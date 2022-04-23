The Philadelphia 76ers aim to secure a first-round sweep in the 2022 NBA playoffs on Saturday afternoon. Philadelphia leads the Toronto Raptors by a 3-0 margin in the best-of-seven clash. Game 4 is set to take place in Toronto, with the Raptors looking to bounce back from a 104-101 overtime defeat in Game 3. The Sixers will be without Matisse Thybulle (ineligible) for Game 4, with Scottie Barnes (ankle) listed as doubtful for the Raptors. Philadelphia's Joel Embiid is reportedly dealing with pain in his right thumb, but he's not on the injury report and is expected to play through it.

Tipoff is at 2 p.m. ET in Toronto. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as the three-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 213.5 in the latest 76ers vs. Raptors odds. Before making any Raptors vs. 76ers picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters the first full week of the 2022 NBA playoffs on a stunning 86-56 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $2,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Sixers vs. Raptors, and just revealed its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and playoff betting lines for Raptors vs. Sixers:

76ers vs. Raptors spread: 76ers -3

76ers vs. Raptors over-under: 213.5 points

76ers vs. Raptors money line: 76ers -150, Raptors +130

PHL: The 76ers are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

TOR: The Raptors are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games



Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia has dominated the series to this point. The Sixers are out-scoring the Raptors by more than 15 points per 100 possessions, excelling on both ends. Philadelphia has been especially excellent on offense, scoring 127.1 points per 100 possessions against a normally solid Raptors defense. The 76ers are winning the rebounding battle in sound fashion, securing 54.6 percent of all rebounds in the series. Philadelphia also boasts an incredible 65.7 percent true shooting mark, headlined by 46.2 percent shooting from 3-point range. The 76ers ranked in the top three of the NBA in free throw creation and free throw accuracy during the regular season, and they have continued that efficiency. Philadelphia is generating 28.0 free throw attempts per game and making 83.3 percent of those shots.

On defense, the 76ers are blocking 6.3 shots per game, and Philadelphia is facing a Toronto offense that ranked well below the league average in field goal percentage, 2-point percentage, 3-point percentage, free throw creation, free throw accuracy, assists per game and assist rate during the regular season.

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto hasn't found its footing in the series, but the Raptors were notably better in Game 3. In addition, Toronto is averaging 2.2 assists for every turnover in the first three games, committing a giveaway on fewer than 11 percent of offensive possessions. The Raptors are also above the league average in offensive rebounding through three games, and Toronto was No. 2 in the NBA in offensive rebound rate at 32.4 percent in the regular season. The Raptors have a pair of 20-point scorers in Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet, and ball security is regularly a strength. On top of the strong turnover avoidance in the series, the Raptors finished in the top three of the NBA in turnovers and live-ball turnovers during the regular season. Toronto is also dynamite in transition, ranking No. 3 in the league in averaging 15.8 fast break points per game this season.

Defensively, the Raptors ranked in the top 10 of the NBA in defensive rating in the regular season, with top-three marks in turnover creation, steals per game and points off turnovers. Philadelphia was last in the league in offensive rebound rate in 2021-22, and Toronto was in the top ten in fast break points allowed and points allowed in the paint.

How to make 76ers vs. Raptors picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 216 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the model's Raptors vs. 76ers pick at SportsLine.

So who wins 76ers vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 76ers vs. Raptors spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.