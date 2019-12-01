Disappointment hit the Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns in their most-recent games.

The team that figures out how to make the most of that might be in the best shape when they meet Monday night at Charlotte, N.C.

The Hornets were throttled by the Milwaukee Bucks in a 137-96 road setback after winning their previous two games.

"We'll regroup and have to get back to work. We have to learn, grow, adjust, get better," Hornets coach James Borrego said. "... It's all about responding."

Phoenix had a different situation because the Suns were in a game Friday against the Dallas Mavericks that had many encouraging aspects, but they couldn't figure out how to make the most of that.

The Hornets will begin a five-game homestand when the Suns visit, so it's time to find solutions.

"A rough night for us but we'll learn from it and get ready for Monday," Hornets forward Marvin Williams said, referring to the game in Milwaukee. "... You don't expect to win every game, but you expect to play as well as you can."

Phoenix is at the beginning of a four-game road trip that covers just six nights, so this could be a taxing stretch.

"I know they're anxious to get better," Phoenix coach Monty Williams said of his team, which has lost three games in a row.

"Just regroup, holding each other accountable," Suns guard Devin Booker said. "Just remember what has worked for just in the past (and) get back to that."

Booker is averaging a team-best 24.5 points per game. He's coming off an 18-point outing in Friday night's 120-113 loss to Dallas.

Monty Williams said the Suns didn't do a good job of maintaining their poise in that game, so that's something that needs to round into form on the road trip.

"We haven't consistently stuck to the formula lately," Monty Williams said. "That's part of our growing pain right now. ... We can't keep learning these hard lessons. ... We all know what it looks like because we've seen it. These are all correctable."

Monty Williams said the Suns have detoured too often from what works. He also noted foolish fouling, particularly in the backcourt, as being problematic.

"That's a team that looks like it needs to grow up," he said.

The Suns seemed to have received a boost with the return of post player Aron Baynes, who played 24 minutes Friday night after missing five games with a hip injury. The intention was to limit him to 20 minutes in that game.

"It's hard in your first game back to have your rhythm," Monty Williams said. "(But) his first game back, I like what I saw."

This marks the return to Charlotte of former Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky, who's averaging 9.8 points per game in his first season with the Suns. He played his first four NBA seasons with Charlotte.

The Hornets had center Cody Zeller back Saturday after a two-game absence with a hip pointer.

The Hornets have received regular solid offensive production from guard Terry Rozier, whose scoring average is up to 17.5 points per game for the second-best mark on the team behind guard Devonte' Graham (18.2).

--Field Level Media

