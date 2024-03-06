The Memphis Grizzlies will visit the Philadelphia 76ers in a cross-conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule. Philadelphia is 35-26 overall and 19-13 at home, while Memphis is 21-41 overall and 14-17 on the road. The teams have split their last four matchups, with each squad winning their two games at home. The Sixers are 33-28 against the spread in the 2023-24 NBA season, while the Grizzlies are 30-32 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Sixers are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. 76ers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 211.5 points.

76ers vs. Grizzlies spread: 76ers -5.5

76ers vs. Grizzlies over/under: 211.5 points

76ers vs. Grizzlies money line: 76ers: -223, Grizzlies: +182

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies came into Monday's match having lost five straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They secured a 106-102 win over the Brooklyn Nets. The Grizzlies can attribute much of their success to Luke Kennard, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and seven assists as he was one of six Grizzlies in double-figures.

Kennard is one of the few proven scorers left standing on Memphis which has eight players listed as out on Wednesday's NBA injury report. Jaren Jackson Jr. (quad) is questionable after missing the last three games. Memphis is 4-4 against the spread without Jackson, and it is a solid 13-7 ATS following an outright victory this season.

What you need to know about the 76ers

Meanwhile, neither the point spread nor the final result favored the 76ers on Tuesday as they fell to Brooklyn 112-107. The 76ers were up 38-24 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead. Kelly Oubre Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored a season-high of 30 points to go along with six rebounds. Philly played without Joel Embiid (knee), Tyrese Maxey (concussion) and De'Anthony Melton (back), and while Embiid and Melton remain out for tonight, Maxey is a game-time decision.

With those absences, the Sixers will have to rely again on Oubre, as well as fellow veterans Tobias Harris and Buddy Hield. The former is averaging 17.7 points on 50% shooting, while Hield is averaging 15.5 points with Philadelphia after putting up 12 ppg earlier this season with Indiana. Philadelphia is just 1-4 ATS over its last five games and 5-16 ATS over its last 21 contests.

Key Betting Info

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The 76ers are 7-4 against the spread in their last 11 games when the spread was between -7.5 to -4.5.

The Grizzlies are 15-10 against the spread in their last 25 games as the road underdog.

The 76ers are 24-16 against the spread in their last 40 games when favored.

