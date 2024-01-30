The Golden State Warriors will face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Chase Center. Golden State is 19-23 overall and 12-12 at home, while Philadelphia is 29-16 overall and 12-10 on the road. The Warriors limp into Tuesday's contest having lost four of their last five games, while the 76ers are 6-3 in their last nine outings.

Warriors vs. 76ers spread: Warriors -3.5

Warriors vs. 76ers over/under: 235.5 points

Warriors vs. 76ers money line: Warriors: -164, 76ers: +130

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Lakers on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They lost 145-144 to the Lakers on a last-minute free throw from LeBron James. Despite running the score up even higher than they did on Thursday (133), the Warriors still had to take the loss.

The Warriors' loss came about despite a quality game from Stephen Curry, who scored 46 points along with seven assists. Those 46 points set a new season-high mark for him. For the season, Curry is averaging 27.3 points, 5.0 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about the 76ers

Meanwhile, the 76ers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They were the victim of a painful 130-104 defeat at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers. The contest was up for grabs at halftime, but the 76ers were thoroughly outmatched 72-49 in the second half.

The 76ers struggled to work together and finished the game with only 17 assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as the Trail Blazers posted 29 assists. Philadelphia is 1-4 against the spread in its last five games and the 76ers are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games on the road. The 76ers have also struggled on the road against Golden State, losing nine of the last 11 away games against the Warriors.

