76ers' Ben Simmons reportedly fully cleared to return from foot injury
Simmons was the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NBA Draft but did not play last season
Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has been fully cleared to return to basketball activity, according to a report from the Bucks County Courier Times.
Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, did not appear in any games last season after suffering a broken right foot last September. He was originally expected to miss three months, but was later ruled out for the remainder of the season.
Simmons has been cleared "for some time," the report states, perhaps indicating he'll be ready to go when the season rolls around.
The one-and-done prospect from LSU averaged 19.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists as a freshman with the Tigers in 2015.
