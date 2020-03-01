UTA
Donovan Mitchell consistently has been hitting some high notes even though the Utah Jazz primarily have been off-key following the All-Star break.

Mitchell has reached the 30-point plateau in a career-best four consecutive contests heading into Utah's opener of a four-game road trip against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

The third-year guard collected 30 points and eight rebounds on Friday as the Jazz snapped a four-game skid with a 129-119 victory over Washington. Mitchell highlighted that surge by scoring 10 points in a span of 1:22 during the fourth quarter.

"This is a good feeling," the 23-year-old Mitchell said. "Obviously we've been going through a little bit of a rough stretch, and this win feels really good, but I want to keep it in perspective. It's one win, and we've got to keep it moving forward.

"... I want to keep things in perspective. I don't want to get too high, too low, and we have another one in Cleveland but we ended it off the right way."

Mitchell is averaging career-best totals in points (24.8), rebounds (4.4), field-goal percentage (45.8), 3-point percentage (36.7) and free-throw percentage (85.4) this season.

Jordan Clarkson recorded 20 points and a season-high eight rebounds off the bench against the Wizards. The 27-year-old has scored at least 20 points in 11 of his 29 games since being acquired from Cleveland on Dec. 26.

"Jordan has that ability to make plays -- in addition to scoring the ball, he went in a couple of times and made the right play and passed it," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. "He made a real impact."

Bojan Bogdanovic answered a dismal start following the All-Star break by scoring 21 points on Friday. The 30-year-old, who made just 1 of 8 shots for three points in Utah's 114-103 setback to Boston on Wednesday, made just 11 of 41 shots from the floor during the four-game skid following the All-Star Game.

Cleveland answered a demoralizing 1-13 run by winning four of five before enduring a painful weekend in which it lost back-to-back contests.

The Cavaliers dropped a 113-104 decision to Indiana on Saturday after being outscored 27-18 during the fourth quarter. Cleveland didn't help itself by making 10 turnovers in the second half, much to the dismay of coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

"Guys have to play with each other in those moments," Bickerstaff said. "They haven't had the opportunity to play together in those moments yet. Just gaining the experience and figuring each other out, we'll learn from it, we'll keep getting better."

Two-time All-Star Andre Drummond collected 27 points and 13 rebounds in his return from a two-game absence because of a strained calf.

Kevin Love added 20 points and 12 boards, with the two splitting long touchdown passes to the other during one memorable sequence in the third quarter.

"For me I like to pass," Love said. "So if the Browns need a backup quarterback, you know where to find me. I'm pretty accurate."

Collin Sexton may not always be accurate, but that hasn't stopped him from trying. Sexton has made 27 of 52 shots over his last three games, averaging 25.0 points in the process.

