Among the many, many logistical issues the NBA faced in constructing its Orlando bubble, the league had to decide how to handle uniform choices on a neutral court. That was made easier with the league's recent shift away from strictly using home and away designations for uniforms, but it added a layer of unpredictability as to what teams would wear during the postseason. On Wednesday, the league released its uniforms schedule for the Finals, and Lakers fans will be happy to see a specific inclusion for two games in this series.

Lakers Heat Game 1 Gold/Icon Black/Icon Game 2 Black Mamba/Classic White/Association Game 3 White/Association Black/Icon Game 4 Gold/Icon Black/Icon Game 5 Purple/Statement White/Association Game 6 White/Association Black/Icon Game 7 Black Mamba/Classic White/Association

The first thing you'll notice: the Lakers are wearing their Black Mamba uniforms twice. The first appearance, and the only one that is guaranteed, is Game 2. If the series makes it to Game 7, the Lakers will wear the uniforms again then. The Lakers are undefeated at 3-0 this postseason while wearing the uniforms designed in part by Kobe Bryant. In their first playoff game with the uniforms against the Portland Trail Blazers, they opened with a 24-8 lead. Bryant died in a helicopter accident in January.

Another interesting note is that the Heat are sticking with only two uniforms in the series. Their popular "Vice Nights" uniforms as well as their red alternates will not be used in this series. They're sticking with only white and black, as they have throughout the postseason so far. The Lakers will wear four different uniforms. The Black Mambas, the Sunday whites and the classic gold each get two games. Purple gets one.

If the series lasts until Game 7, the Lakers will have a chance to become one of the rare (but increasingly frequent) teams to win a championship in an alternate jersey. The Toronto Raptors did it a season ago in their "North" alternates, while LeBron James' last championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers came in a sleeved jersey that no longer exists. If the Lakers have their way, though, they'll have clinched the series before it ever gets to that point.