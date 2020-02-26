No Text
PHI
CLE
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:38
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Joel Embiid
|11:26
|
|+2
|Darius Garland made jump shot
|0-2
|11:01
|
|Al Horford missed jump shot
|10:57
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Love
|10:47
|
|+2
|Collin Sexton made jump shot, assist by Kevin Love
|0-4
|10:33
|
|Shooting foul on Cedi Osman
|10:33
|
|+1
|Tobias Harris made 1st of 2 free throws
|1-4
|10:33
|
|+1
|Tobias Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2-4
|10:20
|
|+2
|Darius Garland made finger-roll layup
|2-6
|10:01
|
|+2
|Joel Embiid made jump shot
|4-6
|9:54
|
|+2
|Collin Sexton made driving layup
|4-8
|9:54
|
|Full timeout called
|9:44
|
|Shake Milton missed floating jump shot
|9:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson
|9:24
|
|+2
|Darius Garland made jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson
|4-10
|9:07
|
|Tobias Harris missed layup
|9:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Love
|8:59
|
|Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Shake Milton
|8:47
|
|+2
|Al Horford made jump shot, assist by Shake Milton
|6-10
|8:29
|
|Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson
|8:23
|
|Personal foul on Tristan Thompson
|8:17
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Al Horford
|8:06
|
|Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:02
|
|Offensive rebound by Collin Sexton
|7:59
|
|Tristan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:57
|
|Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson
|7:49
|
|+2
|Al Horford made hook shot, assist by Josh Richardson
|8-10
|7:27
|
|Collin Sexton missed jump shot, blocked by Josh Richardson
|7:21
|
|Tristan Thompson missed turnaround jump shot
|7:19
|
|Defensive rebound by Shake Milton
|7:15
|
|Al Horford missed layup
|7:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson
|6:58
|
|Collin Sexton missed reverse layup
|6:52
|
|Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson
|6:52
|
|+2
|Tristan Thompson made dunk
|8-12
|6:40
|
|Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson
|6:29
|
|Shooting foul on Shake Milton
|6:29
|
|+1
|Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws
|8-13
|6:29
|
|+1
|Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8-14
|6:17
|
|Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Love
|6:05
|
|Larry Nance Jr. missed jump shot
|6:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Al Horford
|5:58
|
|+2
|Shake Milton made driving layup
|10-14
|5:41
|
|Bad pass turnover on Cedi Osman, stolen by Al Horford
|5:36
|
|Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:34
|
|CLE team rebound
|5:10
|
|Darius Garland missed floating jump shot
|5:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Al Horford
|5:04
|
|Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:02
|
|Offensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle
|4:59
|
|+2
|Tobias Harris made dunk, assist by Al Horford
|12-14
|4:45
|
|+3
|Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland
|12-17
|4:26
|
|Shooting foul on Cedi Osman
|4:26
|
|Furkan Korkmaz missed 1st of 2 free throws
|4:26
|
|PHI team rebound
|4:26
|
|+1
|Furkan Korkmaz made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13-17
|4:11
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Darius Garland
|3:57
|
|+3
|Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford
|16-17
|3:35
|
|Lost ball turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Tobias Harris
|3:29
|
|Matisse Thybulle missed layup
|3:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter
|3:22
|
|+3
|Larry Nance Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Porter
|16-20
|2:54
|
|Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:52
|
|Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.
|2:46
|
|Bad pass turnover on Larry Nance Jr., stolen by Furkan Korkmaz
|2:46
|
|Personal foul on Larry Nance Jr.
|2:46
|
|Full timeout called
|2:33
|
|Shooting foul on Tristan Thompson
|2:33
|
|Joel Embiid missed 1st of 2 free throws
|2:33
|
|PHI team rebound
|2:33
|
|+1
|Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17-20
|2:15
|
|Collin Sexton missed reverse layup, blocked by Joel Embiid
|2:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz
|1:59
|
|Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Ante Zizic
|1:37
|
|+2
|Kevin Porter made floating jump shot
|17-22
|1:11
|
|Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.
|1:02
|
|+2
|Ante Zizic made hook shot, assist by Kevin Porter
|17-24
|0:49
|
|Personal foul on Ante Zizic
|0:49
|
|Joel Embiid missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:49
|
|PHI team rebound
|0:49
|
|Joel Embiid missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.
