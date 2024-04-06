The Milwaukee Bucks look to bounce back from three consecutive losses to teams well out of the playoff race as they welcome in the visiting New York Knicks on Sunday.

The Bucks (47-30) fell at home to the Toronto Raptors 117-111 on Friday night after losing to Washington and Memphis their previous two contests. The Raptors were able to snap their 15-game losing streak coming into the night.

Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo was unable to go because of a hamstring injury. Damian Lillard led the way with 36 points while Khris Middleton added 21 and reserve Bobby Portis scored 19 with 10 rebounds.

"This is on me; I have to figure out what we got to do to play at a higher pace," Bucks coach Doc Rivers said. "I'm frustrated and they're frustrated, but that's not gonna get you anywhere. We have to work ourselves through this."

Rivers added that he can feel the pressure that's on his team due to their recent struggles.

"You can feel it during the game," he said. "Even one of the officials said it, you can feel the heaviness of your team right now."

New York (45-32) is coming off a loss as well, falling in a tight one in Chicago against the Bulls on Friday night by a final of 108-100.

Jalen Brunson scored 35 and dished 11 assists to lead the Knicks. Miles McBride came off the bench and added 19 with seven boards.

"Our rebounding wasn't good enough, we were slow to the ball -- that was probably the difference in the game," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "Our margin of error is very tight right now, so we have to be able to get past any distractions."

All-Star guard Brunson leads New York with 28 points and 6.7 assists per game this season. Isaiah Hartenstein leads down low with 8.3 rebounds and just over a block per game.

Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in averaging 30.7 points, 11.5 boards and 1.2 steals. Lillard is dishing seven assists per contest while Brook Lopez averages 2.4 blocks.

On the injury front, Antetokounmpo as well as Patrick Beverley (ankle) and MarJon Beauchamp (ankle) are listed as day-to-day for Milwaukee.

Duane Washington Jr. (thumb) and Charlie Brown Jr. (illness) missed Friday's game for New York, while it was announced on Thursday that star Julius Randle will miss the remainder of the season due to right shoulder surgery.

These teams have already faced each other four times this season but have not seen each other since Christmas. New York won that matchup 129-122 after Milwaukee took the first three games.

Jalen Brunson shined on Christmas at MSG with 38 points and six assists. Randle had 24 points while Antetokounmpo and Lillard each had 32 for Milwaukee.

Milwaukee had won nine consecutive matchups against the Knicks prior to Christmas. They've already clinched the season series victory for the third straight season, thanks to the extra game from the in-season tournament.

These teams pose an interesting contrast of styles. Milwaukee sits third in the league at 119.9 points per game while New York wins with defense and rebounding, ranking second at 107.9 points allowed and fifth with 45.4 rebounds per game.

