12:00
Mitchell Robinson vs. Myles Turner (Domantas Sabonis gains possession)
11:40
Domantas Sabonis turnover (bad pass) (Reggie Bullock steals)
11:19
Julius Randle misses three point jump shot
11:16
Malcolm Brogdon defensive rebound
11:05
Myles Turner misses three point jump shot
11:01
Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound
10:58
RJ Barrett offensive foul (Charge) (Victor Oladipo draws the foul)
10:58
RJ Barrett turnover (offensive foul)
10:45
T.J. Warren misses three point jump shot
10:41
Reggie Bullock defensive rebound
10:36
Julius Randle misses two point floating jump shot
10:32
Victor Oladipo defensive rebound
10:29
+2
Victor Oladipo makes two point finger roll layup
0-2
10:06
Julius Randle turnover (bad pass) (Malcolm Brogdon steals)
10:02
+2
Malcolm Brogdon makes two point dunk
0-4
9:51
Myles Turner blocks Elfrid Payton's two point reverse layup
9:49
Malcolm Brogdon defensive rebound
9:38
Myles Turner misses three point jump shot
9:35
Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound
9:22
+3
RJ Barrett makes three point jump shot (Julius Randle assists)
3-4
9:10
+3
Domantas Sabonis makes three point jump shot (Malcolm Brogdon assists)
3-7
8:53
+3
RJ Barrett makes three point jump shot (Reggie Bullock assists)
6-7
8:41
Elfrid Payton personal foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
8:30
+2
Malcolm Brogdon makes two point step back jump shot
6-9
8:15
Reggie Bullock misses two point jump shot
8:13
Pacers defensive rebound
7:58
+2
Domantas Sabonis makes two point hook shot (Malcolm Brogdon assists)
6-11
7:58
Mitchell Robinson shooting foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
7:58
+1
Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
6-12
7:45
+2
Julius Randle makes two point finger roll layup (RJ Barrett assists)
8-12
7:40
Domantas Sabonis turnover (bad pass) (Elfrid Payton steals)
7:38
Reggie Bullock misses three point jump shot
7:35
Pacers defensive rebound
7:25
Mitchell Robinson shooting foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
7:25
+1
Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-13
7:25
+1
Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-14
7:08
+3
Reggie Bullock makes three point jump shot (RJ Barrett assists)
11-14
6:49
+3
Domantas Sabonis makes three point jump shot (T.J. Warren assists)
11-17
6:38
Elfrid Payton turnover (lost ball) (Malcolm Brogdon steals)
6:35
+2
Malcolm Brogdon makes two point finger roll layup
11-19
6:29
Knicks 60 second timeout
6:16
+3
Reggie Bullock makes three point jump shot (Julius Randle assists)
14-19
6:00
Reggie Bullock shooting foul (Victor Oladipo draws the foul)
6:00
Victor Oladipo misses regular free throw 1 of 3
6:00
Pacers offensive rebound
6:00
+1
Victor Oladipo makes regular free throw 2 of 3
14-20
6:00
+1
Victor Oladipo makes regular free throw 3 of 3
14-21
5:49
Reggie Bullock misses three point jump shot
5:46
Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
5:34
Malcolm Brogdon misses two point fadeaway jump shot
5:32
RJ Barrett defensive rebound
5:26
+2
Elfrid Payton makes two point finger roll layup (RJ Barrett assists)
16-21
5:14
T.J. Warren misses two point floating jump shot
5:12
Julius Randle defensive rebound
5:05
+2
Reggie Bullock makes two point finger roll layup (Julius Randle assists)
18-21
4:54
Nerlens Noel blocks Victor Oladipo's two point layup
4:51
Nerlens Noel defensive rebound
4:49
Malcolm Brogdon personal foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)
4:42
+2
RJ Barrett makes two point finger roll layup
20-21
4:29
Justin Holiday misses three point jump shot
4:27
Pacers offensive rebound
4:27
Nerlens Noel personal foul (Loose ball) (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
4:27
Domantas Sabonis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:27
Pacers offensive rebound
4:27
Domantas Sabonis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:26
RJ Barrett defensive rebound
4:18
Elfrid Payton turnover (bad pass) (Victor Oladipo steals)
4:13
+2
Domantas Sabonis makes two point dunk (Malcolm Brogdon assists)
20-23
3:56
+2
RJ Barrett makes two point finger roll layup
22-23
3:43
Victor Oladipo misses three point jump shot
3:39
Malcolm Brogdon offensive rebound
3:38
+2
Malcolm Brogdon makes two point finger roll layup
22-25
3:27
Nerlens Noel offensive foul (Off the ball) (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
3:27
Nerlens Noel turnover (offensive foul)
3:15
+2
Myles Turner makes two point jump shot (Malcolm Brogdon assists)
22-27
3:06
+2
Julius Randle makes two point floating jump shot
24-27
3:06
Justin Holiday shooting foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)
3:06
+1
Julius Randle makes regular free throw 1 of 1
25-27
2:57
Victor Oladipo turnover (lost ball) (Alec Burks steals)
2:53
Alec Burks misses two point layup
2:50
Nerlens Noel offensive rebound
2:50
+2
Nerlens Noel makes two point putback layup
27-27
2:44
Pacers 60 second timeout
2:34
Myles Turner turnover (bad pass) (Nerlens Noel steals)
2:30
Myles Turner blocks Alec Burks's two point layup
2:28
Justin Holiday defensive rebound
2:25
Doug McDermott misses three point jump shot
2:20
Julius Randle defensive rebound
2:10
+3
Alec Burks makes three point jump shot (Julius Randle assists)
30-27
1:46
+2
Malcolm Brogdon makes two point jump shot
30-29
1:27
Julius Randle turnover (traveling)
1:15
Nerlens Noel shooting foul (Doug McDermott draws the foul)
1:15
+1
Doug McDermott makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-30
1:15
+1
Doug McDermott makes regular free throw 2 of 2
30-31
1:03
Julius Randle offensive foul (Myles Turner draws the foul)
1:03
Julius Randle turnover (offensive foul)
0:54
T.J. McConnell turnover (lost ball) (Immanuel Quickley steals)
0:51
Myles Turner blocks Julius Randle's two point driving layup
0:48
T.J. McConnell defensive rebound
0:45
+2
Myles Turner makes two point finger roll layup (T.J. McConnell assists)
30-33
0:33
Kevin Knox II misses two point finger roll layup
0:30
Aaron Holiday defensive rebound
0:26
Aaron Holiday misses two point finger roll layup
0:25
Doug McDermott offensive rebound
0:25
+2
Doug McDermott makes two point putback dunk
30-35
0:02
T.J. McConnell shooting foul (Immanuel Quickley draws the foul)
0:02
Pacers 60 second timeout
0:02
+1
Immanuel Quickley makes regular free throw 1 of 3
31-35
0:02
+1
Immanuel Quickley makes regular free throw 2 of 3
32-35
0:02
+1
Immanuel Quickley makes regular free throw 3 of 3
33-35
0:00
Aaron Holiday misses three point jump shot
0:00
Pacers offensive rebound
0:00
End of period
