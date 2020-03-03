LAC
OKC

1st Quarter
LAC Clippers 38
OKC Thunder 27

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:33   Steven Adams missed layup  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
11:22 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paul George 3-0
11:10   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
11:00   Bad pass turnover on Paul George, stolen by Danilo Gallinari  
10:53 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot 3-3
10:32   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
10:14 +2 Steven Adams made layup, assist by Chris Paul 3-5
10:04 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 6-5
10:04   Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort  
10:04 +1 Kawhi Leonard made free throw 7-5
9:54   Chris Paul missed floating jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
9:49   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
9:34 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steven Adams 7-8
9:12 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac 9-8
8:59   Personal foul on Patrick Beverley  
8:48   Bad pass turnover on Danilo Gallinari, stolen by Ivica Zubac  
8:37 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot 12-8
8:24   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed driving layup  
8:22   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
8:08 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made jump shot 12-10
7:48 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot, assist by Paul George 14-10
7:33   Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Paul George  
7:33   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:33   Kawhi Leonard missed free throw  
7:33   LAC team rebound  
7:22   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
7:19   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
7:10   Patrick Beverley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
6:55   Terrance Ferguson missed driving layup  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
6:46 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk, assist by Patrick Beverley 16-10
6:35   Out of bounds turnover on Chris Paul  
6:17 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 18-10
5:58 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 18-12
5:39 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk, assist by Paul George 20-12
5:29   Personal foul on Paul George  
5:23   Personal foul on Marcus Morris  
5:13   Danilo Gallinari missed floating jump shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
5:02   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
4:53 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made floating jump shot 20-14
4:37   Bad pass turnover on Kawhi Leonard, stolen by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
4:30   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
4:20   Personal foul on Terrance Ferguson  
4:11 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot 22-14
3:59   Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   LAC team rebound  
3:45   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
3:26   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
3:17 +2 Montrezl Harrell made hook shot, assist by Lou Williams 24-14
3:02   Bad pass turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by Kawhi Leonard  
2:59 +2 Kawhi Leonard made dunk 26-14
2:43   Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell  
2:43   Full timeout called  
2:43   Danilo Gallinari missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:43   OKC team rebound  
2:43 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-15
2:26   Montrezl Harrell missed layup  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
2:14   Dennis Schroder missed driving layup  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
2:06 +2 Lou Williams made floating jump shot 28-15
1:56 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made finger-roll layup 28-17
1:51   Shooting foul on Terrance Ferguson  
1:51 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 29-17
1:51 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-17
1:32 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Abdel Nader 30-20
1:14 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Montrezl Harrell 33-20
1:03 +2 Dennis Schroder made driving layup 33-22
0:50   Bad pass turnover on Reggie Jackson, stolen by Chris Paul  
0:46 +2 Luguentz Dort made layup, assist by Chris Paul 33-24
0:46   Shooting foul on Landry Shamet  
0:46 +1 Luguentz Dort made free throw 33-25
0:46   Personal foul on Dennis Schroder  
0:46 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 34-25
0:46 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-25
0:37 +2 Dennis Schroder made driving layup, assist by Chris Paul 35-27
0:27 +3 Lou Williams made 3-pt. jump shot 38-27
0:06   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
0:03   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
0:00   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   LAC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAC Clippers 21
OKC Thunder 20

