PHI
CLE

No Text

No Text

1st Quarter
PHI 76ers 17
CLE Cavaliers 28

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:38   Out of bounds turnover on Joel Embiid  
11:26 +2 Darius Garland made jump shot 0-2
11:01   Al Horford missed jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
10:47 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 0-4
10:33   Shooting foul on Cedi Osman  
10:33 +1 Tobias Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 1-4
10:33 +1 Tobias Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-4
10:20 +2 Darius Garland made finger-roll layup 2-6
10:01 +2 Joel Embiid made jump shot 4-6
9:54 +2 Collin Sexton made driving layup 4-8
9:54   Full timeout called  
9:44   Shake Milton missed floating jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
9:24 +2 Darius Garland made jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson 4-10
9:07   Tobias Harris missed layup  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
8:59   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Shake Milton  
8:47 +2 Al Horford made jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 6-10
8:29   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
8:23   Personal foul on Tristan Thompson  
8:17   Out of bounds turnover on Al Horford  
8:06   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Offensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
7:59   Tristan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
7:49 +2 Al Horford made hook shot, assist by Josh Richardson 8-10
7:27   Collin Sexton missed jump shot, blocked by Josh Richardson  
7:21   Tristan Thompson missed turnaround jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Shake Milton  
7:15   Al Horford missed layup  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
6:58   Collin Sexton missed reverse layup  
6:52   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
6:52 +2 Tristan Thompson made dunk 8-12
6:40   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
6:29   Shooting foul on Shake Milton  
6:29 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 8-13
6:29 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-14
6:17   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
6:05   Larry Nance Jr. missed jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
5:58 +2 Shake Milton made driving layup 10-14
5:41   Bad pass turnover on Cedi Osman, stolen by Al Horford  
5:36   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   CLE team rebound  
5:10   Darius Garland missed floating jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
5:04   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Offensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
4:59 +2 Tobias Harris made dunk, assist by Al Horford 12-14
4:45 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 12-17
4:26   Shooting foul on Cedi Osman  
4:26   Furkan Korkmaz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:26   PHI team rebound  
4:26 +1 Furkan Korkmaz made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-17
4:11   Out of bounds turnover on Darius Garland  
3:57 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford 16-17
3:35   Lost ball turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Tobias Harris  
3:29   Matisse Thybulle missed layup  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
3:22 +3 Larry Nance Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Porter 16-20
2:54   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
2:46   Bad pass turnover on Larry Nance Jr., stolen by Furkan Korkmaz  
2:46   Personal foul on Larry Nance Jr.  
2:46   Full timeout called  
2:33   Shooting foul on Tristan Thompson  
2:33   Joel Embiid missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:33   PHI team rebound  
2:33 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-20
2:15   Collin Sexton missed reverse layup, blocked by Joel Embiid  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
1:59   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Ante Zizic  
1:37 +2 Kevin Porter made floating jump shot 17-22
1:11   Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
1:02 +2 Ante Zizic made hook shot, assist by Kevin Porter 17-24
0:49   Personal foul on Ante Zizic  
0:49   Joel Embiid missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:49   PHI team rebound  
0:49   Joel Embiid missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:47   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
0:40   Personal foul on Furkan Korkmaz  
0:31 +2 Ante Zizic made jump shot, assist by Kevin Porter 17-26
0:07   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:05   Defensive rebound by Matthew Dellavedova  
0:03 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made dunk, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 17-28
0:00   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   PHI team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
PHI 76ers 27
CLE Cavaliers 27

