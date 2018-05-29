2018 NBA Finals injury updates: Kevin Love still in concussion protocol, status uncertain for Game 1
Injuries have impacted the NBA playoffs once again
The NBA Finals are set. It's a fourth straight matchup between the the Cavaliers and the Warriors. Both teams have dealt with their fair share of injuries in these playoffs, but that didn't slow them down on their way to the finals. Unfortunately, there's still some key injuries that both teams will be dealing with as they entire this final showdown.
Kevin Love missed the final game of the Eastern Conference finals due a concussion he received in Game 6. Former NBA Finals MVP, Andre Iguodala, has been dealing with knee soreness and hasn't played since Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. Both of these players aren't just starters for their teams, but play key roles to their success.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries from each series:
No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Cavaliers: Kevin Love (head) is still in concussion protocol. His status for Game 1 is uncertain, according to Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue.
- Warriors: Andre Iguodala (left lateral leg contusion) did not play in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals.
