When the NBA announced that the two All-Star Game captains would be drafting their teams minutes before the game started, it created great anticipation around the event. Seeing who would be picked first, last, or how guys would react to which teams they were placed on had great potential for content. While there weren't any outrageous reactions, there was one highlight moment that everyone began talking about as soon as it happened.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were down to their last selection each with the Los Angeles Lakers forward choosing who he wanted next. But before James could even get out the name of who he was selecting, reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic stood up from his seat and began walking to LeBron as if to say, "I'm not getting picked last." At least that's how everyone interpreted the situation. Shortly after, Antetokounmpo chose the last remaining player, Lauri Markkanen, and the two rosters were set.

Here's how the situation went down:

However, after the All-Star Game, in which Team Giannis won 184-175, Jokic said he thought he was the last player up on the stage so he thought he was the last pick.

"I thought I was last so I just stood up, because I thought I was last," Jokic said. "I felt bad, especially now because we lost. I just feel bad, I thought that I was last and I just stood up. I didn't see Lauri [Markkanen]."

Denver Nuggets coach, and head coach for Team LeBron, said shortly after the viral moment Jokic realized what he did.

"He feels bad, he didn't realize that Lauri Markkanen was still on the stage," Malone said. "He thought he was the last pick. He goes, "I can't believe I'm the last pick,' so he just walked down and put his arm around LeBron like 'okay, I guess it's me and you buddy. He apologized to Lauri because he had no idea he was still up on the stage. But no, he didn't try to jump in front of Lauri Markkanen. He just didn't realize he was up there."

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

What a hilarious misunderstanding and Jokic isn't the only player Sunday night who misunderstood the draft. Early in the draft selections when Giannis and LeBron were still picking from the pool of reserve players, Antetokounmpo said he was drafting Ja Morant, not realizing that Morant was a starter and he couldn't draft him at that moment.

For Jokic, his reaction to thinking he was picked last isn't surprising since he was the last picked member of Team LeBron in the last two years. Despite being a back-to-back MVP winner, and a frontrunner to win his third straight this season, Jokic even said after the game that he wouldn't choose himself if he was captain.

"I would not draft myself ether," Jokic said. "I'm not meant for this game."

While Jokic may not have the repertoire of skills that make an All-Star Game exciting, he's certainly meant for the NBA as he's shown not just this season but over the length of his career. His talent currently has the Nuggets in the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference with the potential to make a deep playoff run. So while he may be picked last -- or near last -- in the All-Star Game, it certainly isn't a reflection of how dominant of a player he is in the league.