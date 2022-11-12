Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Atlanta 8-4; Philadelphia 5-7

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Atlanta Hawks will be on the road. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. The Hawks should still be riding high after a win, while Philadelphia will be looking to regain their footing.

The Sixers are out to make up for these teams' matchup on Thursday. Atlanta beat the Sixers 104-95. Center Clint Capela was the offensive standout of the contest for Atlanta, dropping a double-double on 20 boards and 18 points. That makes it five consecutive games in which Capela has had at least ten rebounds.

Despite Atlanta winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Philadelphia as a 3.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Hawks, who are 6-5-1 against the spread.

Atlanta's victory brought them up to 8-4 while the 76ers' loss pulled them down to 5-7. Atlanta is 4-3 after wins this season, and Philadelphia is 3-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The 76ers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta have won 18 out of their last 31 games against Philadelphia.