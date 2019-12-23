DEN
Murray's clutch shooting lifts Nuggets over Suns 113-111

  • Dec 23, 2019

PHOENIX (AP) Jamal Murray had 28 points, including a tiebreaking jumper with 3.2 seconds left, Nikola Jokic finished with a triple-double and the Denver Nuggets rallied for a 113-111 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

The Nuggets extended their winning streak to seven games while the Suns have lost seven in row.

The teams traded clutch shots in the final moments. First it was Murray who hit a 3-pointer with 27 seconds left to push Denver ahead 111-108. Two seconds later, Devin Booker nailed a 3-pointer off an inbounds play to tie it.

Murray had one more big shot in him, making a jumper just inside the 3-point line to give the Nuggets a 113-111 lead. Booker had a 3-point attempt blocked by Jerami Grant just before the final buzzer.

Jokic had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his seventh triple-double this season.

The Suns trailed for most of the night, falling behind by 16 points in the second quarter, but slowly fought their way back.

The Nuggets hit 12 of their first 17 3-point attempts but finally cooled off midway through the third quarter and missed their next seven from long range. That allowed Phoenix to make a push and Frank Kaminsky's short jumper early in the fourth quarter gave the Suns an 83-82 lead, their first since the first quarter.

Rookie Cameron Johnson hit two 3-pointers in a row - one on a bank shot - to put the Suns ahead 91-88 with about 9 minutes left in the game. Phoenix pushed that advantage to 101-92 but Denver rallied to tie it at 108 with 2 minutes left on Jokic's 3-pointer.

Ricky Rubio scored 21 points for the Suns. Eight Phoenix players scored in double figures, but it wasn't enough to snap its lengthy losing streak.

Denver jumped out to a 34-22 by the end of the first quarter after shooting 67 percent from the field but the Suns were able to cut the deficit to 56-49 by halftime.

Murray had 10 points in the first half. Rubio had 16 before the break on 7-of-10 shooting from the field.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Denver was playing its third game in four days. ... The Nuggets hit 10 of 15 3-pointers in the first half.

Suns: Starting center Deandre Ayton missed a third straight game because of a sprained ankle. He's played in just two out of the team's first 30 games. ... Rubio returned to the starting lineup after missing Saturday's game against the Rockets because of an illness.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host the Pelicans on Wednesday.

Suns: Travel to face Golden State on Friday.

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
D. Booker
1 SG
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
24.5 Pts. Per Game 24.5
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
48.9 Field Goal % 49.7
49.1 Three Point % 49.9
81.9 Free Throw % 90.8
  Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap 0:00
  Devin Booker missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot, blocked by Jerami Grant 0:00
  Devin Booker missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot, blocked by Jerami Grant 0:01
+ 2 Jamal Murray made jump shot 0:03
+ 3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 0:25
+ 3 Jamal Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 0:27
  Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic 0:46
  Mikal Bridges missed driving layup 0:48
  Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio 1:02
  Paul Millsap missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:05
  Defensive rebound by Will Barton 1:20
Team Stats
Points 113 111
Field Goals 43-78 (55.1%) 42-87 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 15-28 (53.6%) 13-37 (35.1%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 14-18 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 43 44
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 33 29
Team 4 6
Assists 31 29
Steals 10 10
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 21 17
Fouls 24 19
Technicals 0 0
N. Jokic C 15
22 PTS, 12 REB, 10 AST
R. Rubio PG 11
21 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 21-8 34222631113
home team logo Suns 11-19 22273230111
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 21-8 107.6 PPG 46 RPG 26.6 APG
home team logo Suns 11-19 114.8 PPG 43.1 RPG 28.4 APG
Key Players
J. Murray PG 17.5 PPG 4.4 RPG 4.5 APG 43.4 FG%
R. Rubio PG 13.6 PPG 4.7 RPG 9.4 APG 39.9 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Murray PG 28 PTS 3 REB 7 AST
R. Rubio PG 21 PTS 7 REB 9 AST
55.1 FG% 48.3
53.6 3PT FG% 35.1
80.0 FT% 77.8
Nuggets
Starters
J. Murray
N. Jokic
W. Barton
P. Millsap
G. Harris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Murray 28 3 7 12/19 4/8 0/0 2 35 2 0 4 1 2 +6 43
N. Jokic 22 12 10 6/13 4/7 6/6 4 30 1 0 2 1 11 +25 53
W. Barton 13 6 5 6/11 1/2 0/0 3 34 2 0 3 1 5 +14 28
P. Millsap 10 8 2 4/7 0/2 2/2 2 28 1 0 3 1 7 +21 20
G. Harris 9 0 2 4/6 1/2 0/0 4 35 2 0 2 0 0 +13 13
Bench
J. Grant
M. Morris
M. Beasley
M. Porter Jr.
M. Plumlee
P. Dozier
J. Hernangomez
V. Cancar
T. Craig
J. Vanderbilt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Grant 11 1 0 3/6 1/2 4/7 1 19 0 1 0 0 1 -19 13
M. Morris 8 0 1 3/6 2/2 0/0 1 12 1 0 0 0 0 -4 11
M. Beasley 7 1 1 3/7 1/2 0/0 4 20 1 0 3 0 1 -24 8
M. Porter Jr. 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 6 0 0 1 0 1 +1 3
M. Plumlee 2 7 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 17 0 0 3 2 5 -23 12
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Cancar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Craig - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 113 39 31 43/78 15/28 12/15 24 236 10 1 21 6 33 +10 204
Suns
Starters
R. Rubio
K. Oubre Jr.
D. Saric
A. Baynes
D. Booker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Rubio 21 7 9 9/12 2/4 1/1 1 34 1 0 6 0 7 -1 41
K. Oubre Jr. 14 3 3 5/16 1/8 3/3 2 38 2 0 2 2 1 -17 23
D. Saric 13 6 2 6/11 1/4 0/1 0 16 0 0 0 2 4 -13 23
A. Baynes 11 6 3 5/11 0/1 1/1 3 29 0 0 3 1 5 0 20
D. Booker 11 3 6 3/12 1/6 4/4 5 34 1 0 2 1 2 -5 25
Bench
F. Kaminsky
M. Bridges
C. Johnson
J. Carter
T. Jerome
E. Okobo
T. Johnson
C. Diallo
D. Ayton
J. Lecque
J. Harper
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
F. Kaminsky 13 3 0 4/6 2/3 3/4 4 18 0 0 3 0 3 -2 13
M. Bridges 12 1 1 5/9 2/4 0/0 0 28 3 0 0 0 1 +8 18
C. Johnson 11 7 1 3/6 3/5 2/4 1 18 0 0 0 2 5 +15 20
J. Carter 5 2 3 2/2 1/1 0/0 2 14 3 0 0 1 1 +13 16
T. Jerome 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 0 +1 1
E. Okobo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -9 0
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ayton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lecque - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harper - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 111 38 29 42/87 13/37 14/18 19 236 10 0 17 9 29 -10 200
NBA Scores