Time Team Play Score
11:40   Offensive foul on Ante Zizic  
11:40   Turnover on Ante Zizic  
11:29   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
11:13   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Porter, stolen by Al Horford  
11:06 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alec Burks 20-28
10:37 +2 Kevin Porter made driving layup, assist by Ante Zizic 20-30
10:24   Josh Richardson missed floating jump shot  
10:22   Offensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
10:20   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
10:08 +2 Ante Zizic made layup, assist by Kevin Porter 20-32
9:41   Lost ball turnover on Tobias Harris, stolen by Collin Sexton  
9:39 +2 Collin Sexton made dunk 20-34
9:39   Full timeout called  
9:27 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Richardson 23-34
9:07   Bad pass turnover on Ante Zizic, stolen by Al Horford  
8:56   Shooting foul on Kevin Porter  
8:56 +1 Glenn Robinson III made 1st of 2 free throws 24-34
8:56 +1 Glenn Robinson III made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-34
8:45 +2 Collin Sexton made floating jump shot 25-36
8:33 +2 Glenn Robinson III made jump shot, assist by Al Horford 27-36
8:23   Bad pass turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Tobias Harris  
8:19   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Ante Zizic  
8:04   Ante Zizic missed jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Shake Milton  
7:55   Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
7:45   Kevin Porter missed driving layup  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
7:22   Tobias Harris missed floating jump shot  
7:21   Offensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
7:21   Glenn Robinson III missed dunk, blocked by Ante Zizic  
7:21   PHI team rebound  
7:21   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
7:07 +2 Matthew Dellavedova made floating jump shot 27-38
6:50 +2 Tobias Harris made driving layup, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 29-38
6:39   Shooting foul on Al Horford  
6:39   Kevin Porter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:39   CLE team rebound  
6:39 +1 Kevin Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-39
6:17   Shake Milton missed driving layup, blocked by Tristan Thompson  
6:14   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
6:11   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
6:05 +2 Tristan Thompson made hook shot, assist by Kevin Porter 29-41
5:53 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 32-41
5:37   Defensive rebound by Shake Milton  
5:29   Shake Milton missed layup  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
5:22   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
5:10   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
5:03   Full timeout called  
4:45 +3 Matthew Dellavedova made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 32-44
4:29 +2 Matisse Thybulle made dunk, assist by Al Horford 34-44
4:06 +2 Matthew Dellavedova made driving layup, assist by Kevin Love 34-46
3:50   Furkan Korkmaz missed jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
3:39   Violation  
3:29   Tristan Thompson missed hook shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Kyle O'Quinn  
3:17   Kyle O'Quinn missed jump shot  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
3:02 +3 Darius Garland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 34-49
2:43 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle O'Quinn 37-49
2:23 +3 Matthew Dellavedova made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 37-52
1:58 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matisse Thybulle 40-52
1:46   Shooting foul on Shake Milton  
1:46 +1 Cedi Osman made 1st of 2 free throws 40-53
1:46 +1 Cedi Osman made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-54
1:30   Matisse Thybulle missed layup, blocked by Kevin Love  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
1:21   Out of bounds turnover on Darius Garland  
1:12   Personal foul on Cedi Osman  
1:04   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
0:58   Shooting foul on Furkan Korkmaz  
0:58   Collin Sexton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:58   CLE team rebound  
0:58 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-55
0:43   Alec Burks missed jump shot  
0:41   PHI team rebound  
0:41   Personal foul on Larry Nance Jr.  
0:41 +1 Kyle O'Quinn made 1st of 2 free throws 41-55
0:41 +1 Kyle O'Quinn made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-55
0:30   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:25   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
0:08 +2 Alec Burks made driving layup 44-55
0:02   Bad pass turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Alec Burks  
0:00   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   PHI team rebound  
0:00   PHI team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
PHI 76ers 24
CLE Cavaliers 22

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +3 Darius Garland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 44-58
11:32   Personal foul on Collin Sexton  
11:18   Al Horford missed jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
11:17   Personal foul on Matisse Thybulle  
10:52   Collin Sexton missed jump shot  
10:45   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
10:45 +2 Tristan Thompson made dunk 44-60
10:30   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
10:19   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
10:08 +2 Matisse Thybulle made driving layup 46-60
9:47   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
9:39   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
9:28   Shooting foul on Shake Milton  
9:28 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 46-61
9:28 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-62
9:13 +2 Josh Richardson made jump shot 48-62
9:03   Shooting foul on Matisse Thybulle  
9:03 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 48-63
9:03 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-64
8:50   Out of bounds turnover on Matisse Thybulle  
8:38   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
8:38   Personal foul on Kevin Love  
8:19   Tobias Harris missed turnaround jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
8:12   Tristan Thompson missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Josh Richardson  
8:11   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
8:05   Shooting foul on Matisse Thybulle  
8:05 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 3 free throws 48-65
8:05 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 3 free throws 48-66
8:05 +1 Collin Sexton made 3rd of 3 free throws 48-67
7:52 +2 Josh Richardson made driving dunk, assist by Al Horford 50-67
7:38   Bad pass turnover on Cedi Osman, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
7:33   Matisse Thybulle missed layup  
7:31   Offensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
7:31   Tobias Harris missed dunk  
7:31   Offensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
7:31   Tobias Harris missed dunk  
7:31   PHI team rebound  
7:17   Shake Milton missed floating jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
7:01   Traveling violation turnover on Cedi Osman  
6:51   Personal foul on Cedi Osman  
6:51   Full timeout called  
6:45   Josh Richardson missed jump shot  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
6:29 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson 50-70
6:11 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 53-70
5:52   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
5:35 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 56-70
5:12   Tristan Thompson missed layup, blocked by Tobias Harris  
5:12   CLE team rebound  
5:06   Jumpball  
5:06   Lost ball turnover on Tristan Thompson, stolen by Tobias Harris  
4:47 +2 Shake Milton made floating jump shot 58-70
4:26   Tristan Thompson missed hook shot, blocked by Kyle O'Quinn  
4:24   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
4:21   Tristan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   CLE team rebound  
4:22   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
4:18   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:15