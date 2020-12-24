|
Rudy Gobert vs. Jusuf Nurkic (Damian Lillard gains possession)
11:44
+2
CJ McCollum makes two point floating jump shot (Jusuf Nurkic assists)
0-2
11:30
Damian Lillard shooting foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
11:30
Trail Blazers 60 second timeout
11:30
Rudy Gobert misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:30
Jazz offensive rebound
11:30
Rudy Gobert misses regular free throw 2 of 2
11:28
Derrick Jones Jr. defensive rebound
11:21
Jusuf Nurkic misses two point layup
11:19
Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
11:13
Donovan Mitchell misses two point floating jump shot
11:13
Trail Blazers defensive rebound
11:13
Rudy Gobert personal foul (Loose ball) (Robert Covington draws the foul)
10:55
Jazz technical foul (Defensive three second)
10:55
Damian Lillard misses technical free throw 1 of 1
10:55
Trail Blazers offensive rebound
10:49
Damian Lillard misses two point step back jump shot
10:46
Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
10:39
Derrick Jones Jr. personal foul (Donovan Mitchell draws the foul)
10:30
+2
Mike Conley makes two point floating jump shot
2-2
10:13
+3
CJ McCollum makes three point jump shot (Damian Lillard assists)
2-5
9:56
+2
Bojan Bogdanovic makes two point floating jump shot
4-5
9:45
+3
Derrick Jones Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jusuf Nurkic assists)
4-8
9:30
Donovan Mitchell misses two point step back jump shot
9:27
Bojan Bogdanovic offensive rebound
9:25
Bojan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot
9:24
Trail Blazers defensive rebound
9:12
+2
Jusuf Nurkic makes two point dunk (Damian Lillard assists)
4-10
8:53
+2
Mike Conley makes two point fadeaway jump shot
6-10
8:35
Damian Lillard misses three point jump shot
8:33
Bojan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
8:29
Royce O'Neale misses three point jump shot
8:27
Damian Lillard defensive rebound
8:17
Royce O'Neale personal foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)
8:11
Derrick Jones Jr. misses three point jump shot
8:09
Bojan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
8:04
Bojan Bogdanovic turnover (lost ball) (Robert Covington steals)
7:59
+3
CJ McCollum makes three point jump shot (Robert Covington assists)
6-13
7:58
Jazz 60 second timeout
7:46
+3
Mike Conley makes three point jump shot (Donovan Mitchell assists)
9-13
7:31
CJ McCollum misses three point jump shot
7:29
Mike Conley defensive rebound
7:22
Mike Conley misses two point driving layup
7:17
Rudy Gobert offensive rebound
7:17
+2
Rudy Gobert makes two point putback dunk
11-13
7:08
+3
Derrick Jones Jr. makes three point jump shot (Damian Lillard assists)
11-16
6:43
Donovan Mitchell misses two point step back jump shot
6:41
Damian Lillard defensive rebound
6:39
Mike Conley shooting foul (Robert Covington draws the foul)
6:39
Robert Covington misses regular free throw 1 of 2
6:39
Trail Blazers offensive rebound
6:39
+1
Robert Covington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-17
6:25
+3
Bojan Bogdanovic makes three point jump shot (Derrick Favors assists)
14-17
6:14
Robert Covington misses three point jump shot
6:11
Royce O'Neale defensive rebound
5:57
Royce O'Neale misses two point driving layup
5:55
CJ McCollum defensive rebound
5:49
Derrick Jones Jr. misses three point jump shot
5:47
Bojan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
5:36
CJ McCollum blocks Bojan Bogdanovic's two point floating jump shot
5:35
Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound
5:28
Royce O'Neale personal foul (Jusuf Nurkic draws the foul)
5:21
Damian Lillard misses two point alley-oop layup
5:20
Bojan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
5:14
+3
Jordan Clarkson makes three point step back jump shot (Bojan Bogdanovic assists)
17-17
4:49
CJ McCollum misses two point hook shot
4:48
Derrick Favors defensive rebound
4:46
Robert Covington personal foul (Bojan Bogdanovic draws the foul)
4:32
+2
Derrick Favors makes two point layup (Joe Ingles assists)
19-17
4:12
Gary Trent Jr. misses two point jump shot
4:08
Enes Kanter offensive rebound
4:08
+2
Enes Kanter makes two point putback layup
19-19
4:00
+3
Donovan Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Derrick Favors assists)
22-19
3:41
Carmelo Anthony misses two point jump shot
3:39
Jordan Clarkson defensive rebound
3:32
+3
Jordan Clarkson makes three point jump shot
25-19
3:14
Joe Ingles blocks Gary Trent Jr.'s two point jump shot
3:11
Jordan Clarkson defensive rebound
3:09
Donovan Mitchell misses three point jump shot
3:06
Carmelo Anthony defensive rebound
3:01
Donovan Mitchell shooting foul (Carmelo Anthony draws the foul)
3:01
Carmelo Anthony misses regular free throw 1 of 2
3:01
Trail Blazers offensive rebound
3:01
+1
Carmelo Anthony makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-20
2:49
Jordan Clarkson misses three point jump shot
2:47
Enes Kanter defensive rebound
2:38
Carmelo Anthony misses two point step back jump shot
2:35
Jordan Clarkson defensive rebound
2:29
Joe Ingles misses three point jump shot
2:28
Damian Lillard defensive rebound
2:25
Jordan Clarkson blocks Rodney Hood's two point layup
2:22
Jordan Clarkson defensive rebound
2:11
+3
Joe Ingles makes three point jump shot
28-20
1:47
+2
Enes Kanter makes two point driving layup
28-22
1:29
Damian Lillard blocks Mike Conley's two point floating jump shot
1:26
Derrick Favors offensive rebound
1:25
+2
Derrick Favors makes two point layup
30-22
1:18
Carmelo Anthony turnover (out of bounds step)
1:02
+2
Rudy Gobert makes two point hook shot (Joe Ingles assists)
32-22
0:41
Carmelo Anthony misses two point jump shot
0:39
Jordan Clarkson defensive rebound
0:33
Jordan Clarkson misses two point floating jump shot
0:31
Enes Kanter defensive rebound
0:09
+3
Gary Trent Jr. makes three point jump shot (Damian Lillard assists)
32-25
0:00
Jordan Clarkson misses three point jump shot
0:00
Gary Trent Jr. defensive rebound
0:00
End of period
