CHA
PHI
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|6:53
|
|Gordon Hayward personal foul (Take) (Tobias Harris draws the foul)
|6:53
|
|Danny Green defensive rebound
|6:57
|
|Ben Simmons blocks Terry Rozier's two point driving layup
|7:12
|
|Bismack Biyombo defensive rebound
|7:15
|
|Danny Green misses three point jump shot
|7:18
|
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|7:20
|
|Joel Embiid blocks Bismack Biyombo's two point reverse layup
|7:28
|
|Terry Rozier defensive rebound
|7:31
|
|Danny Green misses three point jump shot
|7:48
|
|+2
|Gordon Hayward makes two point layup (P.J. Washington assists)
|55-67
|7:55
|
|P.J. Washington defensive rebound
|7:58
|
|Danny Green misses three point jump shot
|8:14
|
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|8:17
|
|Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot
|8:40
|
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point jump shot
|53-67
|9:03
|
|+3
|Devonte' Graham makes three point jump shot (P.J. Washington assists)
|53-65
|9:20
|
|+2
|Ben Simmons makes two point layup (Joel Embiid assists)
|50-65
|9:35
|
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|9:38
|
|Gordon Hayward misses three point jump shot
|10:00
|
|+1
|Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-63
|10:00
|
|+1
|Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-62
|10:00
|
|Bismack Biyombo shooting foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)
|10:11
|
|+2
|Bismack Biyombo makes two point dunk (Terry Rozier assists)
|50-61
|10:26
|
|Seth Curry personal foul (Take) (Gordon Hayward draws the foul)
|10:26
|
|Seth Curry turnover (bad pass) (Gordon Hayward steals)
|10:35
|
|P.J. Washington personal foul (Tobias Harris draws the foul)
|10:47
|
|+3
|Devonte' Graham makes three point jump shot (P.J. Washington assists)
|48-61
|10:59
|
|Bismack Biyombo offensive rebound
|11:02
|
|Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot
|11:26
|
|+3
|Seth Curry makes three point jump shot (Joel Embiid assists)
|45-61
|11:43
|
|+1
|Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-58
|11:43
|
|+1
|Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-58
|11:43
|
|Tobias Harris shooting foul (Terry Rozier draws the foul)
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:01
|
|Hornets offensive rebound
|0:01
|
|Bismack Biyombo misses two point hook shot
|0:01
|
|+3
|Danny Green makes three point jump shot
|43-58
|0:05
|
|Danny Green defensive rebound
|0:10
|
|Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot
|0:29
|
|+2
|Tobias Harris makes two point driving hook shot
|43-55
|0:34
|
|Tobias Harris defensive rebound
|0:37
|
|Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot
|0:50
|
|Seth Curry turnover (traveling)
|1:06
|
|Bismack Biyombo turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|1:21
|
|+1
|Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-53
|1:21
|
|+1
|Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-52
|1:21
|
|Miles Bridges shooting foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)
|1:25
|
|Danny Green defensive rebound
|1:28
|
|Miles Bridges misses two point floating jump shot
|1:44
|
|+1
|Seth Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|43-51
|1:44
|
|Miles Bridges shooting foul (Seth Curry draws the foul)
|1:44
|
|+2
|Seth Curry makes two point jump shot (Danny Green assists)
|43-50
|1:58
|
|Bismack Biyombo turnover (3-second violation)
|2:17
|
|+1
|Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-48
|2:17
|
|76ers offensive rebound
|2:17
|
|Joel Embiid misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:17
|
|Bismack Biyombo shooting foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)
|2:19
|
|P.J. Washington personal foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)
|2:36
|
|+2
|LaMelo Ball makes two point driving layup (P.J. Washington assists)
|43-47
|2:47
|
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point putback layup
|41-47
|2:47
|
|Joel Embiid offensive rebound
|2:50
|
|Joel Embiid misses two point layup
|3:08
|
|+2
|Gordon Hayward makes two point jump shot (Terry Rozier assists)
|41-45
|3:11
|
|Miles Bridges defensive rebound
|3:14
|
|Terry Rozier blocks Ben Simmons's two point layup
|3:23
|
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|3:27
|
|Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot
|3:39
|
|+2
|Tobias Harris makes two point finger roll layup (Ben Simmons assists)
|39-45
|3:51
|
|Gordon Hayward turnover (offensive foul)
|3:51
|
|Gordon Hayward offensive foul (Ben Simmons draws the foul)
|4:00
|
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point layup (Shake Milton assists)
