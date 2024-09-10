No Text
DEN
LAC
No Text
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
Video Carousel
N. Jokic 15
20.1 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 7.3 APG
L. Williams 23
20.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 5.4 APG
|Key Players
|
|N. Jokic
|20.1 PPG
|10.8 RPG
|7.3 APG
|51.1 FG%
|
|L. Williams
|20.0 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|5.4 APG
|42.5 FG%
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Jokic
|80
|31.3
|20.1
|10.8
|7.3
|1.4
|0.7
|3.1
|51.1
|30.7
|82.1
|2.9
|8.0
|J. Murray
|75
|32.6
|18.2
|4.2
|4.8
|0.9
|0.4
|2.1
|43.7
|36.7
|84.8
|0.9
|3.4
|G. Harris
|57
|28.8
|12.9
|2.8
|2.2
|1.0
|0.3
|1.2
|42.4
|33.9
|79.9
|0.7
|2.1
|P. Millsap
|70
|27.1
|12.6
|7.2
|2.0
|1.2
|0.8
|1.4
|48.4
|36.5
|72.7
|2.2
|5.0
|W. Barton
|43
|27.7
|11.5
|4.6
|2.9
|0.4
|0.5
|1.5
|40.2
|34.2
|77.0
|0.7
|3.9
|M. Beasley
|81
|23.2
|11.3
|2.5
|1.2
|0.7
|0.1
|0.7
|47.4
|40.2
|84.8
|0.4
|2.0
|M. Morris
|82
|24.0
|10.4
|2.4
|3.6
|0.9
|0.1
|0.6
|49.3
|41.4
|80.2
|0.4
|1.9
|M. Plumlee
|82
|21.1
|7.8
|6.4
|3.0
|0.8
|0.9
|1.5
|59.3
|20.0
|56.1
|2.0
|4.4
|J. Hernangomez
|70
|19.4
|5.8
|3.8
|0.8
|0.4
|0.3
|0.5
|43.9
|36.5
|76.7
|0.9
|2.9
|T. Craig
|75
|20.0
|5.7
|3.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.6
|0.6
|44.2
|32.4
|70.0
|1.2
|2.3
|J. Vanderbilt
|17
|4.1
|1.4
|1.4
|0.2
|0.3
|0.1
|0.5
|47.4
|0.0
|60.0
|0.4
|0.9
|Total
|1
|240.0
|105.0
|49
|21.0
|11.00
|6.00
|24.0
|44.7
|31.0
|76.9
|10.0
|39.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Williams
|75
|26.6
|20.0
|3.0
|5.4
|0.8
|0.1
|2.4
|42.5
|36.1
|87.6
|0.5
|2.4
|M. Harrell
|82
|26.3
|16.6
|6.5
|2.0
|0.9
|1.3
|1.6
|61.5
|17.6
|64.3
|2.2
|4.3
|L. Shamet
|25
|27.8
|10.9
|2.2
|2.3
|0.5
|0.1
|0.8
|41.4
|45.0
|79.5
|0.3
|2.0
|I. Zubac
|26
|20.2
|9.4
|7.7
|1.5
|0.4
|0.9
|1.4
|53.8
|0.0
|73.3
|2.3
|5.3
|J. Green
|24
|19.6
|8.7
|6.5
|0.6
|0.5
|0.3
|1.0
|48.2
|41.3
|81.0
|1.3
|5.2
|P. Beverley
|78
|27.4
|7.6
|5.0
|3.8
|0.9
|0.6
|1.1
|40.7
|39.7
|78.0
|1.0
|4.0
|J. Motley
|22
|7.1
|4.6
|2.3
|0.5
|0.2
|0.1
|0.7
|53.4
|0.0
|60.0
|0.8
|1.5
|Total
|1
|240.0
|96.0
|49
|26.0
|5.00
|8.00
|22.0
|38.4
|27.3
|60.0
|11.0
|38.0