2nd Quarter
UTA Jazz 28
CLE Cavaliers 26

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 59-51
0:04   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
0:06   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:19   Personal foul on Rudy Gobert  
0:34   Out of bounds turnover on Rudy Gobert  
0:38   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
0:40   Kevin Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:52 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-51
0:52 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 55-51
0:52   Personal foul on Cedi Osman  
0:55   Personal foul on Kevin Porter  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
1:05   Matthew Dellavedova missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
1:28   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:47 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 54-51
2:00 +2 Donovan Mitchell made finger-roll layup 54-49
2:08   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
2:10   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:23 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 52-49
2:43 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made layup, assist by Kevin Porter 49-49
3:01 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk 49-47
3:01   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
3:08   Mike Conley missed floating jump shot  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
3:19   Kevin Porter missed jump shot, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
3:32   Full timeout called  
3:40 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup 47-47
3:46   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
3:49   Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:08 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Donovan Mitchell 45-47
4:16   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
4:19   Larry Nance Jr. missed dunk  
4:33   Personal foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
4:34   Jordan Clarkson missed hook shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
4:46   Larry Nance Jr. missed jump shot  
4:56   Discontinue dribble turnover on Jordan Clarkson  
4:58   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Porter, stolen by Rudy Gobert  
5:20 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made fade-away jump shot 43-47
5:30   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
5:32   Collin Sexton missed driving layup  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
5:44   Bojan Bogdanovic missed floating jump shot  
6:01 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 41-47
6:12 +2 Tony Bradley made layup, assist by Mike Conley 41-44
6:24 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Sexton 39-44
6:41 +2 Mike Conley made running Jump Shot 39-41
7:01   Backcourt turnover on Cedi Osman  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
7:16   Jordan Clarkson missed floating jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
7:28   Collin Sexton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:28 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 37-41
7:28   Full timeout called  
7:28   Shooting foul on Tony Bradley  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
7:32   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42 +1 Kevin Love made 3rd of 3 free throws 37-40
7:42   CLE team rebound  
7:42   Kevin Love missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
7:42 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 3 free throws 37-39
7:42   Shooting foul on Georges Niang  
7:48   Bad pass turnover on Georges Niang, stolen by Cedi Osman  
7:49   Offensive rebound by Georges Niang  
7:54   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
8:06   Kevin Love missed jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
8:19   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:29   Turnover on Cedi Osman  
8:29   Offensive foul on Cedi Osman  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
8:44   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09 +3 Matthew Dellavedova made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 37-38
9:27   Defensive rebound by Matthew Dellavedova  
9:29   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43 +3 Collin Sexton made 3-pt. jump shot 37-35
9:52   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
9:55   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made finger-roll layup, assist by Collin Sexton 37-32
10:17 +1 Mike Conley made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-30
10:17   UTA team rebound  
10:17   Mike Conley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:17   Shooting foul on Kevin Love  
10:24   Personal foul on Larry Nance Jr.  
10:45 +2 Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 36-30
10:59 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Bradley 36-28
11:15 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 33-28
11:26 +2 Jordan Clarkson made running Jump Shot 33-25
11:45   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
11:48   Matthew Dellavedova missed floating jump shot  

