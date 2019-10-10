No Text
LAC
DAL
No Text
Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
L. Doncic
77 SF
|33.9
|Min. Per Game
|33.9
|30.6
|Pts. Per Game
|30.6
|9.8
|Ast. Per Game
|9.8
|10.1
|Reb. Per Game
|10.1
|44.2
|Field Goal %
|48.5
|43.6
|Three Point %
|48.2
|83.5
|Free Throw %
|82.3
|+ 1
|Boban Marjanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:05
|+ 1
|Boban Marjanovic made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:05
|Shooting foul on Jerome Robinson
|0:05
|Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson
|0:15
|Terance Mann missed jump shot
|0:18
|+ 3
|Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Brunson
|0:32
|Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson
|0:54
|Patrick Patterson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:56
|LAC team rebound
|0:56
|Patrick Patterson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:56
|Personal foul on Boban Marjanovic
|0:56
|Team Stats
|Points
|114
|99
|Field Goals
|41-97 (42.3%)
|30-79 (38.0%)
|3-Pointers
|11-33 (33.3%)
|11-38 (28.9%)
|Free Throws
|21-30 (70.0%)
|28-35 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|67
|54
|Offensive
|17
|9
|Defensive
|39
|37
|Team
|11
|8
|Assists
|22
|16
|Steals
|12
|12
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|14
|20
|Fouls
|27
|21
|Technicals
|0
|1
K. Leonard SF 2
28 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
L. Doncic SF 77
22 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST
|Key Players
|
|K. Leonard SF
|25.7 PPG
|8.0 RPG
|5.5 APG
|43.5 FG%
|
|L. Doncic SF
|30.6 PPG
|10.1 RPG
|9.8 APG
|49.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Leonard SF
|28 PTS
|8 REB
|4 AST
|L. Doncic SF
|22 PTS
|8 REB
|6 AST
|
|42.3
|FG%
|38.0
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|28.9
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|K. Leonard
|28
|8
|4
|11/21
|1/2
|5/5
|1
|28
|1
|0
|2
|1
|7
|+11
|43
|P. George
|26
|4
|2
|8/21
|4/11
|6/6
|3
|29
|6
|0
|2
|2
|2
|+21
|38
|I. Zubac
|11
|7
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|3/3
|5
|17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|+3
|18
|P. Beverley
|3
|2
|4
|1/6
|1/3
|0/0
|5
|20
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|+7
|13
|M. Harkless
|2
|6
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|2/6
|4
|20
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|+5
|14
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|L. Williams
|21
|6
|6
|7/14
|4/7
|3/4
|1
|33
|0
|0
|5
|0
|6
|+24
|34
|M. Harrell
|12
|7
|1
|5/12
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|28
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|+19
|21
|J. Green
|5
|8
|1
|2/6
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|2
|1
|2
|6
|+8
|16
|R. McGruder
|4
|5
|1
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-5
|11
|J. Robinson
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/2
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|P. Patterson
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-9
|1
|T. Mann
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-9
|0
|J. Motley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Shamet
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kabengele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Coffey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Walton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|114
|56
|22
|41/97
|11/33
|21/30
|27
|236
|12
|3
|14
|17
|39
|+75
|215
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|L. Doncic
|22
|8
|6
|4/14
|0/8
|14/16
|4
|34
|3
|0
|7
|2
|6
|-7
|38
|K. Porzingis
|15
|10
|1
|4/13
|3/8
|4/8
|1
|30
|2
|1
|3
|1
|9
|-13
|27
|D. Powell
|10
|3
|1
|4/5
|1/2
|1/2
|3
|24
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|16
|T. Hardaway Jr.
|8
|1
|1
|3/8
|1/4
|1/1
|4
|29
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-13
|14
|D. Finney-Smith
|7
|5
|1
|2/5
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|-15
|14
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|S. Curry
|13
|2
|0
|5/8
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-2
|14
|J. Barea
|12
|2
|1
|5/11
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+5
|17
|D. Wright
|4
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|17
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|-7
|7
|B. Marjanovic
|4
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-5
|4
|J. Brunson
|4
|1
|4
|1/6
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|13
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|-6
|10
|J. Jackson
|0
|4
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+7
|4
|M. Kleber
|0
|6
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-19
|6
|C. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cleveland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Reaves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Roby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Broekhoff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|99
|46
|16
|30/79
|11/38
|28/35
|21
|235
|12
|2
|20
|9
|37
|-75
|171