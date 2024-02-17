The basketball world will turn its eyes toward Indianapolis this weekend. The NBA All-Star Weekend festivities will be held at both Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Lucas Oil Stadium. Saturday's events begin at 8 p.m. ET and include the Skills Challenge, the Slam Dunk contest, Steph vs. Sabrina and the 3-Point Contest. Eight of the league's best long-range shooters, including defending champion Damian Lillard and hometown favorite Tyrese Haliburton will take part in the 3-point event. The 3-Point Contest at Lucas Oil Stadium will be the second event of the NBA's All-Star Saturday.

This year's betting favorite is the Bucks' Lillard at +420, with Indiana's Haliburton listed at +440 in the latest 2024 3-Point Contest odds. Trae Young is next on the odds board at +600. The rest of the field, which is comprised of Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson, Malik Beasley, Donovan Mitchell and Lauri Markkanen, are all getting +700 odds. Before making any 2024 3-Point Contest picks, be sure to see the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Alex 'PropStarz' Selesnick.

Selesnick has gone 163-99 (+4584) on his last 262 NBA prop picks on SportsLine. PropStarz specializes in NFL and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling. Anybody following him is way up.

2024 NBA 3-Point Contest predictions

One surprise: PropStarz is fading Lillard, the defending champion, even though he is one of the most prolific 3-point shooters in NBA history. The seven-time All-Star ranks in the top five all-time in career 3-pointers, and is No. 3 among active players in career 3-pointers made. He also has two of the top 20 seasons in total 3-pointers made all-time. Since Jan. 20, he has made at least two 3-pointers in a game, in 12 of 13 contests, including going 5-for-5 in a 129-117 win at Dallas on Feb. 3.

However, Selesnick knows nothing comes easy in these types of events, and Lillard could find the going difficult. No player has repeated as the 3-Point Contest champion since 2007-08 when Jason Kapono accomplished the feat. Lillard also has struggled at times from beyond the arc this season and has the worst 3-point accuracy mark (34%) among the entrants. Over the past two years, Lillard has made fewer than 36% of his 3-point attempts, while contenders like Haliburton, Young, Brunson and Towns have been lighting up the scoreboard of late. See who to pick here.

2024 NBA 3-Point Contest participants, odds

Damian Lillard +410

Tyrese Haliburton +450

Trae Young +550

Malik Beasley +650

Lauri Markkanen +700

Karl-Anthony Towns +700

Donovan Mitchell +750

Jalen Brunson +750