1st Quarter
UTA Jazz 31
CLE Cavaliers 25

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
0:00   Jordan Clarkson missed floating jump shot  
0:05 +2 Ante Zizic made hook shot, assist by Kevin Porter 31-25
0:28 +2 Rudy Gobert made layup, assist by Joe Ingles 31-23
0:35   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
0:37   Larry Nance Jr. missed jump shot  
1:04 +2 Jordan Clarkson made floating jump shot 29-23
1:13   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
1:17   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:22   Offensive rebound by Matthew Dellavedova  
1:24   Matthew Dellavedova missed floating jump shot  
1:39 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot 27-23
1:41   Offensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
1:43   Rudy Gobert missed layup  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
1:56   Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:07 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup 24-23
2:20 +2 Matthew Dellavedova made floating jump shot 22-23
2:33 +2 Rudy Gobert made alley-oop shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 22-21
2:52 +2 Cedi Osman made jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 20-21
3:15 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made driving layup 20-19
3:23   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
3:26   Kevin Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:32   CLE team rebound  
3:32   Kevin Porter missed driving layup, blocked by Donovan Mitchell  
3:36   Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Kevin Porter  
3:51 +3 Kevin Porter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 18-19
3:58   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
4:00   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
4:27   Full timeout called  
4:27 +2 Kevin Porter made jump shot 18-16
4:38 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made finger-roll layup 18-14
4:55 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 16-14
4:59   Lost ball turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Matthew Dellavedova  
5:07   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Porter, stolen by Bojan Bogdanovic  
5:16 +2 Rudy Gobert made alley-oop shot, assist by Joe Ingles 16-11
5:27 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot 14-11
5:41 +3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 14-9
5:51   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
5:53   Kevin Love missed turnaround jump shot  
6:10 +1 Bojan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-9
6:10   UTA team rebound  
6:10   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:10   Shooting foul on Kevin Porter  
6:10   Offensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
6:10   Bojan Bogdanovic missed layup  
6:13   Personal foul on Ante Zizic  
6:13   UTA team rebound  
6:14   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
6:26   Ante Zizic missed hook shot  
6:46   Out of bounds turnover on Rudy Gobert  
6:57 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 10-9
6:59   Offensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
7:01   Cedi Osman missed driving layup  
7:20 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 10-6
7:36 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot 8-6
7:44   Personal foul on Mike Conley  
7:55   Personal foul on Donovan Mitchell  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
8:09   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-4
8:28 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 8-3
8:28   Shooting foul on Mike Conley  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
8:42   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
8:52   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14 +3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 8-2
9:25   UTA team rebound  
9:26   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37 +2 Rudy Gobert made alley-oop shot, assist by Mike Conley 5-2
9:41   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
9:43   Collin Sexton missed driving layup  
10:00 +3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 3-2
10:14   Out of bounds turnover on Kevin Love  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
10:23   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Full timeout called  
10:37   Personal foul on Cedi Osman  
10:57 +2 Kevin Porter made alley-oop shot, assist by Cedi Osman 0-2
11:01   Lost ball turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Kevin Love  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
11:14   Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
11:32   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Offensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
11:41   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Team Stats
Points 59 51
Field Goals 24-45 (53.3%) 19-43 (44.2%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 5-7 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 30 19
Offensive 5 2
Defensive 21 15
Team 4 2
Assists 13 14
Steals 2 4
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 7 5
Fouls 7 8
Technicals 0 0
B. Bogdanovic SF 44
16 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
K. Love PF 0
14 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 37-22 3128--59
home team logo Cavaliers 17-43 2526--51
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, Ohio
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 37-22 111.3 PPG 45.6 RPG 22.0 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 17-43 106.5 PPG 44.3 RPG 22.7 APG
Key Players
B. Bogdanovic SF 20.3 PPG 4.1 RPG 2.1 APG 44.5 FG%
K. Love PF 17.3 PPG 9.6 RPG 3.1 APG 45.2 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Bogdanovic SF 16 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
K. Love PF 14 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
53.3 FG% 44.2
35.0 3PT FG% 42.1
66.7 FT% 71.4
Jazz
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
R. Gobert
M. Conley
D. Mitchell
J. Ingles
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 16 6 4 6/11 1/4 3/4 1 19 1 0 0 3 3 +17 31
R. Gobert 14 4 0 7/8 0/0 0/0 1 17 1 1 2 1 3 +20 18
M. Conley 6 2 3 2/5 1/3 1/2 2 13 0 0 0 0 2 0 14
D. Mitchell 5 5 3 2/5 1/3 0/0 1 17 0 1 2 0 5 +20 15
J. Ingles 0 2 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 0 2 -2 5
On Bench
J. Clarkson
T. Bradley
G. Niang
E. Davis
N. Williams-Goss
E. Mudiay
J. Brantley
J. Wright-Foreman
M. Oni
J. Morgan
R. Tucker
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Clarkson 7 1 0 3/7 1/2 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 0 1 -2 7
T. Bradley 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 1 -12 5
G. Niang 0 1 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 1 0 -9 0
E. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Williams-Goss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Mudiay - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brantley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wright-Foreman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Oni - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morgan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 26 13 24/45 7/20 4/6 7 100 2 2 7 5 21 +32 95
Cavaliers
Starters
K. Love
C. Sexton
K. Porter
M. Dellavedova
C. Osman
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Love 14 5 1 4/8 4/6 2/3 1 15 1 0 1 0 5 +3 21
C. Sexton 12 3 2 4/7 1/2 3/4 0 19 0 0 0 0 3 -4 19
K. Porter 7 2 2 3/7 1/3 0/0 2 19 1 0 2 0 2 -17 12
M. Dellavedova 5 2 4 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 18 1 0 0 1 1 -8 16
C. Osman 5 1 2 2/5 1/3 0/0 3 19 1 0 2 1 0 -7 9
On Bench
A. Zizic
T. Thompson
A. Drummond
D. Exum
J. Macura
D. Windler
D. Wade
M. Newman
L. Randolph
T. Cook
A. McKinnie
D. Garland
M. Mooney
M. Bolden
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Zizic 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 -5 2
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Drummond - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Windler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Newman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McKinnie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Garland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mooney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 17 14 19/43 8/19 5/7 8 96 4 0 5 2 15 -38 79
NBA Scores