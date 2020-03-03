No Text
LAC
OKC
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:33
|
|Steven Adams missed layup
|11:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley
|11:22
|
|+3
|Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul George
|3-0
|11:10
|
|Chris Paul missed jump shot
|11:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|11:00
|
|Bad pass turnover on Paul George, stolen by Danilo Gallinari
|10:53
|
|+3
|Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot
|3-3
|10:32
|
|Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Steven Adams
|10:14
|
|+2
|Steven Adams made layup, assist by Chris Paul
|3-5
|10:04
|
|+3
|Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley
|6-5
|10:04
|
|Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort
|10:04
|
|+1
|Kawhi Leonard made free throw
|7-5
|9:54
|
|Chris Paul missed floating jump shot
|9:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Paul George
|9:49
|
|Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari
|9:34
|
|+3
|Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steven Adams
|7-8
|9:12
|
|+2
|Marcus Morris made jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac
|9-8
|8:59
|
|Personal foul on Patrick Beverley
|8:48
|
|Bad pass turnover on Danilo Gallinari, stolen by Ivica Zubac
|8:37
|
|+3
|Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot
|12-8
|8:24
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed driving layup
|8:22
|
|Offensive rebound by Steven Adams
|8:08
|
|+2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made jump shot
|12-10
|7:48
|
|+2
|Marcus Morris made jump shot, assist by Paul George
|14-10
|7:33
|
|Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Paul George
|7:33
|
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul
|7:33
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed free throw
|7:33
|
|LAC team rebound
|7:22
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot
|7:19
|
|Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|7:10
|
|Patrick Beverley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Steven Adams
|6:55
|
|Terrance Ferguson missed driving layup
|6:49
|
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris
|6:46
|
|+2
|Ivica Zubac made dunk, assist by Patrick Beverley
|16-10
|6:35
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Chris Paul
|6:35
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Chris Paul
|6:17
|
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard made jump shot
|18-10
|5:58
|
|+2
|Chris Paul made jump shot
|18-12
|5:39
|
|+2
|Ivica Zubac made dunk, assist by Paul George
|20-12
|5:29
|
|Personal foul on Paul George
|5:23
|
|Personal foul on Marcus Morris
|5:13
|
|Danilo Gallinari missed floating jump shot
|5:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|5:02
|
|Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|4:53
|
|+2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made floating jump shot
|20-14
|4:37
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kawhi Leonard, stolen by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|4:30
|
|Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|4:20
|
|Personal foul on Terrance Ferguson
|4:11
|
|+2
|Marcus Morris made jump shot
|22-14
|3:59
|
|Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:59
|
|LAC team rebound
|3:45
|
|Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|3:26
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris
|3:17
|
|+2
|Montrezl Harrell made hook shot, assist by Lou Williams
|24-14
|3:02
|
|Bad pass turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by Kawhi Leonard
|2:59
|
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard made dunk
|26-14
|2:43
|
|Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell
|2:43
|
|Full timeout called
|2:43
|
|Danilo Gallinari missed 1st of 2 free throws
|2:43
|
|OKC team rebound
|2:43
|
|+1
|Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26-15
|2:26
|
|Montrezl Harrell missed layup
|2:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari
|2:14
|
|Dennis Schroder missed driving layup
|2:12
|
|Defensive rebound by Lou Williams
|2:06
|
|+2
|Lou Williams made floating jump shot
|28-15
|1:56
|
|+2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made finger-roll layup
|28-17
|1:51
|
|Shooting foul on Terrance Ferguson
|1:51
|
|+1
|Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|29-17
|1:51
|
|+1
|Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30-17
|1:32
|
|+3
|Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Abdel Nader
|30-20
|1:14
|
|+3
|Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Montrezl Harrell
|33-20
|1:03
|
|+2
|Dennis Schroder made driving layup
|33-22
|0:50
|
