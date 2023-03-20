The Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers meet on Monday to begin a two-game mini-series over the course of three days. Chicago visits Wells Fargo Center for the matchup, and the Bulls are 33-37 this season. The Sixers are 48-22 overall and on an eight-game winning streak. Alex Caruso (foot) and Javonte Green (knee) are questionable to play for the Bulls, with Lonzo Ball (knee) ruled out. PJ Tucker (ankle) is listed as questionable for the 76ers.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. Philadelphia is the 8-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 224.5 in the latest Bulls vs. 76ers odds.

Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Bulls vs. Sixers:

Bulls vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -8

Bulls vs. 76ers over/under: 224.5 points

Bulls vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -305, Bulls +240

CHI: The Bulls are 13-18-2 against the spread in road games

PHI: The 76ers are 22-13-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Bulls can cover



The Bulls are performing at a high level on the defensive end. Chicago is in the top five of the NBA in defensive efficiency this season, allowing only 111.9 points per 100 possessions. The Bulls are elite on the defensive glass, securing 73.7% of missed shots, and that allows opponents to generate only 12.1 second-chance points per game.

Chicago is also in the top five of the league in fast break points allowed (12.4 per game) and points allowed in the paint (47.1 per game), and opponents are shooting only 46.7% from the field against the Bulls. The Bulls also yield fewer than 23 free throw attempts per game to opponents, helping to boost defensive efficiency. On offense, the Bulls are highly efficient in key shooting categories, converting 49.1% from the field and 81.2% from the free throw line. Chicago also takes care of the ball with a stellar 13.7% turnover rate.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia is the superior team in this matchup, and the 76ers are playing their best basketball in recent days. The 76ers have won eight straight games, out-scoring opponents by almost 15 points per 100 possessions in those victories. Philadelphia also has an outstanding home-court advantage, including a +5.8 net rating at Wells Fargo Center, and the 76ers have plenty of star power. Joel Embiid is an MVP candidate with a league-leading 33.5 points per game and 10.2 rebounds per contest.

Embiid also maintains a 65.4% true shooting mark this season, and James Harden adds 21.7 points, 10.8 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game with high-end efficiency. That duo leads an elite offense that scores more than 1.17 points per possession, with Philadelphia putting up 1.3 points per trip in the last eight games.

