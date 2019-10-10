LAC
DAL

Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
L. Doncic
77 SF
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
30.6 Pts. Per Game 30.6
9.8 Ast. Per Game 9.8
10.1 Reb. Per Game 10.1
44.2 Field Goal % 48.5
43.6 Three Point % 48.2
83.5 Free Throw % 82.3
+ 1 Boban Marjanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:05
+ 1 Boban Marjanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 0:05
  Shooting foul on Jerome Robinson 0:05
  Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson 0:15
  Terance Mann missed jump shot 0:18
+ 3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Brunson 0:32
  Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson 0:54
  Patrick Patterson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:56
  LAC team rebound 0:56
  Patrick Patterson missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:56
  Personal foul on Boban Marjanovic 0:56
Team Stats
Points 114 99
Field Goals 41-97 (42.3%) 30-79 (38.0%)
3-Pointers 11-33 (33.3%) 11-38 (28.9%)
Free Throws 21-30 (70.0%) 28-35 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 67 54
Offensive 17 9
Defensive 39 37
Team 11 8
Assists 22 16
Steals 12 12
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 14 20
Fouls 27 21
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
28 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
L. Doncic SF 77
22 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 13-5 34283121114
home team logo Mavericks 11-6 2719312299
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Clippers 13-5 114.2 PPG 48.9 RPG 23.2 APG
home team logo Mavericks 11-6 119.1 PPG 47.8 RPG 25.3 APG
Key Players
K. Leonard SF 25.7 PPG 8.0 RPG 5.5 APG 43.5 FG%
L. Doncic SF 30.6 PPG 10.1 RPG 9.8 APG 49.5 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Leonard SF 28 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
L. Doncic SF 22 PTS 8 REB 6 AST
42.3 FG% 38.0
33.3 3PT FG% 28.9
70.0 FT% 80.0
Clippers
Starters
K. Leonard
P. George
I. Zubac
P. Beverley
M. Harkless
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 28 8 4 11/21 1/2 5/5 1 28 1 0 2 1 7 +11 43
P. George 26 4 2 8/21 4/11 6/6 3 29 6 0 2 2 2 +21 38
I. Zubac 11 7 0 4/7 0/0 3/3 5 17 0 0 0 3 4 +3 18
P. Beverley 3 2 4 1/6 1/3 0/0 5 20 1 1 2 1 1 +7 13
M. Harkless 2 6 2 0/2 0/1 2/6 4 20 2 0 0 3 3 +5 14
Bench
L. Williams
M. Harrell
J. Green
R. McGruder
J. Robinson
P. Patterson
T. Mann
J. Motley
L. Shamet
M. Kabengele
A. Coffey
D. Walton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Williams 21 6 6 7/14 4/7 3/4 1 33 0 0 5 0 6 +24 34
M. Harrell 12 7 1 5/12 0/0 2/2 1 28 1 0 1 4 3 +19 21
J. Green 5 8 1 2/6 1/5 0/0 2 23 0 2 1 2 6 +8 16
R. McGruder 4 5 1 2/4 0/2 0/0 1 22 1 0 1 1 4 -5 11
J. Robinson 2 2 1 1/2 0/1 0/2 3 10 0 0 0 0 2 0 6
P. Patterson 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/2 1 3 0 0 0 0 1 -9 1
T. Mann 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -9 0
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Shamet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kabengele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Coffey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 114 56 22 41/97 11/33 21/30 27 236 12 3 14 17 39 +75 215
Mavericks
Starters
L. Doncic
K. Porzingis
D. Powell
T. Hardaway Jr.
D. Finney-Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Doncic 22 8 6 4/14 0/8 14/16 4 34 3 0 7 2 6 -7 38
K. Porzingis 15 10 1 4/13 3/8 4/8 1 30 2 1 3 1 9 -13 27
D. Powell 10 3 1 4/5 1/2 1/2 3 24 3 0 2 0 3 0 16
T. Hardaway Jr. 8 1 1 3/8 1/4 1/1 4 29 3 0 0 0 1 -13 14
D. Finney-Smith 7 5 1 2/5 1/4 2/2 1 27 0 0 0 1 4 -15 14
Bench
S. Curry
J. Barea
D. Wright
B. Marjanovic
J. Brunson
J. Jackson
M. Kleber
C. Lee
A. Cleveland
J. Reaves
I. Roby
R. Broekhoff
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Curry 13 2 0 5/8 3/5 0/0 0 18 0 0 1 1 1 -2 14
J. Barea 12 2 1 5/11 2/3 0/0 1 16 1 0 0 0 2 +5 17
D. Wright 4 4 1 1/3 0/1 2/2 0 17 0 0 3 2 2 -7 7
B. Marjanovic 4 0 0 1/4 0/0 2/2 2 8 0 0 0 0 0 -5 4
J. Brunson 4 1 4 1/6 0/1 2/2 3 13 0 0 3 0 1 -6 10
J. Jackson 0 4 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 4 +7 4
M. Kleber 0 6 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 17 0 1 1 2 4 -19 6
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cleveland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reaves - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Roby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 99 46 16 30/79 11/38 28/35 21 235 12 2 20 9 37 -75 171
NBA Scores