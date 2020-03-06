DEN
CLE

Murray, Nuggets look to avoid trap game at Cavs

  • FLM
  • Mar 06, 2020

Jamal Murray took the blame for Denver's home loss to the lowly Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, then delivered the game-winner at Charlotte two nights later.

The young guard saved the Nuggets from another unacceptable defeat, and now they turn their sights on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night and a measure of revenge for one of their head-scratching losses this season.

Cleveland came to Denver on Jan. 11 and stole a 111-103 win, one of the few bright spots in former Cleveland head coach John Beilein's short tenure. Beilein has since stepped down as coach and J.B. Bickerstaff took over on Feb. 19.

After a brief upswing with three wins in four games under Bickerstaff, the Cavaliers have lost four in a row and have a firm grasp on last place in the Eastern Conference. They host a determined Denver team but may get two big pieces back to battle Nuggets All-Star center Nikola Jokic.

Tristan Thompson and Andre Drummond both practiced Friday and appear close to returning. Thompson has missed the last three games with a left knee contusion and Drummond has sat out four of the last five games with a left calf strain.

"They're close," Bickerstaff told reporters Friday morning after practice. "They went through everything today, then we just have to see what the response is like tomorrow and we'll decide whether or not they're going to be able to go."

Drummond was with Detroit when Cleveland beat Denver two months ago but he did play a role in the Pistons' overtime win against the Nuggets on Feb. 2, going for 21 points and 17 rebounds. Detroit had a hard time stopping Jokic, who finished with one of his 12 triple-doubles in that loss.

Jokic's last triple-double came Sunday against Toronto and he's come close to a few more heading into Saturday's matchup. He leads the team in scoring at 20.7 points per game and Murray is second at 18.7 points.

Murray has trended upward since returning from an ankle injury in early February, and he took the loss to Golden State hard, tweeting out after the game to put the loss on him.

His fadeaway in the final seconds at Charlotte rescued Denver but the bigger storyline coming out of that game was head coach Michael Malone not using rookie Michael Porter Jr. Malone opted to use Torrey Craig instead to give the Nuggets a stronger defensive presence.

Porter hadn't been a healthy scratch in three months before Thursday. In between he has shown a dynamic scoring and rebounding ability but has had lapses on the defensive end.

"The reality is this: We were a 54-win team last year and we're a team that has high aspirations this year," Malone said after the win. "And yes, we want to develop Michael Porter, but we also have to find ways to win. And tonight, I just went with a group that I felt was going to give us the best chance to win. And so Mike's just got to stay engaged and stay ready, and I have no doubt he will."

Malone added that Porter could play Saturday.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

2nd Quarter
DEN Nuggets 24
CLE Cavaliers 27

Time Team Play Score
2:47   Full timeout called  
2:47   Personal foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
3:00 +2 Tristan Thompson made dunk 57-50
3:15   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
3:19   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:28   Bad pass turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Gary Harris  
3:35   Personal foul on Jamal Murray  
3:35   CLE team rebound  
3:35   Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50 +1 Will Barton made free throw 57-48
3:50   Shooting foul on Alfonzo McKinnie  
3:50 +2 Will Barton made layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 56-48
4:04 +2 Collin Sexton made floating jump shot 54-48
4:22 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot 54-46
4:51 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made dunk, assist by Tristan Thompson 52-46
5:20 +3 Michael Porter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Barton 52-44
5:30   Lost ball turnover on Tristan Thompson, stolen by Gary Harris  
5:43   Personal foul on Jerami Grant  
5:57 +2 Will Barton made driving layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 49-44
6:12 +2 Collin Sexton made dunk, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 47-44
6:23 +2 Gary Harris made finger-roll layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 47-42
6:36   Personal foul on Kevin Love  
6:36   Lost ball turnover on Cedi Osman, stolen by Michael Porter Jr.  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
6:47   Michael Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
6:55   Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot  
7:11 +2 Will Barton made driving layup 45-42
7:22 +2 Collin Sexton made layup 43-42
7:25   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
7:27   Mason Plumlee missed turnaround jump shot  
7:49   Full timeout called  
7:50 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 43-40
7:57 +2 Mason Plumlee made alley-oop shot, assist by Monte Morris 43-37
8:10 +2 Kevin Love made driving layup, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 41-37
8:22 +1 Mason Plumlee made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-35
8:22   DEN team rebound  
8:22   Mason Plumlee missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:22   Shooting foul on Kevin Love  
8:42 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 40-35
8:45   Offensive rebound by Matthew Dellavedova  
8:48   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Violation  
8:58   CLE team rebound  
9:00   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
9:06   Cedi Osman missed reverse layup  
9:30 +2 Jerami Grant made jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 40-32
9:38   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
9:41   Ante Zizic missed layup  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
9:57   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 38-32
10:31 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Torrey Craig 38-29
10:52 +1 Cedi Osman made free throw 35-29
10:52   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
10:52 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot 35-28
11:06 +2 Monte Morris made jump shot 35-25
11:30 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made hook shot 33-25
11:45   Personal foul on Torrey Craig  

