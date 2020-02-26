12:00 Jumpball

11:38 Out of bounds turnover on Joel Embiid

11:26 +2 Darius Garland made jump shot 0-2

11:01 Al Horford missed jump shot

10:57 Defensive rebound by Kevin Love

10:47 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 0-4

10:33 Shooting foul on Cedi Osman

10:33 +1 Tobias Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 1-4

10:33 +1 Tobias Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-4

10:20 +2 Darius Garland made finger-roll layup 2-6

10:01 +2 Joel Embiid made jump shot 4-6

9:54 +2 Collin Sexton made driving layup 4-8

9:54 Full timeout called

9:44 Shake Milton missed floating jump shot

9:42 Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson

9:24 +2 Darius Garland made jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson 4-10

9:07 Tobias Harris missed layup

9:05 Defensive rebound by Kevin Love

8:59 Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot

8:55 Defensive rebound by Shake Milton

8:47 +2 Al Horford made jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 6-10

8:29 Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot

8:26 Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson

8:23 Personal foul on Tristan Thompson

8:17 Out of bounds turnover on Al Horford

8:06 Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot

8:02 Offensive rebound by Collin Sexton

7:59 Tristan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot

7:57 Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson

7:49 +2 Al Horford made hook shot, assist by Josh Richardson 8-10

7:27 Collin Sexton missed jump shot, blocked by Josh Richardson

7:21 Tristan Thompson missed turnaround jump shot

7:19 Defensive rebound by Shake Milton

7:15 Al Horford missed layup

7:11 Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson

6:58 Collin Sexton missed reverse layup

6:52 Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson

6:52 +2 Tristan Thompson made dunk 8-12

6:40 Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot

6:37 Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson

6:29 Shooting foul on Shake Milton

6:29 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 8-13

6:29 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-14

6:17 Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot

6:13 Defensive rebound by Kevin Love

6:05 Larry Nance Jr. missed jump shot

6:03 Defensive rebound by Al Horford

5:58 +2 Shake Milton made driving layup 10-14

5:41 Bad pass turnover on Cedi Osman, stolen by Al Horford

5:36 Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot

5:34 CLE team rebound

5:10 Darius Garland missed floating jump shot

5:08 Defensive rebound by Al Horford

5:04 Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot

5:02 Offensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle

4:59 +2 Tobias Harris made dunk, assist by Al Horford 12-14

4:45 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 12-17

4:26 Shooting foul on Cedi Osman

4:26 Furkan Korkmaz missed 1st of 2 free throws

4:26 PHI team rebound

4:26 +1 Furkan Korkmaz made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-17

4:11 Out of bounds turnover on Darius Garland

3:57 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford 16-17

3:35 Lost ball turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Tobias Harris

3:29 Matisse Thybulle missed layup

3:25 Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter

3:22 +3 Larry Nance Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Porter 16-20

2:54 Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot

2:52 Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.

2:46 Bad pass turnover on Larry Nance Jr., stolen by Furkan Korkmaz

2:46 Personal foul on Larry Nance Jr.

2:46 Full timeout called

2:33 Shooting foul on Tristan Thompson

2:33 Joel Embiid missed 1st of 2 free throws

2:33 PHI team rebound

2:33 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-20

2:15 Collin Sexton missed reverse layup, blocked by Joel Embiid

2:11 Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz

1:59 Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot

1:56 Defensive rebound by Ante Zizic

1:37 +2 Kevin Porter made floating jump shot 17-22

1:11 Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot

1:09 Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.

1:02 +2 Ante Zizic made hook shot, assist by Kevin Porter 17-24

0:49 Personal foul on Ante Zizic

0:49 Joel Embiid missed 1st of 2 free throws

0:49 PHI team rebound

0:49 Joel Embiid missed 2nd of 2 free throws

0:47 Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.

0:40 Personal foul on Furkan Korkmaz

0:31 +2 Ante Zizic made jump shot, assist by Kevin Porter 17-26

0:07 Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot

0:05 Defensive rebound by Matthew Dellavedova

0:03 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made dunk, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 17-28

0:00 Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot

0:00 PHI team rebound