|0:40
|
|Personal foul on Furkan Korkmaz
|0:31
|
|+2
|Ante Zizic made jump shot, assist by Kevin Porter
|17-26
|0:07
|
|Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Matthew Dellavedova
|0:03
|
|+2
|Larry Nance Jr. made dunk, assist by Matthew Dellavedova
|17-28
|0:00
|
|Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|
|PHI team rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:40
|
|Offensive foul on Ante Zizic
|11:40
|
|Turnover on Ante Zizic
|11:29
|
|Tobias Harris missed jump shot
|11:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.
|11:13
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kevin Porter, stolen by Al Horford
|11:06
|
|+3
|Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alec Burks
|20-28
|10:37
|
|+2
|Kevin Porter made driving layup, assist by Ante Zizic
|20-30
|10:24
|
|Josh Richardson missed floating jump shot
|10:22
|
|Offensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III
|10:20
|
|Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.
|10:08
|
|+2
|Ante Zizic made layup, assist by Kevin Porter
|20-32
|9:41
|
|Lost ball turnover on Tobias Harris, stolen by Collin Sexton
|9:39
|
|+2
|Collin Sexton made dunk
|20-34
|9:39
|
|Full timeout called
|9:27
|
|+3
|Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Richardson
|23-34
|9:07
|
|Bad pass turnover on Ante Zizic, stolen by Al Horford
|8:56
|
|Shooting foul on Kevin Porter
|8:56
|
|+1
|Glenn Robinson III made 1st of 2 free throws
|24-34
|8:56
|
|+1
|Glenn Robinson III made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25-34
|8:45
|
|+2
|Collin Sexton made floating jump shot
|25-36
|8:33
|
|+2
|Glenn Robinson III made jump shot, assist by Al Horford
|27-36
|8:23
|
|Bad pass turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Tobias Harris
|8:19
|
|Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Ante Zizic
|8:04
|
|Ante Zizic missed jump shot
|8:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Shake Milton
|7:55
|
|Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter
|7:45
|
|Kevin Porter missed driving layup
|7:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Al Horford
|7:22
|
|Tobias Harris missed floating jump shot
|7:21
|
|Offensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III
|7:21
|
|Glenn Robinson III missed dunk, blocked by Ante Zizic
|7:21
|
|PHI team rebound
|7:21
|
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|7:07
|
|+2
|Matthew Dellavedova made floating jump shot
|27-38
|6:50
|
|+2
|Tobias Harris made driving layup, assist by Furkan Korkmaz
|29-38
|6:39
|
|Shooting foul on Al Horford
|6:39
|
|Kevin Porter missed 1st of 2 free throws
|6:39
|
|CLE team rebound
|6:39
|
|+1
|Kevin Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|29-39
|6:17
|
|Shake Milton missed driving layup, blocked by Tristan Thompson
|6:14
|
|Offensive rebound by Al Horford
|6:11
|
|Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter
|6:05
|
|+2
|Tristan Thompson made hook shot, assist by Kevin Porter
|29-41
|5:53
|
|+3
|Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris
|32-41
|5:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Shake Milton
|5:29
|
|Shake Milton missed layup
|5:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Love
|5:22
|
|Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Al Horford
|5:10
|
|Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:07
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter
|5:03
|
|Full timeout called
|4:45
|
|+3
|Matthew Dellavedova made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman
|32-44
|4:29
|
|+2
|Matisse Thybulle made dunk, assist by Al Horford
|34-44
|4:06
|
|+2
|Matthew Dellavedova made driving layup, assist by Kevin Love
|34-46
|3:50
|
|Furkan Korkmaz missed jump shot
|3:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Love
|3:39
|
|Violation
|3:29
|
|Tristan Thompson missed hook shot
|3:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Kyle O'Quinn
|3:17
|
|Kyle O'Quinn missed jump shot
|3:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson
|3:02
|
|+3
|Darius Garland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love
|34-49
|2:43
|
|+3
|Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle O'Quinn
|37-49
|2:23
|
|+3
|Matthew Dellavedova made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love
|37-52
|1:58
|
|+3
|Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matisse Thybulle
|40-52
|1:46
|
|Shooting foul on Shake Milton
|1:46
|
|+1
|Cedi Osman made 1st of 2 free throws
|40-53
|1:46
|
|+1
|Cedi Osman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|40-54
|1:30
|
|Matisse Thybulle missed layup, blocked by Kevin Love
|1:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman
|1:21
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Darius Garland
|1:12
|
|Personal foul on Cedi Osman
|1:04
|
|Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.
