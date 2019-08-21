2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup daily schedule: Live stream, TV channel, dates, start times, watch Team USA online

The 2019 FIBA World Cup will begin in China at the end of the August, and it provides a unique opportunity for the United States men's national team. If they're able to walk away with a gold medal, they will become the first team to win three consecutive gold medals in the tournament's history after they claimed gold in both 2010 and 2014.

The tournament, which was moved from 2018 to 2019 so that it wasn't held on the same year as the FIFA soccer World Cup, has major implications for all of the 32 teams involved, as it serves as qualification for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. There are seven teams -- two from the Americas, two from Europe and one each from the Africa, Asia and Oceania regions -- that will qualify for Tokyo based on their finish at the World Cup.

Game times for the first round have been announced, and every game of the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China can be streamed live on ESPN+.

Here's the full schedule:

(All times are U.S./Eastern)

First round

Saturday, Aug. 31

Angola vs. Serbia, 3:30 a.m.

Poland vs. Venezuela, 4 a.m.

Russia vs. Nigeria, 4:30 a.m.

Iran vs. Puerto Rico, 4:30 a.m.

Philippines vs. Italy, 7:30 a.m.

Ivory Coast vs. China, 8 a.m.

Argentina vs. South Korea, 8:30 a.m.

Spain vs. Tunisia, 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 1

Canada vs. Australia, 3:30 a.m.

New Zealand vs. Brazil, 4 a.m.

Turkey vs. Japan, 4:30 a.m.

Dominican Republic vs. Jordan, 4:30 a.m.

Senegal vs. Lithuania, 7:30 a.m.

Greece vs. Montenegro, 8 a.m.

United States vs. Czech Republic, 8:30 a.m.

France vs. Germany, 8:30 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 2

Italy vs. Angola, 3:30 a.m.

Venezuela vs. Ivory Coast, 4 a.m.

Nigeria vs. Argentina, 4:30 a.m.

Tunisia vs. Iran, 4:30 a.m.

Serbia vs. Philippines, 7:30 a.m.

China vs. Poland, 8 a.m.

South Korea vs. Russia, 8:30 a.m.

Puerto Rico vs. Spain, 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Australia vs. Senegal, 3:30 a.m.

Montenegro vs. New Zealand, 4 a.m.

Japan vs. Czech Republic, 4:30 a.m.

Germany vs. Dominican Republic, 4:30 a.m.

Lithuania vs. Canada, 7:30 a.m.

Brazil vs. Greece, 8 a.m.

United States vs. Turkey, 8:30 a.m.

Jordan vs. France, 8:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Angola vs. Philippines, 3:30 a.m.

Ivory Coast vs. Poland, 4 a.m.

South Korea vs. Nigeria, 4:30 a.m.

Puerto Rico vs. Tunisia, 4:30 a.m.

Italy vs. Serbia, 7:30 a.m.

Venezuela vs. China, 8 a.m.

Russia vs. Argentina, 8:30 a.m.

Spain vs. Iran, 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Canada vs. Senegal, 3:30 a.m.

Brazil vs. Montenegro, 4 a.m.

Turkey vs. Czech Republic, 4:30 a.m.

Germany vs. Jordan, 4:30 a.m.

Lithuania vs. Australia, 7:30 a.m.

Greece vs. New Zealand, 8 a.m.

United States vs. Japan, 8:30 a.m.

Dominican Republic vs. France, 8:30 a.m.

Second round

Friday, Sept. 6

A1 vs. B2

B1 vs. A2

C1 vs. D2

D1 vs. C2

A3 vs. B4

B3 vs. A4

C3 vs. D4

D3 vs. C4

Saturday, Sept. 7

E1 vs. F2

F1 vs. E2

G1 vs. H2

H1 vs. G2

E3 vs. F4

F3 vs. E4

G3 vs. H4

H3 vs. G4

Sunday, Sept. 8

A2 vs. B2

A1 vs. B1

C2 vs. D2

C1 vs. D1

A4 vs. B4

A3 vs. B3

C4 vs. D4

C3 vs. D3

Monday, Sept. 9

E2 vs. F2

E1 vs. F1

G2 vs. H2

G1 vs. H1

E4 vs. F4

E3 vs. F3

G4 vs. H4

G3 vs. H3

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Sept. 10

I1 vs. J2

J1 vs. I2

Wednesday, Sept. 11

K1 vs. L2

L1 vs. K2

Consolation games

Thursday, Sept. 12

QF1 loser vs. QF2 loser

QF3 loser vs. QF4 loser

Semifinal

Friday, Sept. 13

I1/J2 vs. K1/L2

J1/I2 vs. L1/K2

Bronze-medal game

Saturday, Sept. 14

SF1 loser vs. SF2 loser

Gold-medal game

Sunday, Sept. 15

SM1 winner vs. SM2 winner