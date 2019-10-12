PHO
DEN

No Text

No Text
Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
N. Jokic
15 C
24.0 Min. Per Game 24.0
20.0 Pts. Per Game 20.0
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
13.0 Reb. Per Game 13.0
42.1 Field Goal % 50.0
44.0 Three Point % 50.0
71.4 Free Throw % 72.7
  Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant 0:00
  Devin Booker missed driving layup, blocked by Torrey Craig 0:00
+ 1 Jamal Murray made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:19
+ 1 Jamal Murray made 1st of 2 free throws 0:19
  Personal foul on Jevon Carter 0:19
  Lost ball turnover on Frank Kaminsky, stolen by Gary Harris 0:27
  Defensive rebound by Dario Saric 0:46
  Nikola Jokic missed hook shot 0:47
  Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic 0:56
  Nikola Jokic missed hook shot 0:58
+ 1 Frank Kaminsky made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:05
Team Stats
Points 107 108
Field Goals 34-86 (39.5%) 36-92 (39.1%)
3-Pointers 8-28 (28.6%) 7-27 (25.9%)
Free Throws 31-32 (96.9%) 29-36 (80.6%)
Total Rebounds 59 57
Offensive 10 8
Defensive 44 37
Team 5 12
Assists 25 21
Steals 5 7
Blocks 1 12
Turnovers 17 14
Fouls 35 26
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Oubre Jr. SF 3
23 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
N. Jokic C 15
23 PTS, 14 REB, 12 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Suns 1-1 2124173312107
home team logo Nuggets 2-0 1524253113108
DEN -12, O/U 219.5
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
DEN -12, O/U 219.5
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 1-1 124.0 PPG 44 RPG 31.0 APG
home team logo Nuggets 2-0 108.0 PPG 45 RPG 24.0 APG
Key Players
K. Oubre Jr. SF 21.0 PPG 9.0 RPG 1.0 APG 47.1 FG%
J. Murray PG 14.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 6.0 APG 28.6 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Oubre Jr. SF 23 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
J. Murray PG 27 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
39.5 FG% 39.1
28.6 3PT FG% 25.9
96.9 FT% 80.6
Suns
Starters
K. Oubre Jr.
D. Booker
A. Baynes
R. Rubio
D. Saric
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Oubre Jr. 23 8 2 7/12 3/5 6/6 6 36 2 0 2 2 6 -11 35
D. Booker 18 5 7 6/21 1/8 5/6 5 41 0 1 3 0 5 0 35
A. Baynes 15 7 3 6/10 1/3 2/2 6 29 1 0 1 4 3 +3 28
R. Rubio 9 8 9 1/7 0/1 7/7 6 35 2 0 5 0 8 -1 32
D. Saric 6 8 2 3/11 0/3 0/0 2 31 0 0 1 2 6 -6 17
Starters
K. Oubre Jr.
D. Booker
A. Baynes
R. Rubio
D. Saric
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Oubre Jr. 23 8 2 7/12 3/5 6/6 6 36 2 0 2 2 6 -11 35
D. Booker 18 5 7 6/21 1/8 5/6 5 41 0 1 3 0 5 0 35
A. Baynes 15 7 3 6/10 1/3 2/2 6 29 1 0 1 4 3 +3 28
R. Rubio 9 8 9 1/7 0/1 7/7 6 35 2 0 5 0 8 -1 32
D. Saric 6 8 2 3/11 0/3 0/0 2 31 0 0 1 2 6 -6 17
Bench
F. Kaminsky
T. Johnson
J. Carter
M. Bridges
C. Diallo
C. Johnson
T. Jerome
E. Okobo
J. Lecque
J. Harper
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
F. Kaminsky 19 11 1 4/12 0/3 11/11 4 32 0 0 2 1 10 +5 30
T. Johnson 9 1 0 4/7 1/2 0/0 3 25 0 0 1 0 1 -4 9
J. Carter 6 2 1 2/4 2/3 0/0 3 17 0 0 1 1 1 0 9
M. Bridges 2 4 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 4 +6 6
C. Diallo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 +3 -1
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jerome - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Okobo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lecque - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harper - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 107 54 25 34/86 8/28 31/32 35 260 5 1 17 10 44 -5 200
Nuggets
Starters
J. Murray
N. Jokic
G. Harris
P. Millsap
W. Barton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Murray 27 7 3 8/19 2/5 9/11 4 40 1 1 3 1 6 +3 39
N. Jokic 23 14 12 8/18 0/2 7/9 4 40 1 2 5 3 11 +8 59
G. Harris 13 2 0 4/9 1/2 4/5 3 34 2 0 1 0 2 +7 16
P. Millsap 8 2 2 3/6 0/2 2/2 2 21 1 1 0 0 2 +5 16
W. Barton 5 1 0 1/6 1/4 2/2 0 20 1 3 0 0 1 +13 10
Starters
J. Murray
N. Jokic
G. Harris
P. Millsap
W. Barton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Murray 27 7 3 8/19 2/5 9/11 4 40 1 1 3 1 6 +3 39
N. Jokic 23 14 12 8/18 0/2 7/9 4 40 1 2 5 3 11 +8 59
G. Harris 13 2 0 4/9 1/2 4/5 3 34 2 0 1 0 2 +7 16
P. Millsap 8 2 2 3/6 0/2 2/2 2 21 1 1 0 0 2 +5 16
W. Barton 5 1 0 1/6 1/4 2/2 0 20 1 3 0 0 1 +13 10
Bench
M. Beasley
J. Grant
M. Plumlee
M. Morris
T. Craig
P. Dozier
J. Hernangomez
V. Cancar
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Beasley 17 4 1 7/11 2/4 1/1 2 28 1 0 1 2 2 -8 23
J. Grant 13 5 0 5/11 1/5 2/3 4 31 0 0 2 1 4 -5 16
M. Plumlee 2 5 1 0/2 0/0 2/3 3 11 0 1 1 0 5 -3 9
M. Morris 0 0 2 0/6 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 0 -2 4
T. Craig 0 5 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 4 22 0 4 1 1 4 -13 8
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Cancar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 108 45 21 36/92 7/27 29/36 26 259 7 12 14 8 37 +5 200
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores