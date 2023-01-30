The Philadelphia 76ers welcome the Orlando Magic to Wells Fargo Center for a Monday evening matchup. The Sixers are on a seven-game winning streak, the longest active run in the NBA, and Philadelphia is 32-16 overall this season. The 76ers are also 19-7 at home, with Orlando entering at 19-31 overall and 6-18 on the road. Joel Embiid (foot) is listed as questionable for the 76ers, with Chuma Okeke (knee) ruled out for the Magic.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as the 9.5-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 233 in the latest Magic vs. 76ers odds. Before making any 76ers vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 47-22 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Sixers vs. Magic and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Magic vs. Sixers:

76ers vs. Magic spread: 76ers -9.5

76ers vs. Magic over/under: 233 points

76ers vs. Magic money line: 76ers -455, Magic +345

ORL: The Magic are 12-11-1 against the spread in road games

PHI: The 76ers are 16-9-1 against the spread in home games

76ers vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando is young and talented, headlined by the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft in Paolo Banchero. Banchero is the frontrunner for NBA Rookie of the Year honors, and he is averaging 20.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. With Banchero, Franz Wagner, and others in the mix, Orlando is also creating more than 25 free throw attempts per game and making 47.4% of field goal attempts.

On defense, the Magic are in the top five of the NBA in 3-point percentage allowed (34.8%) and in the top 10 in points allowed in the paint (48.2 per game) and second-chance points allowed (13.3 per game). Orlando is securing more than 72% of available defensive rebounds, and Philadelphia is in the bottom five of the NBA with a 25.2% offensive rebound rate this season.

Why the 76ers can cover

The Sixers are 2-0 against the Magic this season, out-scoring Orlando by 38 combined points. In those games, Philadelphia scored 1.25 points per possession, shooting 56% from the field and 39.7% from 3-point range. The 76ers are also playing fantastic basketball in recent days, entering on a seven-game winning streak and with a 12-2 record in the last 14 games. Philadelphia has a 122.0 offensive rating in the last 14 games, averaging 27.3 assists and only 12.6 turnovers per game while shooting 49.6% from the field.

James Harden has the wheel of the offense from the perimeter, leading the NBA with 11.2 assists per game this season. Philadelphia is scoring almost 1.16 points per possession, a top-five mark in the league, and the 76ers are shooting 38.5% from 3-point range for the season. The 76ers are also facing a Magic defense that is yielding 57.1% shooting to opponents on 2-point attempts, the second-worst mark in the NBA. With the 76ers also shooting 82.6% on 24.2 free throw attempts per game, Philadelphia can also win on the margins.

How to make Magic vs. 76ers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 225 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins 76ers vs. Magic? And which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.