|39-43
|4:16
|
|+3
|Miles Bridges makes three point jump shot (LaMelo Ball assists)
|39-41
|4:19
|
|Hornets offensive rebound
|4:19
|
|LaMelo Ball misses two point driving layup
|4:24
|
|LaMelo Ball defensive rebound
|4:26
|
|Joel Embiid misses two point jump shot
|4:40
|
|Miles Bridges turnover (traveling)
|4:49
|
|Terry Rozier offensive rebound
|4:53
|
|Gordon Hayward misses three point jump shot
|5:02
|
|Hornets 60 second timeout
|5:02
|
|+3
|Seth Curry makes three point jump shot (Danny Green assists)
|36-41
|5:03
|
|Danny Green offensive rebound
|5:06
|
|Caleb Martin blocks Tobias Harris's two point finger roll layup
|5:10
|
|Ben Simmons defensive rebound
|5:12
|
|Bismack Biyombo misses two point hook shot
|5:35
|
|+3
|Danny Green makes three point jump shot (Seth Curry assists)
|36-38
|5:53
|
|Caleb Martin turnover (bad pass) (Joel Embiid steals)
|6:04
|
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point layup (Ben Simmons assists)
|36-35
|6:07
|
|Caleb Martin turnover (bad pass) (Joel Embiid steals)
|6:09
|
|Caleb Martin offensive rebound
|6:16
|
|LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot
|6:23
|
|Hornets 60 second timeout
|6:30
|
|+2
|Ben Simmons makes two point layup (Shake Milton assists)
|36-33
|6:31
|
|Shake Milton defensive rebound
|6:34
|
|Joel Embiid blocks Jalen McDaniels's two point layup
|6:38
|
|Gordon Hayward defensive rebound
|6:40
|
|Matisse Thybulle misses three point jump shot
|6:55
|
|Matisse Thybulle defensive rebound
|6:57
|
|Bismack Biyombo misses two point reverse layup
|7:07
|
|Gordon Hayward defensive rebound
|7:10
|
|Bismack Biyombo blocks Shake Milton's two point reverse layup
|7:17
|
|LaMelo Ball turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|7:20
|
|LaMelo Ball defensive rebound
|7:23
|
|Shake Milton misses three point jump shot
|7:37
|
|Gordon Hayward kicked ball violation
|7:54
|
|+3
|Terry Rozier makes three point jump shot (Gordon Hayward assists)
|36-31
|8:03
|
|+2
|Dwight Howard makes two point putback layup
|33-31
|8:03
|
|Dwight Howard offensive rebound
|8:07
|
|Tyrese Maxey misses two point floating jump shot
|8:32
|
|+3
|P.J. Washington makes three point jump shot (Gordon Hayward assists)
|33-29
|8:49
|
|Ben Simmons turnover (traveling)
|8:52
|
|Jalen McDaniels personal foul (Dwight Howard draws the foul)
|8:52
|
|Dwight Howard offensive rebound
|8:53
|
|Ben Simmons misses two point driving layup
|9:06
|
|Ben Simmons defensive rebound
|9:09
|
|Caleb Martin misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:09
|
|Ben Simmons shooting foul (Caleb Martin draws the foul)
|9:09
|
|+2
|Caleb Martin makes two point driving layup (P.J. Washington assists)
|30-29
|9:33
|
|+3
|Tyrese Maxey makes three point jump shot (Ben Simmons assists)
|28-29
|9:49
|
|Dwight Howard defensive rebound
|9:51
|
|Devonte' Graham misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|10:15
|
|+2
|Shake Milton makes two point step back jump shot (Matisse Thybulle assists)
|28-26
|10:42
|
|+3
|P.J. Washington makes three point jump shot
|28-24
|10:46
|
|P.J. Washington defensive rebound
|10:49
|
|Matisse Thybulle misses three point jump shot
|11:03
|
|+2
|P.J. Washington makes two point finger roll layup (Devonte' Graham assists)
|25-24
|11:17
|
|P.J. Washington defensive rebound
|11:19
|
|Dwight Howard misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:19
|
|+1
|Dwight Howard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-24
|11:19
|
|P.J. Washington shooting foul (Dwight Howard draws the foul)
|11:19
|
|Dwight Howard offensive rebound
|11:21
|
|Shake Milton misses three point jump shot
|11:28
|
|Jalen McDaniels personal foul (Dwight Howard draws the foul)
|11:50
|
|+3
|Gordon Hayward makes three point jump shot (Caleb Martin assists)
|23-23
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:00
|
|LaMelo Ball defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|Ben Simmons misses two point jump shot
|0:02
|
|+2
|P.J. Washington makes two point putback layup
|20-23
|0:02
|
|P.J. Washington offensive rebound
|0:06
|
|Miles Bridges misses two point layup
|0:10
|
|Devonte' Graham defensive rebound
|0:12
|
|Dwight Howard misses two point dunk
|0:15
|
|Shake Milton offensive rebound
|0:16
|
|Shake Milton misses two point driving layup
|0:30
|
|Caleb Martin turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|0:46
|
|Dwight Howard turnover (offensive foul)
|0:46
|
|Dwight Howard offensive foul (Caleb Martin draws the foul)
|0:49
|
|Tobias Harris defensive rebound
|0:51
|
|P.J. Washington misses two point hook shot
|0:59
|
|Miles Bridges defensive rebound
|1:03
