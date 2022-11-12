Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Atlanta 8-4; Philadelphia 5-7
What to Know
After a four-game homestand, the Atlanta Hawks will be on the road. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. The Hawks should still be riding high after a win, while Philadelphia will be looking to regain their footing.
The Sixers are out to make up for these teams' matchup on Thursday. Atlanta beat the Sixers 104-95. Center Clint Capela was the offensive standout of the contest for Atlanta, dropping a double-double on 20 boards and 18 points. That makes it five consecutive games in which Capela has had at least ten rebounds.
Despite Atlanta winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Philadelphia as a 3.5-point favorite. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Hawks, who are 6-5-1 against the spread.
Atlanta's victory brought them up to 8-4 while the 76ers' loss pulled them down to 5-7. Atlanta is 4-3 after wins this season, and Philadelphia is 3-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The 76ers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Atlanta have won 18 out of their last 31 games against Philadelphia.
- Nov 10, 2022 - Atlanta 104 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Dec 23, 2021 - Atlanta 98 vs. Philadelphia 96
- Dec 03, 2021 - Philadelphia 98 vs. Atlanta 96
- Oct 30, 2021 - Philadelphia 122 vs. Atlanta 94
- Jun 20, 2021 - Atlanta 103 vs. Philadelphia 96
- Jun 18, 2021 - Philadelphia 104 vs. Atlanta 99
- Jun 16, 2021 - Atlanta 109 vs. Philadelphia 106
- Jun 14, 2021 - Atlanta 103 vs. Philadelphia 100
- Jun 11, 2021 - Philadelphia 127 vs. Atlanta 111
- Jun 08, 2021 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Atlanta 102
- Jun 06, 2021 - Atlanta 128 vs. Philadelphia 124
- Apr 30, 2021 - Philadelphia 126 vs. Atlanta 104
- Apr 28, 2021 - Philadelphia 127 vs. Atlanta 83
- Jan 11, 2021 - Atlanta 112 vs. Philadelphia 94
- Feb 24, 2020 - Philadelphia 129 vs. Atlanta 112
- Jan 30, 2020 - Atlanta 127 vs. Philadelphia 117
- Oct 28, 2019 - Philadelphia 105 vs. Atlanta 103
- Apr 03, 2019 - Atlanta 130 vs. Philadelphia 122
- Mar 23, 2019 - Atlanta 129 vs. Philadelphia 127
- Jan 11, 2019 - Atlanta 123 vs. Philadelphia 121
- Oct 29, 2018 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Atlanta 92
- Apr 10, 2018 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Atlanta 113
- Mar 30, 2018 - Philadelphia 101 vs. Atlanta 91
- Nov 01, 2017 - Philadelphia 119 vs. Atlanta 109
- Mar 29, 2017 - Atlanta 99 vs. Philadelphia 92
- Jan 21, 2017 - Atlanta 110 vs. Philadelphia 93
- Nov 12, 2016 - Atlanta 117 vs. Philadelphia 96
- Oct 29, 2016 - Atlanta 104 vs. Philadelphia 72
- Feb 03, 2016 - Atlanta 124 vs. Philadelphia 86
- Jan 07, 2016 - Atlanta 126 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Dec 16, 2015 - Atlanta 127 vs. Philadelphia 106