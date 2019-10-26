76ers' Joel Embiid to miss game against Pistons due to sprained right ankle
Embiid tweaked his ankle in the season-opening win against the Celtics
It's always best practice to be extra careful with any sort of knee or ankle injury with players of Joel Embiid's size. The two-time All-Star has had a lengthy history of knee, ankle and back injuries since he's been in the league, and after committing himself to getting in better shape during the offseason, this was supposed to be the season that he could finally play 70 or more games.
That is still in play, and after his 15-point, 13-rebound performance in the Philadelphia 76ers' win over Boston in the season opener, Embiid looked to be moving with more fluidity and improved his conditioning. The Sixers will need the big man on the floor as much as possible to seriously contend for a championship this season, and while he'll likely miss an occasional game here or there, ensuring he's healthy will be crucial to Philly's success. Even if that means sitting him out at the slightest chance of an injury.
That's exactly what the Sixers will do Saturday night as they're sitting Embiid against the Detroit Pistons due to a sprained right ankle he suffered against Boston.
Embiid participated in shootaround, tested out his ankle and decided it was better to play it safe than sorry. While it might be concerning given Embiid's injury history, this looks to be nothing more than precaution for their prized center. Luckily for the Sixers, they're better equipped to handle Embiid missing a game than in previous years with the addition of Al Horford in the offseason.
Still, missing Embiid in a matchup against Andre Drummond, who has been dominant to start the season for Detroit while Blake Griffin is rehabbing from a hamstring injury, is a blow to their defense. Embiid has had Drummond's number nearly every time they've faced each other, averaging 29 points and 10 rebounds in the six times he's played against the Pistons throughout his career.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sneaker watch: Heat get style infusion
An offseason infusion of style and charisma has the Heat buzzing this season
-
Bucks vs. Heat odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Bucks vs. Heat game 10,000 times.
-
Best NBA DFS picks, Saturday DK lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Jimmy Butler will miss Heat road trip
The Heat are in Milwaukee on Saturday and Minnesota on Sunday
-
LeBron, AD beat Jazz with pick-and-roll
It took six quarters for the Lakers to make the move that the entire NBA world expected
-
Wolves honor Flip Saunders after win
The Timberwolves earned an emotional win for their coach on Friday
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans