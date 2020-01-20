IND
Mitchell, Gobert help Jazz dominate Pacers in 118-88 victory

  • Jan 20, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points and Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 118-88 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points and Mike Conley had 14 off the bench for the Jazz. Utah never trailed on its way to snapping a three-game losing streak to the Pacers.

The Jazz shot 54% from the field, scored 60 points in the paint and finished with a 53-30 advantage in rebounds.

Myles Turner and Aaron Holiday scored 12 points apiece to lead Indiana. The Pacers lost despite forcing 21 turnovers.

Utah attacked the rim throughout the first quarter and it paid off. The Jazz scored 20 points in the paint out of 29 total points in the quarter.

That allowed Utah to take control early. Joe Ingles drained a 3-pointer and then set up baskets for Gobert on back-to-back possessions to spark a 12-4 run that gave the Jazz an 18-10 lead midway through the first period.

Indiana closed to 31-27 on a hook shot from Domantas Sabonis early in the second, but Utah did not let the Pacers get any closer before halftime. Conley fed Gobert for a dunk and followed with back-to-back baskets to cap a 18-5 run that gave the Jazz a 49-32 lead midway through the quarter.

Utah maintained a double-digit cushion throughout the third and went up 78-55 on a jumper from Conley.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Justin Holiday had a career-high five blocks. ... T.J. McConnell led the Pacers with 10 assists. ... Indiana scored exactly 121 points in each of its previous three games against Utah.

Jazz: Bogdanovic shot and made the first free throw of the game with 6:54 left in the second quarter. ... Ingles finished with a team-high seven assists. . Utah scored 25 points off 14 Indiana turnovers. . The Jazz outscored the Pacers 22-4 in second-chance points.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Visit the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

Jazz: At the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
IND Pacers 23
UTA Jazz 29

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:49   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
11:28   Jeremy Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
11:20 +2 Donovan Mitchell made layup 0-2
11:04 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made driving layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 2-2
10:50 +2 Donovan Mitchell made finger-roll layup, assist by Joe Ingles 2-4
10:31 +2 Domantas Sabonis made hook shot 4-4
10:18   Donovan Mitchell missed floating jump shot  
10:15   Offensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
10:02 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Royce O'Neale 4-6
9:47   Out of bounds turnover on T.J. Warren  
9:31   Lost ball turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by Myles Turner  
9:24   Out of bounds turnover on Domantas Sabonis  
9:07   Donovan Mitchell missed fade-away jump shot  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
8:58 +2 T.J. Warren made floating jump shot 6-6
8:38 +3 Joe Ingles made 3-pt. jump shot 6-9
8:22   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   UTA team rebound  
8:10 +2 Rudy Gobert made alley-oop shot, assist by Joe Ingles 6-11
7:53   3-second violation turnover on Myles Turner  
7:42 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Joe Ingles 6-13
7:28 +2 T.J. Warren made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 8-13
7:16   Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by T.J. Warren  
7:13   Personal foul on Royce O'Neale  
7:03 +2 Domantas Sabonis made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 10-13
6:43   Bad pass turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by Jeremy Lamb  
6:38   Bad pass turnover on Jeremy Lamb, stolen by Donovan Mitchell  
6:21 +3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 10-16
6:05   Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Brogdon, stolen by Donovan Mitchell  
6:01 +2 Royce O'Neale made dunk, assist by Donovan Mitchell 10-18
5:38 +2 Myles Turner made turnaround jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 12-18
5:25   Turnover on Georges Niang  
5:13   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
5:01   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Clarkson, stolen by Justin Holiday  
4:56   T.J. Warren missed running Jump Shot  
4:51   Offensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
4:51   Jeremy Lamb missed dunk  
4:50   Offensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
4:56   Justin Holiday missed layup, blocked by Georges Niang  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
4:47   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
4:36   Jeremy Lamb missed jump shot  
4:31   IND team rebound  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
4:24   Malcolm Brogdon missed fade-away jump shot  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
4:14   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
4:08   Out of bounds turnover on Malcolm Brogdon  
3:29 +2 Aaron Holiday made jump shot 14-21
3:50 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 12-21
3:29 +2 Aaron Holiday made jump shot 14-21
3:14 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup 14-23
2:55   T.J. Warren missed driving layup  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
2:45   Traveling violation turnover on Georges Niang  
2:33 +2 Aaron Holiday made floating jump shot 16-23
2:17 +2 Mike Conley made jump shot 16-25
2:06 +2 Goga Bitadze made jump shot, assist by Doug McDermott 18-25
1:54   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Goga Bitadze  
1:41 +2 Aaron Holiday made floating jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 20-25
1:24 +2 Jordan Clarkson made driving layup 20-27
1:13   Goga Bitadze missed jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
0:56 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup, assist by Royce O'Neale 20-29
0:45 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 23-29
0:29   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26   IND team rebound  
0:10   Personal foul on Mike Conley  
0:05   Goga Bitadze missed jump shot  
0:02   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
0:00   Lost ball turnover on Royce O'Neale, stolen by T.J. McConnell  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
IND Pacers 21
UTA Jazz 27

