J. Hernangomez
T. Craig
J. Vanderbilt
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Jokic 80 31.3 20.1 10.8 7.3 1.4 0.7 3.1 51.1 30.7 82.1 2.9 8.0
J. Murray 75 32.6 18.2 4.2 4.8 0.9 0.4 2.1 43.7 36.7 84.8 0.9 3.4
G. Harris 57 28.8 12.9 2.8 2.2 1.0 0.3 1.2 42.4 33.9 79.9 0.7 2.1
P. Millsap 70 27.1 12.6 7.2 2.0 1.2 0.8 1.4 48.4 36.5 72.7 2.2 5.0
W. Barton 43 27.7 11.5 4.6 2.9 0.4 0.5 1.5 40.2 34.2 77.0 0.7 3.9
M. Beasley 81 23.2 11.3 2.5 1.2 0.7 0.1 0.7 47.4 40.2 84.8 0.4 2.0
M. Morris 82 24.0 10.4 2.4 3.6 0.9 0.1 0.6 49.3 41.4 80.2 0.4 1.9
M. Plumlee 82 21.1 7.8 6.4 3.0 0.8 0.9 1.5 59.3 20.0 56.1 2.0 4.4
J. Hernangomez 70 19.4 5.8 3.8 0.8 0.4 0.3 0.5 43.9 36.5 76.7 0.9 2.9
T. Craig 75 20.0 5.7 3.5 1.0 0.5 0.6 0.6 44.2 32.4 70.0 1.2 2.3
J. Vanderbilt 17 4.1 1.4 1.4 0.2 0.3 0.1 0.5 47.4 0.0 60.0 0.4 0.9
Total 1 240.0 105.0 49 21.0 11.00 6.00 24.0 44.7 31.0 76.9 10.0 39.0
Clippers
Roster
L. Williams
M. Harrell
L. Shamet
I. Zubac
J. Green
P. Beverley
J. Motley
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Williams 75 26.6 20.0 3.0 5.4 0.8 0.1 2.4 42.5 36.1 87.6 0.5 2.4
M. Harrell 82 26.3 16.6 6.5 2.0 0.9 1.3 1.6 61.5 17.6 64.3 2.2 4.3
L. Shamet 25 27.8 10.9 2.2 2.3 0.5 0.1 0.8 41.4 45.0 79.5 0.3 2.0
I. Zubac 26 20.2 9.4 7.7 1.5 0.4 0.9 1.4 53.8 0.0 73.3 2.3 5.3
J. Green 24 19.6 8.7 6.5 0.6 0.5 0.3 1.0 48.2 41.3 81.0 1.3 5.2
P. Beverley 78 27.4 7.6 5.0 3.8 0.9 0.6 1.1 40.7 39.7 78.0 1.0 4.0
J. Motley 22 7.1 4.6 2.3 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.7 53.4 0.0 60.0 0.8 1.5
Total 1 240.0 96.0 49 26.0 5.00 8.00 22.0 38.4 27.3 60.0 11.0 38.0
NBA Scores