|0:58
|
|Shooting foul on Furkan Korkmaz
|0:58
|
|Collin Sexton missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:58
|
|CLE team rebound
|0:58
|
|+1
|Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|40-55
|0:43
|
|Alec Burks missed jump shot
|0:41
|
|PHI team rebound
|0:41
|
|Personal foul on Larry Nance Jr.
|0:41
|
|+1
|Kyle O'Quinn made 1st of 2 free throws
|41-55
|0:41
|
|+1
|Kyle O'Quinn made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42-55
|0:30
|
|Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Alec Burks
|0:08
|
|+2
|Alec Burks made driving layup
|44-55
|0:02
|
|Bad pass turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Alec Burks
|0:00
|
|Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|
|PHI team rebound
|0:00
|
|PHI team rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:46
|
|+3
|Darius Garland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love
|44-58
|11:32
|
|Personal foul on Collin Sexton
|11:18
|
|Al Horford missed jump shot
|11:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman
|11:17
|
|Personal foul on Matisse Thybulle
|10:52
|
|Collin Sexton missed jump shot
|10:45
|
|Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson
|10:45
|
|+2
|Tristan Thompson made dunk
|44-60
|10:30
|
|Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson
|10:19
|
|Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:15
|
|Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson
|10:08
|
|+2
|Matisse Thybulle made driving layup
|46-60
|9:47
|
|Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris
|9:39
|
|Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman
|9:28
|
|Shooting foul on Shake Milton
|9:28
|
|+1
|Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws
|46-61
|9:28
|
|+1
|Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws
|46-62
|9:13
|
|+2
|Josh Richardson made jump shot
|48-62
|9:03
|
|Shooting foul on Matisse Thybulle
|9:03
|
|+1
|Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws
|48-63
|9:03
|
|+1
|Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|48-64
|8:50
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Matisse Thybulle
|8:38
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Matisse Thybulle
|8:38
|
|Personal foul on Kevin Love
|8:19
|
|Tobias Harris missed turnaround jump shot
|8:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Love
|8:12
|
|Tristan Thompson missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Josh Richardson
|8:11
|
|Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson
|8:05
|
|Shooting foul on Matisse Thybulle
|8:05
|
|+1
|Collin Sexton made 1st of 3 free throws
|48-65
|8:05
|
|+1
|Collin Sexton made 2nd of 3 free throws
|48-66
|8:05
|
|+1
|Collin Sexton made 3rd of 3 free throws
|48-67
|7:52
|
|+2
|Josh Richardson made driving dunk, assist by Al Horford
|50-67
|7:38
|
|Bad pass turnover on Cedi Osman, stolen by Matisse Thybulle
|7:33
|
|Matisse Thybulle missed layup
|7:31
|
|Offensive rebound by Tobias Harris
|7:31
|
|Tobias Harris missed dunk
|7:31
|
|Offensive rebound by Tobias Harris
|7:31
|
|Tobias Harris missed dunk
|7:31
|
|PHI team rebound
|7:17
|
|Shake Milton missed floating jump shot
|7:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson
|7:01
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Cedi Osman
|6:51
|
|Personal foul on Cedi Osman
|6:51
|
|Full timeout called
|6:45
|
|Josh Richardson missed jump shot
|6:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Love
|6:29
|
|+3
|Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson
|50-70
|6:11
|
|+3
|Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris
|53-70
|5:52
|
|Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson
|5:35
|
|+3
|Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris
|56-70
|5:12
|
|Tristan Thompson missed layup, blocked by Tobias Harris
|5:12
|
|CLE team rebound
|5:06
|
|Jumpball
|5:06
|
|Lost ball turnover on Tristan Thompson, stolen by Tobias Harris
|4:47
|
|+2
|Shake Milton made floating jump shot
|58-70
|4:26
|
|Tristan Thompson missed hook shot, blocked by Kyle O'Quinn
|4:24
|
|Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson
|4:21
|
|Tristan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:21
|
|CLE team rebound
|4:22
|
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|4:18
|
|Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:15
|