1st Quarter
DEN Nuggets 33
CLE Cavaliers 23

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Torrey Craig 33-23
0:03   Lost ball turnover on Matthew Dellavedova, stolen by Monte Morris  
0:24 +3 Monte Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Plumlee 30-23
0:25   Offensive rebound by Jamal Murray  
0:32   Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:52 +2 Cedi Osman made layup, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 27-23
1:02   Turnover on Jerami Grant  
1:02   Offensive foul on Jerami Grant  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
1:23   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Mason Plumlee  
1:36   Tristan Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:36 +1 Tristan Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 27-21
1:36   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie  
1:46   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10 +2 Alfonzo McKinnie made jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 27-20
2:22   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
2:25   Jerami Grant missed jump shot  
2:36   DEN team rebound  
2:38   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
2:47   Alfonzo McKinnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:11 +2 Gary Harris made jump shot 27-18
3:14   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
3:19   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Lost ball turnover on Monte Morris, stolen by Larry Nance Jr.  
3:41   Full timeout called  
3:41 +2 Alfonzo McKinnie made dunk, assist by Collin Sexton 25-18
3:56   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
3:58   Will Barton missed running Jump Shot  
4:23 +2 Tristan Thompson made hook shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 25-16
4:48   Out of bounds turnover on Paul Millsap  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap  
4:59   Tristan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15 +2 Gary Harris made driving dunk, assist by Nikola Jokic 25-14
5:25 +2 Alfonzo McKinnie made dunk, assist by Collin Sexton 23-14
5:33   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
5:35   Nikola Jokic missed free throw  
5:35   Shooting foul on Tristan Thompson  
5:35 +2 Nikola Jokic made floating jump shot 23-12
5:50   DEN team rebound  
5:50   Tristan Thompson missed hook shot  
6:02 +2 Paul Millsap made driving layup 21-12
6:21 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 19-12
6:42 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot 19-9
6:48   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
6:50   Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot  
7:01 +2 Paul Millsap made jump shot, assist by Will Barton 16-9
7:18 +2 Collin Sexton made floating jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson 14-9
7:25   Traveling violation turnover on Nikola Jokic  
7:38 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot 14-7
7:52   Full timeout called  
7:53 +3 Gary Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 14-5
8:15 +2 Collin Sexton made layup, assist by Cedi Osman 11-5
8:19   Bad pass turnover on Paul Millsap, stolen by Cedi Osman  
8:31   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
8:48   Personal foul on Jamal Murray  
8:57 +3 Gary Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Murray 11-3
9:13   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
9:15   Collin Sexton missed jump shot  
9:28 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Harris 8-3
9:33   Lost ball turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Paul Millsap  
9:49   Traveling violation turnover on Nikola Jokic  
10:07   Turnover on Cedi Osman  
10:07   Offensive foul on Cedi Osman  
10:19   Personal foul on Nikola Jokic  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Matthew Dellavedova  
10:20   Nikola Jokic missed floating jump shot  
10:42 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 5-3
10:57 +3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot 5-0
11:00   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
11:04   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
11:16   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
11:29   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39 +2 Will Barton made dunk 2-0
11:39   Offensive rebound by Will Barton  
11:45   Will Barton missed layup  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
K. Love
0 PF
31.4 Min. Per Game 31.4
17.5 Pts. Per Game 17.5
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
9.7 Reb. Per Game 9.7
53.1 Field Goal % 45.6
53.1 Three Point % 45.5
81.6 Free Throw % 85.1
  Full timeout called 2:47
  Personal foul on Alfonzo McKinnie 2:47
+ 2 Tristan Thompson made dunk 3:00
  Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson 3:15
  Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot 3:19
  Bad pass turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Gary Harris 3:28
  Personal foul on Jamal Murray 3:35
  CLE team rebound 3:35
  Larry Nance Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 3:35
+ 1 Will Barton made free throw 3:50
  Shooting foul on Alfonzo McKinnie 3:50
Team Stats
Points 57 50
Field Goals 23-37 (62.2%) 21-35 (60.0%)
3-Pointers 9-18 (50.0%) 6-13 (46.2%)
Free Throws 2-4 (50.0%) 2-3 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 17 14
Offensive 2 1
Defensive 12 11
Team 3 2
Assists 14 15
Steals 5 2
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 6 6
Fouls 8 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
W. Barton SF 5
15 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
M. Dellavedova PG 18
2 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 42-20 3324--57
home team logo Cavaliers 17-45 2327--50
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland, OH
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 42-20 110.8 PPG 44.5 RPG 26.5 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 17-45 106.6 PPG 44.2 RPG 22.8 APG
Key Players
W. Barton SF 14.8 PPG 6.3 RPG 3.7 APG 44.7 FG%
C. Osman SF 10.8 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.4 APG 43.9 FG%
Top Scorers
W. Barton SF 15 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
C. Osman SF 12 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
62.2 FG% 60.0
50.0 3PT FG% 46.2
50.0 FT% 66.7
Nuggets
Starters
W. Barton
G. Harris
J. Murray
P. Millsap
N. Jokic
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Barton 15 5 2 6/11 2/5 1/1 0 15 0 0 0 1 4 +8 24
G. Harris 12 1 1 5/5 2/2 0/0 0 13 2 0 0 0 1 +13 17
J. Murray 6 1 3 2/3 2/3 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 1 0 +6 13
P. Millsap 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 11 1 0 2 0 1 +9 4
N. Jokic 4 1 4 2/4 0/1 0/1 2 14 0 0 2 0 1 +10 11
On Court
W. Barton
G. Harris
J. Murray
P. Millsap
N. Jokic
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Barton 15 5 2 6/11 2/5 1/1 0 15 0 0 0 1 4 +8 24
G. Harris 12 1 1 5/5 2/2 0/0 0 13 2 0 0 0 1 +13 17
J. Murray 6 1 3 2/3 2/3 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 1 0 +6 13
P. Millsap 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 11 1 0 2 0 1 +9 4
N. Jokic 4 1 4 2/4 0/1 0/1 2 14 0 0 2 0 1 +10 11
On Bench
J. Grant
M. Morris
M. Plumlee
M. Porter Jr.
T. Craig
T. Daniels
N. Vonleh
K. Bates-Diop
P. Dozier
V. Cancar
B. Bol
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Grant 5 2 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 1 0 2 -2 6
M. Morris 5 1 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 11 1 0 1 0 1 -6 8
M. Plumlee 3 1 1 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 7 0 0 0 0 1 -3 6
M. Porter Jr. 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 0 0 +1 4
T. Craig 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 1 -1 5
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vonleh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bates-Diop - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Cancar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 14 14 23/37 9/18 2/4 8 102 5 0 6 2 12 +35 98
Cavaliers
Starters
C. Sexton
K. Love
A. McKinnie
T. Thompson
L. Nance Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Sexton 12 0 2 6/10 0/1 0/0 0 16 0 0 2 0 0 -5 14
K. Love 11 2 0 4/7 3/6 0/0 2 17 0 0 0 0 2 -4 13
A. McKinnie 6 2 0 3/4 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 2 -3 8
T. Thompson 5 5 2 2/5 0/1 1/2 1 16 0 0 1 0 5 -10 13
L. Nance Jr. 4 0 3 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 14 1 0 0 0 0 +2 11
On Court
C. Sexton
K. Love
A. McKinnie
T. Thompson
L. Nance Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Sexton 12 0 2 6/10 0/1 0/0 0 16 0 0 2 0 0 -5 14
K. Love 11 2 0 4/7 3/6 0/0 2 17 0 0 0 0 2 -4 13
A. McKinnie 6 2 0 3/4 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 2 -3 8
T. Thompson 5 5 2 2/5 0/1 1/2 1 16 0 0 1 0 5 -10 13
L. Nance Jr. 4 0 3 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 14 1 0 0 0 0 +2 11
On Bench
A. Zizic
S. Pointer
A. Drummond
D. Exum
J. Macura
D. Windler
D. Wade
M. Newman
L. Randolph
T. Cook
D. Garland
K. Porter
M. Mooney
M. Bolden
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Zizic 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
S. Pointer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Drummond - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Windler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Newman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Garland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mooney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 12 15 21/35 6/13 2/3 6 76 2 0 6 1 11 -22 59
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores