Joel Embiid sprains shoulder, Sixers lose to Cavs 108-94

  • AP
  • Feb 27, 2020

CLEVELAND (AP) The Philadelphia 76ers suddenly have a lot more to worry about than their poor road record or playoff seeding.

Their star players are getting hurt.

Joel Embiid left Wednesday night's 108-94 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers with a sprained left shoulder in the first quarter and didn't return. The All-Star center scored three points in 8 minutes.

The 76ers, already playing without All-Star guard Ben Simmons, never led against the team with the worst record in the Eastern Conference and fell to 9-21 on the road.

Embiid had his left arm in a sling and was in visible discomfort following the game. He declined to talk to reporters and had an equipment manager carry his backpack out of the locker room, where the quiet atmosphere summed up the team's mood.

The Sixers are fifth in the conference. Coach Brett Brown said he didn't know how long Embiid, who scored a career-high 49 points Monday against Atlanta, will be sidelined.

''I'm really unsure,'' Brown said. ''It's not coach-speak, but this is part of the NBA landscape. That's why you try to accumulate talent and depth.''

Al Horford said his team had a difficult time adjusting without Embiid, who averages 23.8 points and 12 rebounds.

''Obviously, we play through him and once he was out, we didn't really know what was next,'' said Horford, who scored 10 points. ''We didn't quite know how to play. We have to figure out how to play without him.''

Embiid collided with Cavaliers center Ante Zizic while being fouled late in the first quarter. The 7-footer held his shoulder in obvious pain but stayed in the game and missed both free throws.

The Sixers pulled Embiid at the next time stoppage and he walked to the locker room while rubbing his shoulder. He briefly returned to the bench in the second quarter, but went back for more evaluation and treatment. At halftime, Embiid rejoined his teammates on the bench with a wrap on his injured shoulder.

Brown, sensing his team was in early trouble, called timeout two minutes into the game, but Cleveland steadily built its lead. The Cavaliers shot 58% in the first half and led 70-50 midway through the third quarter. Philadelphia cut the lead to 85-80 in the fourth, but got no closer.

Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr., who had 13 points and 15 rebounds, said Embiid's absence made a difference.

''You never want to see that,'' Nance said. ''He's one of the best, most dominant players in this league. Anytime he's not there, same with Ben, is important.''

Collin Sexton scored 28 points for Cleveland, which had five players in double figures. Tristan Thompson had 14 points and 13 rebounds. Cavaliers center Andre Drummond didn't play because of a strained left calf.

Shake Milton, who replaced Simmons in the Sixers' lineup, scored 20 points. Furkan Korkmaz scored 14 points and Alec Burks had 13.

Simmons missed his second straight game because of a nerve impingement in his lower back. The team hasn't given a timeline on when he'll be back.

After hosting New York, Philadelphia will begin a four-game trip in Los Angeles on Sunday. Philadelphia is fifth in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavaliers are 3-1 under coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who took over when John Beilein resigned during the All-Star break.

TIP-INS

76ers: The NBA fined Embiid $25,000 on Wednesday after he made an obscene gesture on the court and used profane language during a live television interview Monday. ... Tobias Harris scored 11 points.

Cavaliers: Drummond is considered day to day. ... Bickerstaff said G Dante Exum will miss an ''extended period of time'' because of a sprained left ankle. Exum was injured Monday.

MOVING ON

Philadelphia trails Miami by a half-game for fourth in the conference.

''When you don't have Joel and you don't have Ben, it's an opportunity for guys to raise their hand up - and we didn't have that tonight,'' Brown said. ''We've got to find ways to move forward and improve.''

MAKING PROGRESS

The Cavaliers are showing signs of improvement despite their 17-41 record.

''There's been a concerted effort, to a man, to go out and get after it a little bit harder,'' Bickerstaff said. ''There's an energy that's building and you don't want to be the one guy that's not participating in it.''

UP NEXT

76ers: Host New York on Thursday. The Sixers are 27-2 at home.

Cavaliers: Visit New Orleans on Friday. Cleveland has lost eight straight at the Pelicans.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

1st Quarter
PHI 76ers 17
CLE Cavaliers 28

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:38   Out of bounds turnover on Joel Embiid  
11:26 +2 Darius Garland made jump shot 0-2
11:01   Al Horford missed jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
10:47 +2 Collin Sexton made jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 0-4
10:33   Shooting foul on Cedi Osman  
10:33 +1 Tobias Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 1-4
10:33 +1 Tobias Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-4
10:20 +2 Darius Garland made finger-roll layup 2-6
10:01 +2 Joel Embiid made jump shot 4-6
9:54 +2 Collin Sexton made driving layup 4-8
9:54   Full timeout called  
9:44   Shake Milton missed floating jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
9:24 +2 Darius Garland made jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson 4-10
9:07   Tobias Harris missed layup  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
8:59   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Shake Milton  
8:47 +2 Al Horford made jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 6-10
8:29   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
8:23   Personal foul on Tristan Thompson  
8:17   Out of bounds turnover on Al Horford  
8:06   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Offensive rebound by Collin Sexton  
7:59   Tristan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
7:49 +2 Al Horford made hook shot, assist by Josh Richardson 8-10
7:27   Collin Sexton missed jump shot, blocked by Josh Richardson  
7:21   Tristan Thompson missed turnaround jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Shake Milton  
7:15   Al Horford missed layup  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
6:58   Collin Sexton missed reverse layup  
6:52   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
6:52 +2 Tristan Thompson made dunk 8-12
6:40   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
6:29   Shooting foul on Shake Milton  
6:29 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 8-13
6:29 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-14
6:17   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
6:05   Larry Nance Jr. missed jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
5:58 +2 Shake Milton made driving layup 10-14
5:41   Bad pass turnover on Cedi Osman, stolen by Al Horford  
5:36   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   CLE team rebound  
5:10   Darius Garland missed floating jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
5:04   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Offensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
4:59 +2 Tobias Harris made dunk, assist by Al Horford 12-14
4:45 +3 Cedi Osman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 12-17
4:26   Shooting foul on Cedi Osman  
4:26   Furkan Korkmaz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:26   PHI team rebound  
4:26 +1 Furkan Korkmaz made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-17
4:11   Out of bounds turnover on Darius Garland  
3:57 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford 16-17
3:35   Lost ball turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Tobias Harris  
3:29   Matisse Thybulle missed layup  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
3:22 +3 Larry Nance Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Porter 16-20
2:54   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
2:46   Bad pass turnover on Larry Nance Jr., stolen by Furkan Korkmaz  
2:46   Personal foul on Larry Nance Jr.  
2:46   Full timeout called  
2:33   Shooting foul on Tristan Thompson  
2:33   Joel Embiid missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:33   PHI team rebound  
2:33 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-20
2:15   Collin Sexton missed reverse layup, blocked by Joel Embiid  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
1:59   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Ante Zizic  
1:37 +2 Kevin Porter made floating jump shot 17-22
1:11   Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
1:02 +2 Ante Zizic made hook shot, assist by Kevin Porter 17-24
0:49   Personal foul on Ante Zizic  
0:49   Joel Embiid missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:49   PHI team rebound  
0:49   Joel Embiid missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:47   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
0:40   Personal foul on Furkan Korkmaz  
0:31 +2 Ante Zizic made jump shot, assist by Kevin Porter 17-26
0:07   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:05   Defensive rebound by Matthew Dellavedova  
0:03 +2 Larry Nance Jr. made dunk, assist by Matthew Dellavedova 17-28
0:00   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   PHI team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
PHI 76ers 27
CLE Cavaliers 27

Time Team Play Score
11:40   Offensive foul on Ante Zizic  
11:40   Turnover on Ante Zizic  
11:29   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
11:13   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Porter, stolen by Al Horford  
11:06 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alec Burks 20-28
10:37 +2 Kevin Porter made driving layup, assist by Ante Zizic 20-30
10:24   Josh Richardson missed floating jump shot  
10:22   Offensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
10:20   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
10:08 +2 Ante Zizic made layup, assist by Kevin Porter 20-32
9:41   Lost ball turnover on Tobias Harris, stolen by Collin Sexton  
9:39 +2 Collin Sexton made dunk 20-34
9:39   Full timeout called  
9:27 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Richardson 23-34
9:07   Bad pass turnover on Ante Zizic, stolen by Al Horford  
8:56   Shooting foul on Kevin Porter  
8:56 +1 Glenn Robinson III made 1st of 2 free throws 24-34
8:56 +1 Glenn Robinson III made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-34
8:45 +2 Collin Sexton made floating jump shot 25-36
8:33 +2 Glenn Robinson III made jump shot, assist by Al Horford 27-36
8:23   Bad pass turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Tobias Harris  
8:19   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Ante Zizic  
8:04   Ante Zizic missed jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Shake Milton  
7:55   Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
7:45   Kevin Porter missed driving layup  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
7:22   Tobias Harris missed floating jump shot  
7:21   Offensive rebound by Glenn Robinson III  
7:21   Glenn Robinson III missed dunk, blocked by Ante Zizic  
7:21   PHI team rebound  
7:21   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
7:07 +2 Matthew Dellavedova made floating jump shot 27-38
6:50 +2 Tobias Harris made driving layup, assist by Furkan Korkmaz 29-38
6:39   Shooting foul on Al Horford  
6:39   Kevin Porter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:39   CLE team rebound  
6:39 +1 Kevin Porter made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-39
6:17   Shake Milton missed driving layup, blocked by Tristan Thompson  
6:14   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
6:11   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
6:05 +2 Tristan Thompson made hook shot, assist by Kevin Porter 29-41
5:53 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 32-41
5:37   Defensive rebound by Shake Milton  
5:29   Shake Milton missed layup  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
5:22   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
5:10   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter  
5:03   Full timeout called  
4:45 +3 Matthew Dellavedova made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 32-44
4:29 +2 Matisse Thybulle made dunk, assist by Al Horford 34-44
4:06 +2 Matthew Dellavedova made driving layup, assist by Kevin Love 34-46
3:50   Furkan Korkmaz missed jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
3:39   Violation  
3:29   Tristan Thompson missed hook shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Kyle O'Quinn  
3:17   Kyle O'Quinn missed jump shot  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
3:02 +3 Darius Garland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 34-49
2:43 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle O'Quinn 37-49
2:23 +3 Matthew Dellavedova made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 37-52
1:58 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matisse Thybulle 40-52
1:46   Shooting foul on Shake Milton  
1:46 +1 Cedi Osman made 1st of 2 free throws 40-53
1:46 +1 Cedi Osman made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-54
1:30   Matisse Thybulle missed layup, blocked by Kevin Love  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
1:21   Out of bounds turnover on Darius Garland  
1:12   Personal foul on Cedi Osman  
1:04   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr.  
0:58   Shooting foul on Furkan Korkmaz  
0:58   Collin Sexton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:58   CLE team rebound  
0:58 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-55
0:43   Alec Burks missed jump shot  
0:41   PHI team rebound  
0:41   Personal foul on Larry Nance Jr.  
0:41 +1 Kyle O'Quinn made 1st of 2 free throws 41-55
0:41 +1 Kyle O'Quinn made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-55
0:30   Kevin Love missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:25   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
0:08 +2 Alec Burks made driving layup 44-55
0:02   Bad pass turnover on Collin Sexton, stolen by Alec Burks  
0:00   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   PHI team rebound  
0:00   PHI team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
PHI 76ers 24
CLE Cavaliers 22

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +3 Darius Garland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Love 44-58
11:32   Personal foul on Collin Sexton  
11:18   Al Horford missed jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
11:17   Personal foul on Matisse Thybulle  
10:52   Collin Sexton missed jump shot  
10:45   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
10:45 +2 Tristan Thompson made dunk 44-60
10:30   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
10:19   Cedi Osman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
10:08 +2 Matisse Thybulle made driving layup 46-60
9:47   Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
9:39   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman  
9:28   Shooting foul on Shake Milton  
9:28 +1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 46-61
9:28 +1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-62
9:13 +2 Josh Richardson made jump shot 48-62
9:03   Shooting foul on Matisse Thybulle  
9:03 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 2 free throws 48-63
9:03 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-64
8:50   Out of bounds turnover on Matisse Thybulle  
8:38   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Love, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
8:38   Personal foul on Kevin Love  
8:19   Tobias Harris missed turnaround jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
8:12   Tristan Thompson missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Josh Richardson  
8:11   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
8:05   Shooting foul on Matisse Thybulle  
8:05 +1 Collin Sexton made 1st of 3 free throws 48-65
8:05 +1 Collin Sexton made 2nd of 3 free throws 48-66
8:05 +1 Collin Sexton made 3rd of 3 free throws 48-67
7:52 +2 Josh Richardson made driving dunk, assist by Al Horford 50-67
7:38   Bad pass turnover on Cedi Osman, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
7:33   Matisse Thybulle missed layup  
7:31   Offensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
7:31   Tobias Harris missed dunk  
7:31   Offensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
7:31   Tobias Harris missed dunk  
7:31   PHI team rebound  
7:17   Shake Milton missed floating jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
7:01   Traveling violation turnover on Cedi Osman  
6:51   Personal foul on Cedi Osman  
6:51   Full timeout called  
6:45   Josh Richardson missed jump shot  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Kevin Love  
6:29 +3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristan Thompson 50-70
6:11 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 53-70
5:52   Collin Sexton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
5:35 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 56-70
5:12   Tristan Thompson missed layup, blocked by Tobias Harris  
5:12   CLE team rebound  
5:06   Jumpball  
5:06   Lost ball turnover on Tristan Thompson, stolen by Tobias Harris  
4:47 +2 Shake Milton made floating jump shot 58-70
4:26   Tristan Thompson missed hook shot, blocked by Kyle O'Quinn  
4:24   Offensive rebound by Tristan Thompson  
4:21   Tristan Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21