|Bad pass turnover on Reggie Jackson, stolen by Chris Paul
|0:46
|
|+2
|Luguentz Dort made layup, assist by Chris Paul
|33-24
|0:46
|
|Shooting foul on Landry Shamet
|0:46
|
|+1
|Luguentz Dort made free throw
|33-25
|0:46
|
|Personal foul on Dennis Schroder
|0:46
|
|+1
|Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|34-25
|0:46
|
|+1
|Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35-25
|0:37
|
|+2
|Dennis Schroder made driving layup, assist by Chris Paul
|35-27
|0:27
|
|+3
|Lou Williams made 3-pt. jump shot
|38-27
|0:06
|
|Dennis Schroder missed jump shot
|0:03
|
|Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green
|0:00
|
|Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|
|LAC team rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:49
|
|Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort
|11:42
|
|Dennis Schroder missed floating jump shot
|11:35
|
|Offensive rebound by Steven Adams
|11:35
|
|Steven Adams missed dunk
|11:35
|
|Offensive rebound by Steven Adams
|11:34
|
|Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:31
|
|Offensive rebound by Steven Adams
|11:20
|
|+2
|Abdel Nader made floating jump shot, assist by Chris Paul
|38-29
|10:59
|
|+2
|Reggie Jackson made floating jump shot
|40-29
|10:40
|
|Chris Paul missed jump shot
|10:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson
|10:31
|
|Bad pass turnover on Reggie Jackson, stolen by Abdel Nader
|10:27
|
|+2
|Dennis Schroder made driving layup
|40-31
|10:27
|
|Shooting foul on JaMychal Green
|10:27
|
|+1
|Dennis Schroder made free throw
|40-32
|10:03
|
|Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Abdel Nader
|9:39
|
|Abdel Nader missed floating jump shot
|9:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet
|9:25
|
|Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Abdel Nader
|9:13
|
|+2
|Chris Paul made jump shot
|40-34
|9:12
|
|Full timeout called
|9:01
|
|Shooting foul on Abdel Nader
|9:01
|
|Montrezl Harrell missed 1st of 2 free throws
|9:01
|
|LAC team rebound
|9:01
|
|+1
|Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|41-34
|8:45
|
|Shooting foul on Patrick Beverley
|8:45
|
|Dennis Schroder missed 1st of 3 free throws
|8:45
|
|OKC team rebound
|8:45
|
|Dennis Schroder missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|8:45
|
|OKC team rebound
|8:45
|
|+1
|Dennis Schroder made 3rd of 3 free throws
|41-35
|8:28
|
|Paul George missed jump shot, blocked by Abdel Nader
|8:28
|
|OKC team rebound
|8:28
|
|Personal foul on Paul George
|7:29
|
|+3
|Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot
|43-38
|7:18
|
|Personal foul on Luguentz Dort
|7:04
|
|Dennis Schroder missed jump shot
|7:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Paul George
|5:57
|
|+2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made jump shot
|43-42
|5:34
|
|JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:33
|
|Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell
|5:32
|
|+2
|Montrezl Harrell made dunk
|45-42
|5:32
|
|Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel
|5:32
|
|Montrezl Harrell missed free throw
|5:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|5:10
|
|Nerlens Noel missed jump shot
|5:07
|
|Offensive rebound by Terrance Ferguson
|4:56
|
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed jump shot
|4:54
|
|Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel
|4:54
|
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|4:35
|
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard made jump shot
|47-42
|4:17
|
|Danilo Gallinari missed fade-away jump shot
|4:16
|
|LAC team rebound
|4:00
|
|+3
|Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Morris
|50-42
|3:42
|
|Bad pass turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by Paul George
|3:30
|
|Patrick Beverley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:30
|
|LAC team rebound
|3:30
|
|Personal foul on Steven Adams
|3:19
|
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard made jump shot
|52-42
|3:18
|
|Full timeout called
|3:06
|
|Bad pass turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, stolen by Kawhi Leonard
|3:02
|
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard made layup
|54-42
|2:50
|
|Personal foul on Kawhi Leonard
|2:38
|
|Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot, blocked by Marcus Morris
|2:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris
|2:30
|
|+2
|Ivica Zubac made layup, assist by Lou Williams
|56-42
|2:30
|
|Shooting foul on Steven Adams
|2:30
|
|+1
|Ivica Zubac made free throw
|57-42
|2:15
|
|Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac
|2:15
|
|Steven Adams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|2:15
|
|OKC team rebound
|2:15
|
|Steven Adams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|2:03
