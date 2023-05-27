The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat square off in a pivotal Game 6 battle in the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference final on Saturday night. After leading the series 3-0, Miami has dropped two straight matchups. On Thursday evening, Boston topped the Heat 110-97. The Heat have gone 6-1 at home during the 2023 NBA playoffs. Guards Victor Oladipo (knee) and Tyler Herro (hand) are out for the Heat, while Gabe Vincent (ankle) is questionable. Malcolm Brogdon (forearm) is questionable for Boston.

The game from Kaseya Center in Miami will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET. Boston is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Celtics vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 210. Before making any Heat vs. Celtics picks, make sure you check out what proven SportsLine NBA expert Matthew Severance has to say.

Now, Severance has set his sights on Heat vs. Celtics and just locked in his picks and NBA playoff predictions. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Celtics vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -2.5

Heat vs. Celtics over/under: 210 points

Heat vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -145, Heat +122

MIA: Heat are 7-2 ATS in their last nine home games

BOS: Celtics are 5-2 ATS in their last seven road games

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum has done his all to keep the Celtics' season alive. Tatum continues to thrive as the No. 1 option due to his stellar shot-making and effortless jumper. The four-time All-Star has a knack for grabbing boards and creating opportunities. Tatum is leading the team in both points (27.7) and rebounds (10.4). In Game 5, he racked up 21 points, eight boards and 11 assists.

Guard Derrick White has been a consistent scoring threat throughout this series. White owns a well-rounded game that includes sharpshooting on the outside with solid ball handles. The Colorado product is averaging 13.2 points while shooting 48% from beyond the arc. He has made at least three 3-pointers in every matchup in the Eastern Conference finals. In his last contest, White finished with 24 points and went 6-of-8 from downtown. See which team to back here.

Why the Heat can cover

Forward Jimmy Butler is the best player on the floor for the Heat. Butler plays top-notch defense and will consistently get to his spots on the floor. The six-time All-Star is leading the team in scoring (28.8), assists (5.5) and steals (2.1). He's dropped 25-plus points in three games during this series. In Game 4, Butler had 29 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Center Bam Adebayo is a powerful force in the frontcourt. Adebayo will use his strength in the lane for easy looks at the rim or to gain positioning to secure rebounds. The Kentucky product is first on the team in rebounds (8.9) along with 17.5 points per game. In Game 5, he totaled 16 points and eight boards. See which team to pick here.

