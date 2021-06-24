The Los Angeles Clippers will attempt to embark on yet another comeback from a 2021 NBA Playoffs 0-2 deficit when they visit the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday night. The Suns won Game 2 on Tuesday in memorable fashion, as Deandre Ayton's alley-oop dunk on a pass from Jae Crowder with 0.7 seconds remaining gave Phoenix its franchise-record ninth-consecutive playoff win. The Suns' Chris Paul (health and safety protocols) is probable for Game 3, while Kawhi Leonard (knee) remains out for Los Angeles.

Clippers vs. Suns spread: Suns -1

Clippers vs. Suns over-under: 221 points

Clippers vs. Suns money line: Suns -115, Clippers -105

LAC: The Suns are 24-17 against the spread on the road

LAC: The Clippers are 25-18 against the spread at home

Why the Suns can cover

The Suns, down by a point with 0.9 seconds left, pulled out a thrilling win on the "Valley Oop" from Crowder to Ayton on Tuesday night. Ayton came down the lane and jammed the ball over Ivica Zubac to clinch the victory. Cameron Payne scored a career-high 29 points with nine assists and no turnovers. He became just the third player in NBA history with 29 or more points, nine or more assists and no turnovers in a Conference Finals or NBA Finals Game. Ayton had 24 points and 14 rebounds and Booker, who suffered a bloody nose on a third quarter collision with Patrick Beverly, finished with 20 points on five for 16 shooting from the field.

Now the Suns will attempt to take a 3-0 series lead with Paul expected to return, as he missed the first two games of the series due to health and safety protocols. He averaged 18.7 points per game and had 19 total assists in three regular season meetings with the Clippers. In the NBA Playoffs 2021, he has averaged 15.7 points and 8.7 assists per game. His 87 assists with 14 turnovers in 10 postseason games are the most assists with 14 or fewer turnovers in a 10-game playoff span since 1987.

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers are seemingly right back in a hole they know how to get out of, as they have overcome 0-2 deficits in each of their first two playoff series, becoming the first team in NBA history to win consecutive postseason series after losing the first two games. Playing in their first Western Conference finals in franchise history, they will look to utilize home-court advantage against Phoenix to win for the first time in the series. In their last postseason home game, they overcame a 25-point Utah lead to win Game 6 of their second-round series, marking the largest comeback in a series-clinching win by any NBA team over the last 25 seasons.

The Clippers will look to bounce back after getting outscored 60-30 in the paint in Game 2, and also shooting 45 percent from the field. Paul George finished with 26 points, six rebounds and six assists. Zubac double-doubled on 14 points and 11 rebounds and Reggie Jackson had 19 points, Los Angeles has made 15-plus 3-pointers in five consecutive playoff games, the fourth-longest streak in NBA postseason history.

