CHA
PHI

3rd Quarter
CHA
Hornets
12
PHI
76ers
9

Time Team Play Score
6:53   Gordon Hayward personal foul (Take) (Tobias Harris draws the foul)  
6:53   Danny Green defensive rebound  
6:57   Ben Simmons blocks Terry Rozier's two point driving layup  
7:12   Bismack Biyombo defensive rebound  
7:15   Danny Green misses three point jump shot  
7:18   Joel Embiid defensive rebound  
7:20   Joel Embiid blocks Bismack Biyombo's two point reverse layup  
7:28   Terry Rozier defensive rebound  
7:31   Danny Green misses three point jump shot  
7:48 +2 Gordon Hayward makes two point layup (P.J. Washington assists) 55-67
7:55   P.J. Washington defensive rebound  
7:58   Danny Green misses three point jump shot  
8:14   Joel Embiid defensive rebound  
8:17   Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot  
8:40 +2 Joel Embiid makes two point jump shot 53-67
9:03 +3 Devonte' Graham makes three point jump shot (P.J. Washington assists) 53-65
9:20 +2 Ben Simmons makes two point layup (Joel Embiid assists) 50-65
9:35   Joel Embiid defensive rebound  
9:38   Gordon Hayward misses three point jump shot  
10:00 +1 Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-63
10:00 +1 Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-62
10:00   Bismack Biyombo shooting foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)  
10:11 +2 Bismack Biyombo makes two point dunk (Terry Rozier assists) 50-61
10:26   Seth Curry personal foul (Take) (Gordon Hayward draws the foul)  
10:26   Seth Curry turnover (bad pass) (Gordon Hayward steals)  
10:35   P.J. Washington personal foul (Tobias Harris draws the foul)  
10:47 +3 Devonte' Graham makes three point jump shot (P.J. Washington assists) 48-61
10:59   Bismack Biyombo offensive rebound  
11:02   Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot  
11:26 +3 Seth Curry makes three point jump shot (Joel Embiid assists) 45-61
11:43 +1 Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-58
11:43 +1 Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-58
11:43   Tobias Harris shooting foul (Terry Rozier draws the foul)  

2nd Quarter
CHA
Hornets
23
PHI
76ers
35

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Hornets offensive rebound  
0:01   Bismack Biyombo misses two point hook shot  
0:01 +3 Danny Green makes three point jump shot 43-58
0:05   Danny Green defensive rebound  
0:10   Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot  
0:29 +2 Tobias Harris makes two point driving hook shot 43-55
0:34   Tobias Harris defensive rebound  
0:37   Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot  
0:50   Seth Curry turnover (traveling)  
1:06   Bismack Biyombo turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
1:21 +1 Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-53
1:21 +1 Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-52
1:21   Miles Bridges shooting foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)  
1:25   Danny Green defensive rebound  
1:28   Miles Bridges misses two point floating jump shot  
1:44 +1 Seth Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 1 43-51
1:44   Miles Bridges shooting foul (Seth Curry draws the foul)  
1:44 +2 Seth Curry makes two point jump shot (Danny Green assists) 43-50
1:58   Bismack Biyombo turnover (3-second violation)  
2:17 +1 Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-48
2:17   76ers offensive rebound  
2:17   Joel Embiid misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:17   Bismack Biyombo shooting foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)  
2:19   P.J. Washington personal foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)  
2:36 +2 LaMelo Ball makes two point driving layup (P.J. Washington assists) 43-47
2:47 +2 Joel Embiid makes two point putback layup 41-47
2:47   Joel Embiid offensive rebound  
2:50   Joel Embiid misses two point layup  
3:08 +2 Gordon Hayward makes two point jump shot (Terry Rozier assists) 41-45
3:11   Miles Bridges defensive rebound  
3:14   Terry Rozier blocks Ben Simmons's two point layup  
3:23   Joel Embiid defensive rebound  
3:27   Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot  
3:39 +2 Tobias Harris makes two point finger roll layup (Ben Simmons assists) 39-45
3:51   Gordon Hayward turnover (offensive foul)  
3:51   Gordon Hayward offensive foul (Ben Simmons draws the foul)  
4:00 +2 Joel Embiid makes two point layup (Shake Milton assists) 39-43
4:16 +3 Miles Bridges makes three point jump shot (LaMelo Ball assists) 39-41
4:19   Hornets offensive rebound  
4:19   LaMelo Ball misses two point driving layup  
4:24   LaMelo Ball defensive rebound  
4:26   Joel Embiid misses two point jump shot  
4:40   Miles Bridges turnover (traveling)  
4:49   Terry Rozier offensive rebound  
4:53   Gordon Hayward misses three point jump shot  
5:02   Hornets 60 second timeout  
5:02 +3 Seth Curry makes three point jump shot (Danny Green assists) 36-41
5:03   Danny Green offensive rebound  
5:06   Caleb Martin blocks Tobias Harris's two point finger roll layup  
5:10   Ben Simmons defensive rebound  
5:12   Bismack Biyombo misses two point hook shot  
5:35 +3 Danny Green makes three point jump shot (Seth Curry assists) 36-38
5:53   Caleb Martin turnover (bad pass) (Joel Embiid steals)  
6:04 +2 Joel Embiid makes two point layup (Ben Simmons assists) 36-35
6:07   Caleb Martin turnover (bad pass) (Joel Embiid steals)  
6:09   Caleb Martin offensive rebound  
6:16   LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot  
6:23   Hornets 60 second timeout  
6:30 +2 Ben Simmons makes two point layup (Shake Milton assists) 36-33
6:31   Shake Milton defensive rebound  
6:34   Joel Embiid blocks Jalen McDaniels's two point layup  
6:38   Gordon Hayward defensive rebound  
6:40   Matisse Thybulle misses three point jump shot  
6:55   Matisse Thybulle defensive rebound  
6:57   Bismack Biyombo misses two point reverse layup  
7:07   Gordon Hayward defensive rebound  
7:10   Bismack Biyombo blocks Shake Milton's two point reverse layup  
7:17   LaMelo Ball turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
7:20   LaMelo Ball defensive rebound  
7:23   Shake Milton misses three point jump shot  
7:37   Gordon Hayward kicked ball violation  
7:54 +3 Terry Rozier makes three point jump shot (Gordon Hayward assists) 36-31
8:03 +2 Dwight Howard makes two point putback layup 33-31
8:03   Dwight Howard offensive rebound  
8:07   Tyrese Maxey misses two point floating jump shot  
8:32 +3 P.J. Washington makes three point jump shot (Gordon Hayward assists) 33-29
8:49   Ben Simmons turnover (traveling)  
8:52   Jalen McDaniels personal foul (Dwight Howard draws the foul)  
8:52   Dwight Howard offensive rebound  
8:53   Ben Simmons misses two point driving layup  
9:06   Ben Simmons defensive rebound  
9:09   Caleb Martin misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:09   Ben Simmons shooting foul (Caleb Martin draws the foul)  
9:09 +2 Caleb Martin makes two point driving layup (P.J. Washington assists) 30-29
9:33 +3 Tyrese Maxey makes three point jump shot (Ben Simmons assists) 28-29
9:49   Dwight Howard defensive rebound  
9:51   Devonte' Graham misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
10:15 +2 Shake Milton makes two point step back jump shot (Matisse Thybulle assists) 28-26
10:42 +3 P.J. Washington makes three point jump shot 28-24
10:46   P.J. Washington defensive rebound  
10:49   Matisse Thybulle misses three point jump shot  
11:03 +2 P.J. Washington makes two point finger roll layup (Devonte' Graham assists) 25-24
11:17   P.J. Washington defensive rebound  
11:19   Dwight Howard misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:19 +1 Dwight Howard makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-24
11:19   P.J. Washington shooting foul (Dwight Howard draws the foul)  
11:19   Dwight Howard offensive rebound  
11:21   Shake Milton misses three point jump shot  
11:28   Jalen McDaniels personal foul (Dwight Howard draws the foul)  
11:50 +3 Gordon Hayward makes three point jump shot (Caleb Martin assists) 23-23

