76ers vs. Wizards NBA season opener: How to watch, odds, live stream, TV, start time

The 76ers' rebuild comes to fruition on Wednesday! Hopefully. Philadelphia is coming off yet another No. 1 overall draft pick, as Markelle Fultz will try to lead them to their first win of a new era. Fultz will be playing alongside Joel Embiid, who will see limited minutes (much to his dismay). For the Wizards, they're trying to build off of a strong, if surprising, 2017 playoff appearance. John Wall is looking to continue his incredible point guard play, and also further the persona of a leader that he fostered at the end of last season. The veteran squaring off against Fultz will be an interesting showdown.

Outside of the addition of Fultz, these are two teams with fairly structured cores on opposite ends of the age spectrum. Where the 76ers have their team of the future, the Wizards have a fairly set window as of now. Wall may artificially extend that window, but it will all depend on how he shows up. The 76ers need to prove early this season that they aren't still rebuilding. The Eastern Conference is in a state of flux, and if they're going to make a move, this truly feels like the year to do it.

How to watch 76ers vs. Wizards

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 18

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Verizon Center -- Washington D.C.

TV: ESPN (check local listings)

Live stream: Watch ESPN (requires cable login)

SportsLine odds: WAS (-7)

These are two teams looking to make their mark. In one corner, a young team full of upstart players that are sick of rebuilding; and in the other a group of veterans trying to break among the ranks of the elite in the East. It'll be no mean feat for either side. Winning is a hard habit to get into, and an even harder one to maintain. But this game will be a good test for both sides to see where they stand after their respective offseasons.