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Bad pass turnover on Domantas Sabonis, stolen by Joe Ingles  
11:40 +2 Tony Bradley made layup, assist by Joe Ingles 23-31
11:25   Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
11:14   Tony Bradley missed finger-roll layup  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
10:59   T.J. McConnell missed turnaround jump shot  
10:57   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
10:56   Domantas Sabonis missed layup  
10:53   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
10:53 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk 25-31
10:27   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
10:05 +2 Domantas Sabonis made hook shot 27-31
9:59   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup, blocked by Justin Holiday  
9:59   UTA team rebound  
9:51   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
9:43   Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
9:32 +2 Georges Niang made jump shot 27-33
9:19   Doug McDermott missed jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
9:08   Jordan Clarkson missed layup, blocked by Justin Holiday  
9:06   Offensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
9:04 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Clarkson 27-36
8:46   Personal foul on Tony Bradley  
8:33   T.J. McConnell missed jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
8:13 +3 Georges Niang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 27-39
7:57   Aaron Holiday missed driving layup  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:48   Out of bounds turnover on Rudy Gobert  
7:36   Doug McDermott missed driving layup  
7:35   Offensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
7:33   Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:23   Bojan Bogdanovic missed driving layup, blocked by Justin Holiday  
7:19   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
7:16 +3 Doug McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 30-39
6:54 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made floating jump shot 30-41
6:54   Shooting foul on T.J. Warren  
6:54 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made free throw 30-42
6:41 +2 T.J. McConnell made driving layup 32-42
6:25 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Mike Conley 32-44
6:12   Offensive foul on Domantas Sabonis  
6:12   Turnover on Domantas Sabonis  
6:05 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot 32-47
5:54   Doug McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
5:36 +2 Mike Conley made jump shot 32-49
5:14 +2 Malcolm Brogdon made floating jump shot 34-49
4:57   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
4:44 +2 Jeremy Lamb made jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 36-49
4:29   Personal foul on Jeremy Lamb  
4:21   Bad pass turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by Myles Turner  
4:15 +2 Domantas Sabonis made reverse layup, assist by T.J. Warren 38-49
4:01   Shooting foul on Myles Turner  
4:01 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 38-50
4:01 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-51
3:42   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
3:29 +2 Donovan Mitchell made fade-away jump shot 38-53
3:08   Domantas Sabonis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
2:52   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
2:38   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
2:38 +1 Malcolm Brogdon made free throw 39-53
2:29   Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
2:23   Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Justin Holiday  
2:19 +2 Justin Holiday made dunk, assist by Jeremy Lamb 41-53
2:02   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup  
2:00   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
2:00   Rudy Gobert missed dunk  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
1:15   Personal foul on Jeremy Lamb  
1:10   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
0:52   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:50   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
0:05   Myles Turner missed driving layup, blocked by Donovan Mitchell  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
0:01   Out of bounds turnover on Royce O'Neale  
0:00   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   IND team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
IND Pacers 19
UTA Jazz 25

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Offensive foul on Jeremy Lamb  
11:46   Turnover on Jeremy Lamb  
11:27   Shooting foul on T.J. Warren  
11:27 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 44-57
11:27 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-58
11:11   Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
10:48 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 44-61
10:24   Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
10:18 +2 Donovan Mitchell made finger-roll layup, assist by Royce O'Neale 44-63
10:02   Domantas Sabonis missed layup  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
9:44   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Myles Turner  
9:43   Personal foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
9:34   Malcolm Brogdon missed finger-roll layup  
9:32   Offensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
9:30   Jeremy Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
9:07   Lost ball turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Jeremy Lamb  
9:03 +2 Jeremy Lamb made layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 46-63
8:44   Bad pass turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by Myles Turner  
8:30 +2 Jeremy Lamb made floating jump shot 48-63
8:11   Shooting foul on Domantas Sabonis  
8:11 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 48-64
8:11 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-65
7:50   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
7:41 +2 Rudy Gobert made alley-oop shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 48-67
7:28 +2 Jeremy Lamb made jump shot 50-67
7:12   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
7:00   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
6:39   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
6:25   Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
6:08   Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Myles Turner  
6:04   Personal foul on Donovan Mitchell  
5:55   Jeremy Lamb missed jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
5:46   Bojan Bogdanovic missed driving layup, blocked by Jeremy Lamb  
5:46   UTA team rebound  
5:39   Rudy Gobert missed layup  
5:35   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
5:35 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk 50-69
5:17   Domantas Sabonis missed hook shot  
5:15   Offensive rebound by Myles Turner  
5:12 +2 Myles Turner made jump shot 52-69
4:54   Georges Niang missed floating jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
4:45   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
4:33   Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by T.J. Warren  
4:28   Bad pass turnover on Domantas Sabonis, stolen by Georges Niang  
4:23