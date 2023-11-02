The Philadelphia 76ers will look to beat the Toronto Raptors for the second time in six days when they meet in an Atlantic Division matchup on Thursday. The Raptors (2-3), who snapped a three-game losing streak on Wednesday with a convincing 130-111 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, are looking to improve on last year's 41-41 record. Toronto failed to make the playoffs after having made the postseason in eight of nine seasons, which included the team's first NBA title in 2018-19. The 76ers (2-1), who are riding a two-game winning streak, have competed in the playoffs in six consecutive seasons.

Tip-off from Philadelphia is set for 7 p.m. ET. Toronto leads the all-time series 62-46, but the 76ers have won the last four meetings. The 76ers are 9-point favorites in the latest Raptors vs. 76ers odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 215.5.

Raptors vs. 76ers spread: Philadelphia -9

Raptors vs. 76ers over/under: 215.5 points

Raptors vs. 76ers money line: Toronto +299, Philadelphia -378

TOR: The Raptors are 3-2 against the spread this season

PHI: The 76ers have hit the money line in 59 of their last 86 games (+28.45 units)

Why the 76ers can cover

Center Joel Embiid powers the Philadelphia offense and he's averaging 31 points, 10.3 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and one steal per game so far in 2023-2024. In Saturday's win over the Raptors, he poured in 34 points. He had a double-double with 35 points and 15 rebounds in Sunday's 126-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Embiid has always played well against Toronto and in 21 career games against the Raptors, he's averaging 22.9 points and 12 rebounds.

Point guard Tyrese Maxey is also off to a fast start to the year, averaging 30.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He is coming off a double-double in the win over Portland, scoring 26 points while grabbing 10 rebounds. He had 34 points and seven assists in Saturday's win over the Raptors. The 2020 first-round pick has faced Toronto nine times in his young career and is averaging 22.3 points and 4.2 assists against the Raptors.

Why the Raptors can cover

Guard Scottie Barnes is coming off a 21-point and 12-rebound effort against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. He's also reached 20 or more points in four consecutive games. Barnes had a season-high 24 points in Saturday's loss to the 76ers. He has two double-doubles and one triple-double already in 2023-2024. In Friday's overtime loss at Chicago, Barnes scored 22 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists. In eight career games against Philadelphia, he is averaging 15.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and four assists per game.

Forward Pascal Siakam is averaging 18 points and 6.8 rebounds in five starts. In Wednesday's big win over Milwaukee, he poured in a game-high 26 points, dished out seven assists and grabbed six rebounds. Siakam had 20 points in Monday's 99-91 loss against Portland. He has always fared well against the 76ers and in 27 career matchups against them, he's averaging 16.4 points, seven rebounds and 4.1 rebounds per game.

How to make Raptors vs. 76ers picks