|
|Seth Curry misses two point jump shot
|1:14
|
|Tyrese Maxey defensive rebound
|1:17
|
|Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot
|1:21
|
|Miles Bridges defensive rebound
|1:25
|
|Tyrese Maxey misses three point jump shot
|1:35
|
|Dwight Howard defensive rebound
|1:37
|
|LaMelo Ball misses two point layup
|1:48
|
|+2
|Dwight Howard makes two point reverse layup
|18-23
|1:49
|
|Dwight Howard offensive rebound
|1:51
|
|Tyrese Maxey misses two point floating jump shot
|2:05
|
|Tobias Harris defensive rebound
|2:08
|
|Devonte' Graham misses three point jump shot
|2:21
|
|+2
|Dwight Howard makes two point layup (Shake Milton assists)
|18-21
|2:40
|
|76ers 60 second timeout
|2:48
|
|+3
|Devonte' Graham makes three point jump shot (LaMelo Ball assists)
|18-19
|3:07
|
|+2
|Tobias Harris makes two point dunk (Joel Embiid assists)
|15-19
|3:21
|
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|3:24
|
|LaMelo Ball misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:24
|
|Shake Milton shooting foul (LaMelo Ball draws the foul)
|3:24
|
|+2
|LaMelo Ball makes two point layup
|15-17
|3:30
|
|+2
|Ben Simmons makes two point driving layup (Shake Milton assists)
|13-17
|3:36
|
|Ben Simmons defensive rebound
|3:39
|
|Miles Bridges misses two point jump shot
|3:48
|
|Miles Bridges defensive rebound
|3:49
|
|Ben Simmons misses two point driving layup
|4:01
|
|Bismack Biyombo turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|4:15
|
|+2
|Tobias Harris makes two point floating jump shot
|13-15
|4:30
|
|+3
|Gordon Hayward makes three point jump shot (Bismack Biyombo assists)
|13-13
|4:38
|
|Bismack Biyombo defensive rebound
|4:40
|
|Joel Embiid misses two point jump shot
|4:40
|
|Joel Embiid misses two point jump shot
|4:45
|
|Danny Green offensive rebound
|4:48
|
|Joel Embiid misses three point jump shot
|4:57
|
|+2
|LaMelo Ball makes two point floating jump shot (Bismack Biyombo assists)
|10-13
|5:14
|
|Gordon Hayward defensive rebound
|5:16
|
|Danny Green misses three point jump shot
|5:31
|
|+2
|Gordon Hayward makes two point jump shot (Bismack Biyombo assists)
|8-13
|5:43
|
|+3
|Danny Green makes three point jump shot (Seth Curry assists)
|6-13
|6:04
|
|+2
|Miles Bridges makes two point alley-oop dunk (LaMelo Ball assists)
|6-10
|6:16
|
|Hornets 60 second timeout
|6:16
|
|+2
|Ben Simmons makes two point layup
|4-10
|6:23
|
|Terry Rozier misses two point jump shot
|6:35
|
|+2
|Danny Green makes two point driving layup (Tobias Harris assists)
|4-8
|6:56
|
|+2
|Bismack Biyombo makes two point dunk (Terry Rozier assists)
|4-6
|7:07
|
|Tobias Harris misses three point jump shot
|7:18
|
|Terry Rozier personal foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)
|7:20
|
|P.J. Washington personal foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)
|7:25
|
|Gordon Hayward misses three point jump shot
|7:32
|
|Seth Curry personal foul (Devonte' Graham draws the foul)
|7:52
|
|Joel Embiid turnover (offensive foul)
|7:52
|
|Joel Embiid personal foul (Devonte' Graham draws the foul)
|7:57
|
|+1
|Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-6
|7:57
|
|+1
|Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-6
|7:57
|
|Ben Simmons shooting foul (Terry Rozier draws the foul)
|8:17
|
|+3
|Tobias Harris makes three point jump shot (Ben Simmons assists)
|0-6
|8:23
|
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|8:25
|
|Gordon Hayward misses three point jump shot
|8:40
|
|Bismack Biyombo defensive rebound
|8:44
|
|Tobias Harris misses three point jump shot
|9:01
|
|Ben Simmons defensive rebound
|9:04
|
|Gordon Hayward misses two point jump shot
|9:16
|
|P.J. Washington defensive rebound
|9:18
|
|Joel Embiid misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:18
|
|+1
|Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-3
|9:18
|
|Bismack Biyombo shooting foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)
|9:34
|
|Gordon Hayward turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|9:42
|
|Devonte' Graham defensive rebound
|9:44
|
|Ben Simmons misses two point reverse layup
|9:49
|
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|9:51
|
|Devonte' Graham misses two point step back jump shot
|10:13
|
|+2
|Ben Simmons makes two point putback layup
|0-2
|10:13
|
|Ben Simmons offensive rebound
|10:17
|
|Ben Simmons misses two point finger roll layup
|10:22
|
|Ben Simmons defensive rebound
|10:25
|
|P.J. Washington misses three point jump shot
|10:30
|
|P.J. Washington defensive rebound
|10:33
|
|Seth Curry misses two point finger roll layup
|10:51
|
|Hornets turnover (shot clock violation)
|10:51
|
|Hornets offensive rebound