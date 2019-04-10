The Los Angeles Clippers could have plenty at stake when they host the Utah Jazz in their regular-season finale on Wednesday.

Los Angeles can finish either seventh or eighth in the Western Conference, depending on how they do against the Jazz, and the results of two other games Wednesday.

They'll likely know close to game time whether a win will earn them the No. 7 or 8 seed.

The Clippers and San Antonio Spurs have 47-34 records, while the Oklahoma City Thunder are one game ahead in sixth at 48-33.

San Antonio hosts the Dallas Mavericks, and Oklahoma City visits the Milwaukee Bucks, both games starting about 2 1/2 hours before the Jazz and Clippers tip off.

If the Spurs lose and the Clippers win, the Clippers would be the No. 7 seed. If the Thunder lose and the Spurs and Clippers both win, creating a three-way tie, the Clippers would be the No. 7 seed based on the tiebreaker.

If all three teams win, or if Los Angeles loses to Utah, the Clippers would be the No. 8 seed.

The seventh-place team from the West will likely face the Denver Nuggets in the first round, while the No. 8 seed will face the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

"(Seeding) matters, it absolutely matters," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. "I don't think anyone wants to play Golden State. If we have to, we'll be ready, but my guess is the other seven teams aren't volunteering."

The Jazz are locked into fifth in the West after the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Tuesday night.

The Clippers put themselves in a difficult situation by losing their past three games, giving up at least 122 points in each game.

They lost by 32 points to the Houston Rockets on April 3, and by 27 to the Warriors on Sunday. In between, they lost 122-117 to the Lakers, who were 12 games behind the Clippers coming into the game.

Rookie guard Landry Shamet said the Clippers have strayed from the type of play that made them one of most surprising teams in the NBA this season.

"Luckily, we have time," he said. "But we want to fix it as quick as possible, start playing the way we can play and hopefully go from there."

The Clippers clinched a playoff berth on March 26 with a 121-111 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, establishing their longest winning streak of the season at six games. The Clippers have gone 2-4 since.

"We have a lot of first-time guys, and once we clinched, we kind of took our foot off the gas a little bit," said Clippers veteran guard Lou Williams, who averages a team-high 20 points. "That comes with experience. I think myself and (Danilo Gallinari) need to try and do a better job to get the message across to those guys that they have to finish the season as strong as they can."

The Clippers are expected to have veteran point guard Patrick Beverley back after he missed five of the past six games with a hip pointer. Williams said he should provide a big boost for the Clippers.

"What he brings to the table, lots of intensity and energy, those are the things we've been lacking," Williams said. "We try to fill that void the best we can and we haven't been successful doing it."

--Field Level Media

