On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. Boston is coming off a grueling seven-game series against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. Meanwhile, the Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks in five games. Golden State has won 11 consecutive games at home, while the Celtics are 13-6 in their last 19 overall.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET in San Francisco. Caesars Sportsbook lists Golden State as the 3.5-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Celtics odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 212.5.

Warriors vs. Celtics spread: Warriors -3.5

Warriors vs. Celtics over-under: 212.5

Warriors vs. Celtics money line: Warriors -160, Celtics +140

GSW: Warriors are 4-0 ATS in their last four games as favorites

BOS: Celtics are 4-0 ATS in their last four Thursday games



Why the Warriors can cover

Forward Andrew Wiggins is an athletic presence in the front court who plays his role extremely well. Wiggins isn't the first or second option on the floor but knows how to create his own shot. The Kansas product is smooth and explosive when attacking the paint while owning a nice jumper from the perimeter. Wiggins has the lateral quickness, agility, and strength to play sound defense as well. He logs 15.8 points and seven rebounds per game.

Forward Draymond Green is the unquestioned emotional leader for this team. Green plays with extreme passion and is a regular triple-double threat. He is one of the best defenders in the league with the flexibility to defend any position on the floor. The four-time All-Star can run point and set the offense up for Golden State. During the postseason, he's averaging 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game.

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jaylen Brown is a scoring threat in the backcourt with outstanding athletic ability. The California product is extremely explosive and can rise over any defender. Brown also owns a reliable jumper to accompany his driving ability. The 2021 All-Star has been a consistent offensive plug for this squad. He's second on the team in scoring (22.9) with 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals.

Derrick White provides Boston with a guard off the bench who can create his own shot. White is well-rounded on the offensive end and has the court vision to set his teammates up. The Colorado product has the speed and quickness to consistently get into the paint and finish around the rim. White scored 13-plus in three consecutive games during the conference finals.

How to make Celtics vs. Warriors picks