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Reggie Jackson
|1:57
|
|Lost ball turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Ivica Zubac
|1:47
|
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard made fade-away jump shot
|59-42
|1:33
|
|+2
|Dennis Schroder made finger-roll layup
|59-44
|1:21
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed dunk, blocked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|1:19
|
|Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder
|1:03
|
|+3
|Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|59-47
|0:37
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot
|0:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Steven Adams
|0:18
|
|Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson
|0:01
|
|Lou Williams missed jump shot, blocked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|0:01
|
|Offensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:46
|
|Patrick Beverley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|11:35
|
|+2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made driving layup
|59-49
|11:35
|
|Violation
|11:16
|
|+2
|Paul George made jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac
|61-49
|11:00
|
|Chris Paul missed jump shot
|10:57
|
|Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley
|10:48
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot
|10:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Steven Adams
|10:37
|
|Steven Adams missed jump shot
|10:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|10:27
|
|Patrick Beverley missed floating jump shot
|10:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari
|10:18
|
|Shooting foul on Marcus Morris
|10:18
|
|+1
|Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws
|61-50
|10:18
|
|+1
|Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws
|61-51
|10:03
|
|+3
|Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot
|64-51
|9:40
|
|Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:38
|
|Defensive rebound by Paul George
|9:29
|
|+2
|Paul George made jump shot
|66-51
|9:01
|
|Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:01
|
|OKC team rebound
|9:01
|
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|8:48
|
|Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort
|8:46
|
|Personal foul on Patrick Beverley
|8:32
|
|Luguentz Dort missed floating jump shot
|8:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|8:20
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:13
|
|+2
|Steven Adams made dunk, assist by Chris Paul
|66-53
|7:59
|
|Shooting foul on Steven Adams
|7:59
|
|Full timeout called
|7:59
|
|+1
|Ivica Zubac made 1st of 2 free throws
|67-53
|7:59
|
|+1
|Ivica Zubac made 2nd of 2 free throws
|68-53
|7:49
|
|Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|7:39
|
|Shooting foul on Steven Adams
|7:39
|
|Paul George missed 1st of 2 free throws
|7:39
|
|LAC team rebound
|7:39
|
|+1
|Paul George made 2nd of 2 free throws
|69-53
|7:17
|
|+2
|Nerlens Noel made jump shot, assist by Luguentz Dort
|69-55
|7:02
|
|Bad pass turnover on Patrick Beverley, stolen by Nerlens Noel
|6:56
|
|+2
|Nerlens Noel made floating jump shot, assist by Chris Paul
|69-57
|6:40
|
|Paul George missed jump shot
|6:38
|
|Defensive rebound by Chris Paul
|6:27
|
|Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|6:14
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot
|6:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|5:56
|
|+3
|Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot
|69-60
|5:55
|
|Full timeout called
|5:41
|
|+3
|Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot
|72-60
|5:18
|
|Shooting foul on Paul George
|5:18
|
|Danilo Gallinari missed 1st of 2 free throws
|5:18
|
|OKC team rebound
|5:18
|
|+1
|Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws
|72-61
|4:43
|
|Bad pass turnover on Nerlens Noel, stolen by Lou Williams
|4:41
|
|Personal foul on Chris Paul
|4:27
|
|Reggie Jackson missed floating jump shot, blocked by Nerlens Noel
|4:27
|
|LAC team rebound
|4:25
|
|+2
|Montrezl Harrell made dunk, assist by Reggie Jackson
|76-61
|4:25
|
|Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel
|4:25
|
|+1
|Montrezl Harrell made free throw
|77-61
|4:04
|
|Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|3:52
|
|+2
|Marcus Morris made turnaround jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson
|79-61
|3:36
|
|+2
|Chris Paul made jump shot
|79-63
|3:23
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot
|3:22
|
|OKC team rebound
|3:22
|
|Personal foul on Montrezl Harrell
|3:22
|
|Full timeout called
|3:07
|
|Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris
|2:58
|
|+3
|JaMychal Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams
|82-63
|2:45
|
|Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris
|2:35