1st Quarter
CHA
Hornets
20
PHI
76ers
23

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   LaMelo Ball defensive rebound  
0:00   Ben Simmons misses two point jump shot  
0:02 +2 P.J. Washington makes two point putback layup 20-23
0:02   P.J. Washington offensive rebound  
0:06   Miles Bridges misses two point layup  
0:10   Devonte' Graham defensive rebound  
0:12   Dwight Howard misses two point dunk  
0:15   Shake Milton offensive rebound  
0:16   Shake Milton misses two point driving layup  
0:30   Caleb Martin turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
0:46   Dwight Howard turnover (offensive foul)  
0:46   Dwight Howard offensive foul (Caleb Martin draws the foul)  
0:49   Tobias Harris defensive rebound  
0:51   P.J. Washington misses two point hook shot  
0:59   Miles Bridges defensive rebound  
1:03   Seth Curry misses two point jump shot  
1:14   Tyrese Maxey defensive rebound  
1:17   Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot  
1:21   Miles Bridges defensive rebound  
1:25   Tyrese Maxey misses three point jump shot  
1:35   Dwight Howard defensive rebound  
1:37   LaMelo Ball misses two point layup  
1:48 +2 Dwight Howard makes two point reverse layup 18-23
1:49   Dwight Howard offensive rebound  
1:51   Tyrese Maxey misses two point floating jump shot  
2:05   Tobias Harris defensive rebound  
2:08   Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot  
2:21 +2 Dwight Howard makes two point layup (Shake Milton assists) 18-21
2:40   76ers 60 second timeout  
2:48 +3 Devonte' Graham makes three point jump shot (LaMelo Ball assists) 18-19
3:07 +2 Tobias Harris makes two point dunk (Joel Embiid assists) 15-19
3:21   Joel Embiid defensive rebound  
3:24   LaMelo Ball misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:24   Shake Milton shooting foul (LaMelo Ball draws the foul)  
3:24 +2 LaMelo Ball makes two point layup 15-17
3:30 +2 Ben Simmons makes two point driving layup (Shake Milton assists) 13-17
3:36   Ben Simmons defensive rebound  
3:39   Miles Bridges misses two point jump shot  
3:48   Miles Bridges defensive rebound  
3:49   Ben Simmons misses two point driving layup  
4:01   Bismack Biyombo turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
4:15 +2 Tobias Harris makes two point floating jump shot 13-15
4:30 +3 Gordon Hayward makes three point jump shot (Bismack Biyombo assists) 13-13
4:38   Bismack Biyombo defensive rebound  
4:40   Joel Embiid misses two point jump shot  
4:40   Joel Embiid misses two point jump shot  
4:45   Danny Green offensive rebound  
4:48   Joel Embiid misses three point jump shot  
4:57 +2 LaMelo Ball makes two point floating jump shot (Bismack Biyombo assists) 10-13
5:14   Gordon Hayward defensive rebound  
5:16   Danny Green misses three point jump shot  
5:31 +2 Gordon Hayward makes two point jump shot (Bismack Biyombo assists) 8-13
5:43 +3 Danny Green makes three point jump shot (Seth Curry assists) 6-13
6:04 +2 Miles Bridges makes two point alley-oop dunk (LaMelo Ball assists) 6-10
6:16   Hornets 60 second timeout  
6:16 +2 Ben Simmons makes two point layup 4-10
6:23   Terry Rozier misses two point jump shot  
6:35 +2 Danny Green makes two point driving layup (Tobias Harris assists) 4-8
6:56 +2 Bismack Biyombo makes two point dunk (Terry Rozier assists) 4-6
7:07   Tobias Harris misses three point jump shot  
7:18   Terry Rozier personal foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)  
7:20   P.J. Washington personal foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)  
7:25   Gordon Hayward misses three point jump shot  
7:32   Seth Curry personal foul (Devonte' Graham draws the foul)  
7:52   Joel Embiid turnover (offensive foul)  
7:52   Joel Embiid personal foul (Devonte' Graham draws the foul)  
7:57 +1 Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-6
7:57 +1 Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-6
7:57   Ben Simmons shooting foul (Terry Rozier draws the foul)  
8:17 +3 Tobias Harris makes three point jump shot (Ben Simmons assists) 0-6
8:23   Joel Embiid defensive rebound  
8:25   Gordon Hayward misses three point jump shot  
8:40   Bismack Biyombo defensive rebound  
8:44   Tobias Harris misses three point jump shot  
9:01   Ben Simmons defensive rebound  
9:04   Gordon Hayward misses two point jump shot  
9:16   P.J. Washington defensive rebound  
9:18   Joel Embiid misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:18 +1 Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0-3
9:18   Bismack Biyombo shooting foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)  
9:34   Gordon Hayward turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
9:42   Devonte' Graham defensive rebound  
9:44   Ben Simmons misses two point reverse layup  
9:49   Joel Embiid defensive rebound  
9:51   Devonte' Graham misses two point step back jump shot  
10:13 +2 Ben Simmons makes two point putback layup 0-2
10:13   Ben Simmons offensive rebound  
10:17   Ben Simmons misses two point finger roll layup  
10:22   Ben Simmons defensive rebound  
10:25   P.J. Washington misses three point jump shot  
10:30   P.J. Washington defensive rebound  
10:33   Seth Curry misses two point finger roll layup  
10:51   Hornets turnover (shot clock violation)  
10:51   Hornets offensive rebound