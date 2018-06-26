2017-18 NBA Awards results: Rockets' James Harden wins first MVP Award, beating out LeBron, Anthony Davis

James Harden has finally done it. After finishing as the runner-up to Russell Westbrook last season and second to Stephen Curry in 2015, Harden has now captured his first MVP Award. "The Beard" received the honor on Monday night during the NBA's second-ever awards show, beating out fellow finalists LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

"Sixth Man of the Year to MVP. Go chase that dream." - @JHarden13 after being named the 2017-2018 #KiaMVP #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/Y2Igpl9RaL — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 26, 2018

Dreams become reality. James Harden always knew. Now everyone sees the vision.@JHarden13#ImmaBeaStar pic.twitter.com/CVvk50QUBS — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) June 26, 2018

Harden was spectacular for the Houston Rockets this season, finishing with averages of 30.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists. Harden's career-high scoring average led the league, and he was the only player in the 30-point per game club this season -- he joined LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook and Dwyane Wade as the only players in the last decade to average at least 30 points per game for an entire season. Seems like a pretty good group of players to be associated with.

Thanks to Harden's strong effort, the Rockets went 65-17, setting a new franchise record for wins. They also claimed the top spot in the Western Conference, earning the home-court edge throughout the playoffs. They couldn't take advantage, however, as they lost Game 7 of the Western Conference finals at home -- though they were without Harden's running mate Chris Paul.

Harden is the first member of the Rockets to win the MVP award since Hakeem Olajuwon back in 1995.