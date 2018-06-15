2018 NBA Draft trade rumors: Kings interested in Kawhi Leonard; No. 2 overall pick on the table?
Kawhi Leonard may become available and the Kings appear to be a player for his services
With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, the Kings may have finally found some luck. It's been a long time since Sacramento was competitive. They possess the NBA's longest playoff drought at 12 straight seasons. They're frequently near the top of the NBA Draft and have generally been an example of how to not run a franchise for the last decade. The Kings need something good to come their way.
That No. 2 overall pick gives Sacramento an extremely valuable asset. The Kings could draft a franchise cornerstone player with that pick, or maybe they can trade it for a star who may soon become available. According to multiple reports, Spurs star Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio. This could be the Kings chance.
Now, this doesn't mean the Kings are just going to send away their No. 2 overall pick for a one-year rental of Leonard. The Kings are desperate to become relevant again, but years of mistakes have probably taught them some patience by now. This is just a situation where, by having the pick, the Kings have an incredible asset they can use.
Leonard going to Sacramento feels like a bit of a long shot. The Kings aren't anywhere near contention yet. Leonard may want a trade, but he likely still wants to win. If the Kings can't convince him to stay long term then they have no reason to give up such a valuable asset no matter how desperate they are to become relevant again.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lakers title odds spike with Kawhi rumor
Leonard has shown displeasure with the Spurs and prefers the Lakers as a trade destination,...
-
Twitter reacts to Leonard trade rumors
The idea of the Lakers not only getting Kawhi but also LeBron and P.G. has their fans licking...
-
Report: Spurs' Leonard wants trade
The superstar wants to leave the Spurs amid an 'uncomfortable' situation, though reportedly...
-
NBA Draft 2018: Team needs, goals
The draft is right around the corner: Who needs what?
-
Mike Bibby is absolutely gigantic now
Bibby now puts the 'strength' in strength and conditioning
-
Parrish's post-combine mock draft
It's anyone's guess where the EuroLeague star will get drafted, but chances are it'll be within...