76ers felt LeBron James 'strongly' considered them in free agency before ultimately picking Lakers
Was Philly's shot at LeBron James real? It certainly thinks so
While LeBron James kept his free agency short and to the point this year when he chose the Lakers, he did take a meeting with more teams than just Los Angeles. On the day James announced his decision to head to Los Angeles, his group also had a meeting set up with the 76ers.
James obviously didn't end up with Philadelphia in the end, but that he took a meeting with them has to show something, right? Sixers managing partner Josh Harris considered it a sign they seriously had a chance at landing James. That has to look good to other free agents right? Via ESPN.
"I think they considered us very strongly," Harris said of James' group Monday at the Las Vegas Summer League. "I think he -- I would be speculating on how he makes his decisions, and I don't want to do that -- but I think that they were really serious [about Philadelphia]. The fact that they took the meeting with us was something that they didn't view lightly, so I think that they were very serious about it."
The 76ers getting a meeting with James really was beneficial to them. Even though James ended up in Los Angeles, it's great for Philly's reputation. It shows other free agents that they are a legitimate organization that even the NBA's best will consider. Maybe this year Philadelphia didn't sign a big name, but that could change in the summer of 2019 when names like Klay Thompson and potentially Kawhi Leonard are available.
Although let's be honest: Even if James' meeting was just a courtesy to the 76ers, nobody in Philadelphia would ever admit that. Nor should they.
