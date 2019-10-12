No Text
PHO
DEN
No Text
Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
N. Jokic
15 C
|24.0
|Min. Per Game
|24.0
|20.0
|Pts. Per Game
|20.0
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|13.0
|Reb. Per Game
|13.0
|42.1
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|44.0
|Three Point %
|50.0
|71.4
|Free Throw %
|72.7
|Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant
|0:00
|Devin Booker missed driving layup, blocked by Torrey Craig
|0:00
|+ 1
|Jamal Murray made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:19
|+ 1
|Jamal Murray made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:19
|Personal foul on Jevon Carter
|0:19
|Lost ball turnover on Frank Kaminsky, stolen by Gary Harris
|0:27
|Defensive rebound by Dario Saric
|0:46
|Nikola Jokic missed hook shot
|0:47
|Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic
|0:56
|Nikola Jokic missed hook shot
|0:58
|+ 1
|Frank Kaminsky made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:05
|Team Stats
|Points
|107
|108
|Field Goals
|34-86 (39.5%)
|36-92 (39.1%)
|3-Pointers
|8-28 (28.6%)
|7-27 (25.9%)
|Free Throws
|31-32 (96.9%)
|29-36 (80.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|59
|57
|Offensive
|10
|8
|Defensive
|44
|37
|Team
|5
|12
|Assists
|25
|21
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|1
|12
|Turnovers
|17
|14
|Fouls
|35
|26
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
K. Oubre Jr. SF 3
23 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
N. Jokic C 15
23 PTS, 14 REB, 12 AST
|Key Players
|
|K. Oubre Jr. SF
|21.0 PPG
|9.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|47.1 FG%
|
|J. Murray PG
|14.0 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|6.0 APG
|28.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Oubre Jr. SF
|23 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|J. Murray PG
|27 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|
|39.5
|FG%
|39.1
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|25.9
|
|
|96.9
|FT%
|80.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|K. Oubre Jr.
|23
|8
|2
|7/12
|3/5
|6/6
|6
|36
|2
|0
|2
|2
|6
|-11
|35
|D. Booker
|18
|5
|7
|6/21
|1/8
|5/6
|5
|41
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5
|0
|35
|A. Baynes
|15
|7
|3
|6/10
|1/3
|2/2
|6
|29
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|+3
|28
|R. Rubio
|9
|8
|9
|1/7
|0/1
|7/7
|6
|35
|2
|0
|5
|0
|8
|-1
|32
|D. Saric
|6
|8
|2
|3/11
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|31
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|-6
|17
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|F. Kaminsky
|19
|11
|1
|4/12
|0/3
|11/11
|4
|32
|0
|0
|2
|1
|10
|+5
|30
|T. Johnson
|9
|1
|0
|4/7
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-4
|9
|J. Carter
|6
|2
|1
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|9
|M. Bridges
|2
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+6
|6
|C. Diallo
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|+3
|-1
|C. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jerome
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Okobo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lecque
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|107
|54
|25
|34/86
|8/28
|31/32
|35
|260
|5
|1
|17
|10
|44
|-5
|200
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Murray
|27
|7
|3
|8/19
|2/5
|9/11
|4
|40
|1
|1
|3
|1
|6
|+3
|39
|N. Jokic
|23
|14
|12
|8/18
|0/2
|7/9
|4
|40
|1
|2
|5
|3
|11
|+8
|59
|G. Harris
|13
|2
|0
|4/9
|1/2
|4/5
|3
|34
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|+7
|16
|P. Millsap
|8
|2
|2
|3/6
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+5
|16
|W. Barton
|5
|1
|0
|1/6
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|20
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|+13
|10
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|M. Beasley
|17
|4
|1
|7/11
|2/4
|1/1
|2
|28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|-8
|23
|J. Grant
|13
|5
|0
|5/11
|1/5
|2/3
|4
|31
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-5
|16
|M. Plumlee
|2
|5
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|-3
|9
|M. Morris
|0
|0
|2
|0/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|T. Craig
|0
|5
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|22
|0
|4
|1
|1
|4
|-13
|8
|P. Dozier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hernangomez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Cancar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Vanderbilt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Porter Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|108
|45
|21
|36/92
|7/27
|29/36
|26
|259
|7
|12
|14
|8
|37
|+5
|200