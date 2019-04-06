UTA
LAL

Jazz, Lakers getting late looks at bench players

  • STATS TSX
  • Apr 06, 2019

The Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers will head in opposite directions next week.

The Jazz will enter the playoffs for the third season in a row, while the Lakers will start their vacations early for a sixth straight year.

Both teams have developed something in common, however.

Because of injuries, both slight and severe, the Jazz and Lakers will continue to be severely short-handed when they meet in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The lack of healthy bodies has opened the door for both organizations to take longer looks at end-of-the-bench players in these final games of the regular season, and both clubs have witnessed some surprisingly good performances.

Utah rookie shooting guard Grayson Allen has recorded his season-high point total in each of the past two games, helping the Jazz win four straight and stay in the hunt for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.

Allen, the 21st overall pick out of Duke last June, scored 23 points in a 119-98 win on Friday against the visiting Sacramento Kings, two nights after he scored 14 in a 118-97 win at the Phoenix Suns.

"This is just the beginning," Utah teammate Donovan Mitchell said of Allen. "You see the way he's creating, the way he's poised. I think there's a lot more. The biggest thing we all see is his competitiveness on the defensive end. ... I think he takes pride in that."

The Lakers received an eye-opening performance from shooting guard Alex Caruso in a 122-117 win against the playoff-bound Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Caruso had a career-high 32 points, shot 5-for-7 from 3-point range, and the undrafted 25-year-old out of Texas A&M grabbed 10 rebounds.

Caruso has taken advantage of a depleted Los Angeles roster as well.

The Lakers (36-44) have been without their top three scorers in the past four games. LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram, as well as starting point guard Lonzo Ball, have been shut down for the season.

Caruso is averaging 19.8 points and six assists in the past four games.

"The more time he plays, the more he shows what he can do," Lakers coach Luke Walton told reporters. "The more he makes the case for himself, he lets the whole NBA see what we've seen, and the growth that he's had as a player the last couple years."

The Lakers are also taking a long look at undrafted rookie Jemerrio Jones, an undersized 6-5 forward who grabbed 10 rebounds off the bench against the Clippers and helped limit their leading scorer, shooting guard Lou Williams, to 4-for-12 shooting.

"I'm searching the bench for guys who will get out there and play," Walton said. "(Jones) does that every time he steps on the court."

The Jazz (49-30) are one game behind the Portland Trail Blazers for fourth place in the West with three games left for each. Utah owns the tiebreaker, but faces a tough sprint to the finish with injuries to Dante Exum (knee surgery), Derrick Favors (back spasms), Kyle Korver (right knee soreness), Jae Crowder (quadriceps), Raul Neto (ankle), and Ricky Rubio (quadriceps).

Rubio returned against Sacramento after missing a game with hamstring soreness, but he played just five minutes before leaving with a quadriceps injury.

If the Jazz continue to be short-handed, confidence is growing that Allen can fill some of the void.