Time Team Play Score
11:49   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
11:42   Dennis Schroder missed floating jump shot  
11:35   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
11:35   Steven Adams missed dunk  
11:35   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
11:34   Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
11:20 +2 Abdel Nader made floating jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 38-29
10:59 +2 Reggie Jackson made floating jump shot 40-29
10:40   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
10:31   Bad pass turnover on Reggie Jackson, stolen by Abdel Nader  
10:27 +2 Dennis Schroder made driving layup 40-31
10:27   Shooting foul on JaMychal Green  
10:27 +1 Dennis Schroder made free throw 40-32
10:03   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Abdel Nader  
9:39   Abdel Nader missed floating jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
9:25   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Abdel Nader  
9:13 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 40-34
9:12   Full timeout called  
9:01   Shooting foul on Abdel Nader  
9:01   Montrezl Harrell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:01   LAC team rebound  
9:01 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-34
8:45   Shooting foul on Patrick Beverley  
8:45   Dennis Schroder missed 1st of 3 free throws  
8:45   OKC team rebound  
8:45   Dennis Schroder missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
8:45   OKC team rebound  
8:45 +1 Dennis Schroder made 3rd of 3 free throws 41-35
8:28   Paul George missed jump shot, blocked by Abdel Nader  
8:28   OKC team rebound  
8:28   Personal foul on Paul George  
7:29 +3 Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot 43-38
7:18   Personal foul on Luguentz Dort  
7:04   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
5:57 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made jump shot 43-42
5:34   JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
5:32 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk 45-42
5:32   Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel  
5:32   Montrezl Harrell missed free throw  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
5:10   Nerlens Noel missed jump shot  
5:07   Offensive rebound by Terrance Ferguson  
4:56   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed jump shot  
4:54   Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
4:54   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
4:35 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 47-42
4:17   Danilo Gallinari missed fade-away jump shot  
4:16   LAC team rebound  
4:00 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Morris 50-42
3:42   Bad pass turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by Paul George  
3:30   Patrick Beverley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:30   LAC team rebound  
3:30   Personal foul on Steven Adams  
3:19 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 52-42
3:18   Full timeout called  
3:06   Bad pass turnover on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, stolen by Kawhi Leonard  
3:02 +2 Kawhi Leonard made layup 54-42
2:50   Personal foul on Kawhi Leonard  
2:38   Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot, blocked by Marcus Morris  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
2:30 +2 Ivica Zubac made layup, assist by Lou Williams 56-42
2:30   Shooting foul on Steven Adams  
2:30 +1 Ivica Zubac made free throw 57-42
2:15   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
2:15   Steven Adams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:15   OKC team rebound  
2:15   Steven Adams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
2:03   Out of bounds turnover on Reggie Jackson  
1:57   Lost ball turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Ivica Zubac  
1:47 +2 Kawhi Leonard made fade-away jump shot 59-42
1:33 +2 Dennis Schroder made finger-roll layup 59-44
1:21   Kawhi Leonard missed dunk, blocked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
1:03 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 59-47
0:37   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
0:36   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
0:18   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:16   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
0:01   Lou Williams missed jump shot, blocked by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
0:01   Offensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
LAC Clippers 30
OKC Thunder 23

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Patrick Beverley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
11:35 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made driving layup 59-49
11:35   Violation  
11:16 +2 Paul George made jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac 61-49
11:00   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
10:48   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
10:37   Steven Adams missed jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
10:27   Patrick Beverley missed floating jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
10:18   Shooting foul on Marcus Morris  
10:18 +1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 61-50
10:18 +1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-51
10:03 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot 64-51
9:40   Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
9:29 +2 Paul George made jump shot 66-51
9:01   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01   OKC team rebound  
9:01   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
8:48   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
8:46   Personal foul on Patrick Beverley  
8:32   Luguentz Dort missed floating jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
8:20   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13 +2 Steven Adams made dunk, assist by Chris Paul 66-53
7:59   Shooting foul on Steven Adams  
7:59   Full timeout called  
7:59 +1 Ivica Zubac made 1st of 2 free throws 67-53
7:59 +1 Ivica Zubac made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-53
7:49   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
7:39   Shooting foul on Steven Adams  
7:39   Paul George missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:39   LAC team rebound  
7:39 +1 Paul George made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-53
7:17 +2 Nerlens Noel made jump shot, assist by Luguentz Dort 69-55
7:02   Bad pass turnover on Patrick Beverley, stolen by Nerlens Noel  
6:56 +2 Nerlens Noel made floating jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 69-57
6:40   Paul George missed jump shot  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
6:27   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
6:14   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
5:56 +3 Chris Paul made 3-pt. jump shot 69-60
5:55   Full timeout called  
5:41 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot 72-60
5:18   Shooting foul on Paul George  
5:18   Danilo Gallinari missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:18   OKC team rebound  
5:18 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-61
4:43   Bad pass turnover on Nerlens Noel, stolen by Lou Williams  
4:41   Personal foul on Chris Paul  
4:27   Reggie Jackson missed floating jump shot, blocked by Nerlens Noel  
4:27   LAC team rebound  
4:25 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk, assist by Reggie Jackson 76-61
4:25   Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel  
4:25 +1 Montrezl Harrell made free throw 77-61
4:04   Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
3:52 +2 Marcus Morris made turnaround jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 79-61
3:36 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 79-63
3:23   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
3:22   OKC team rebound  
3:22   Personal foul on Montrezl Harrell  
3:22   Full timeout called  
3:07   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
2:58 +3 JaMychal Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 82-63
2:45   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
