2017-18 NBA Awards results: Rockets' James Harden wins first MVP Award, beating out LeBron, Anthony Davis
Harden averaged 30.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game
James Harden has finally done it. After finishing as the runner-up to Russell Westbrook last season and second to Stephen Curry in 2015, Harden has now captured his first MVP Award. "The Beard" received the honor on Monday night during the NBA's second-ever awards show, beating out fellow finalists LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Harden was spectacular for the Houston Rockets this season, finishing with averages of 30.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists. Harden's career-high scoring average led the league, and he was the only player in the 30-point per game club this season -- he joined LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook and Dwyane Wade as the only players in the last decade to average at least 30 points per game for an entire season. Seems like a pretty good group of players to be associated with.
Thanks to Harden's strong effort, the Rockets went 65-17, setting a new franchise record for wins. They also claimed the top spot in the Western Conference, earning the home-court edge throughout the playoffs. They couldn't take advantage, however, as they lost Game 7 of the Western Conference finals at home -- though they were without Harden's running mate Chris Paul.
Harden is the first member of the Rockets to win the MVP award since Hakeem Olajuwon back in 1995.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Awards: How to watch, live results
There are three finalists for every award, which will be announced on Monday night
-
Casey wins Coach of the Year
Casey was let go by the Raptors following their second-round playoff exit
-
Gobert beats Embiid, Davis for DPOY
The Frenchman was the centerpiece of the Jazz's elite defense
-
Ben Simmons named Rookie of the Year
Simmons averaged 15.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game
-
Mitchell trolls Simmons one more time
Mitchell and others have argued that Simmons shouldn't be considered a rookie this season
-
NBA award picks 2017-18
Our NBA experts share their picks for every major award this season