"I feel like he's giving effort defensively and working," Utah coach Quin Snyder said. "He's made that important. I like seeing him compete, and that's what he's been doing, and when you're a good player and you do those things, good things happen."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
R. Gobert
27 C
R. Rondo
9 PG
29.8 Min. Per Game 29.8
9.2 Pts. Per Game 9.2
8.0 Ast. Per Game 8.0
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
66.9 Field Goal % 40.5
66.9 Three Point % 40.5
63.6 Free Throw % 63.9
away team logo
R. Gobert C 27
15.7 PPG, 12.9 RPG, 2.0 APG
home team logo
R. Rondo PG 9
9.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 8.0 APG
1234T
away team logo Jazz 49-30 -----
home team logo Lakers 36-44 -----
LAL 10.5, O/U 212.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, California
LAL 10.5, O/U 212.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, California
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 49-30 111.4 PPG 46.3 RPG 26.0 APG
home team logo Lakers 36-44 111.9 PPG 46.5 RPG 25.5 APG
Key Players
R. Gobert C 15.7 PPG 12.9 RPG 2.0 APG 66.9 FG%
R. Rondo PG 9.2 PPG 5.3 RPG 8.0 APG 40.5 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Jazz
Roster
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
R. Rubio
J. Ingles
J. Crowder
D. Favors
K. Korver
D. Exum
R. Neto
R. O'Neale
G. Allen
T. Sefolosha
G. Niang
E. Udoh
T. Bradley
T. Cavanaugh
N. Mitrou-Long
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Mitchell 75 33.7 23.5 4.1 4.2 1.4 0.4 2.8 43.2 35.9 80.4 0.8 3.3
R. Gobert 79 31.7 15.7 12.9 2.0 0.8 2.3 1.6 66.9 0.0 63.6 3.8 9.1
R. Rubio 68 27.9 12.7 3.6 6.1 1.3 0.1 2.6 40.4 31.1 85.5 0.5 3.1
J. Ingles 79 31.4 12.2 4.0 5.6 1.2 0.3 2.4 44.9 39.4 70.6 0.4 3.6
J. Crowder 77 27.3 11.9 4.8 1.7 0.8 0.4 1.1 39.7 32.9 71.4 0.8 4.0
D. Favors 75 23.3 11.7 7.4 1.2 0.7 1.4 1.1 58.6 22.1 67.6 2.7 4.7
K. Korver 54 20.1 9.1 2.5 1.2 0.4 0.2 0.8 40.8 38.4 82.5 0.2 2.3
D. Exum 42 15.8 6.9 1.6 2.6 0.3 0.1 1.2 41.9 29.0 79.1 0.4 1.2
R. Neto 37 12.8 5.3 1.7 2.5 0.4 0.1 0.9 46.0 33.3 84.8 0.2 1.5
R. O'Neale 79 20.0 5.1 3.4 1.5 0.7 0.3 0.9 47.8 39.8 75.6 0.3 3.2
G. Allen 35 9.9 4.7 0.4 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.8 38.3 32.5 69.0 0.0 0.4
T. Sefolosha 47 11.6 3.6 2.4 0.5 0.8 0.1 0.5 47.7 42.9 63.6 0.1 2.2
G. Niang 56 7.6 3.4 1.4 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.3 46.9 42.4 76.5 0.2 1.2
E. Udoh 48 5.8 2.1 1.6 0.5 0.2 0.5 0.2 68.8 0.0 66.7 0.5 1.1
T. Bradley 2 6.0 1.0 2.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 25.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.5
T. Cavanaugh 9 2.4 1.0 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 37.5 20.0 100.0 0.1 0.4
N. Mitrou-Long 12 4.1 0.6 0.2 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.3 27.3 14.3 0.0 0.0 0.2
Total 79 240.6 111.4 46.3 26.0 8.09 5.86 14.8 46.8 35.6 73.4 9.9 36.4
Lakers
Roster
L. James
K. Kuzma
B. Ingram
J. McGee
K. Caldwell-Pope
L. Ball
R. Bullock
R. Rondo
A. Caruso
J. Hart
L. Stephenson
J. Williams
M. Wagner
M. Muscala
T. Chandler
J. Jones
S. Machado
I. Bonga
A. Ingram
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. James 55 35.2 27.4 8.5 8.3 1.3 0.6 3.6 51.0 33.9 66.5 1.0 7.4
K. Kuzma 70 33.1 18.7 5.5 2.5 0.6 0.4 1.9 45.6 30.3 75.2 0.9 4.6
B. Ingram 52 33.8 18.3 5.1 3.0 0.5 0.6 2.5 49.7 33.0 67.5 0.8 4.3
J. McGee 73 22.3 11.8 7.6 0.7 0.6 2.0 1.4 62.2 10.0 63.7 2.6 5.0
K. Caldwell-Pope 80 24.4 10.9 2.8 1.2 0.9 0.2 0.8 42.8 35.0 88.3 0.6 2.3
L. Ball 47 30.3 9.9 5.3 5.4 1.5 0.4 2.2 40.6 32.9 41.7 1.1 4.2
R. Bullock 19 27.6 9.3 2.6 1.1 0.8 0.4 0.6 41.2 34.3 81.0 0.1 2.5
R. Rondo 46 29.8 9.2 5.3 8.0 1.2 0.1 2.8 40.5 35.9 63.9 0.7 4.5
A. Caruso 23 19.5 8.7 2.6 2.3 1.0 0.3 1.3 46.7 53.3 81.0 0.8 1.8
J. Hart 67 25.6 7.8 3.7 1.4 1.0 0.6 0.9 40.7 33.6 68.8 0.5 3.2
L. Stephenson 68 16.5 7.2 3.2 2.1 0.6 0.1 1.3 42.6 37.1 68.5 0.5 2.7
J. Williams 22 14.6 6.0 3.7 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.6 58.9 0.0 51.4 1.8 1.9
M. Wagner 41 10.2 4.7 2.0 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.9 41.4 30.6 82.4 0.4 1.6
M. Muscala 15 12.7 4.5 2.1 0.8 0.3 0.7 0.1 38.1 29.5 87.5 0.1 1.9
T. Chandler 48 16.4 3.1 5.6 0.6 0.4 0.5 0.7 60.9 0.0 59.4 1.8 3.8
J. Jones 4 14.8 2.8 4.5 1.3 1.0 0.5 0.8 33.3 0.0 50.0 1.8 2.8
S. Machado 4 4.8 2.5 0.0 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.0 66.7 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0
I. Bonga 20 4.6 1.0 1.1 0.7 0.4 0.1 0.2 17.9 0.0 60.0 0.4 0.8
A. Ingram 4 3.8 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3
Total 80 241.3 111.9 46.5 25.5 7.59 5.38 15.2 47.0 33.4 70.0 10.0 36.5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores