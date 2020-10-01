Among the staples of NBA games that took place in the Orlando bubble was the virtual seating arrangement where fans could be virtually projected onto seats on large video boards right next to the court. The purpose, of course, is to try and give some semblance of fan attendance in an isolated situation where only players and associated staff were allowed to be a part of.

Naturally, with an occasion as big as Game 1 of the NBA Finals happening Wednesday between the Lakers and the Heat (gametracker), the virtual courtside seats needed to be filled by big name celebrities. Among the big names included former president Barack Obama, Hall of Famers like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O'Neal, as well as recent retirees like Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade.

Other NBA champions spread out through the crowd included Bill Walton, Clyde Drexler, Isiah Thomas, James Worthy -- he, along with Shaq, got one of the seats right next to Obama -- Manu Ginobli, Pau Gasol, Ray Allen, Robert Horry, Robert Parish, Chauncey Billups and Paul Pierce.

It wasn't just stars, however. The other people populating the virtual crowd are first time poll workers for the upcoming elections in November. These people were selected in partnership with LeBron James and Udonis Haslem's organization More Than a Vote, Power the Polls and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc.