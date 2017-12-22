After scorching Celtics, Michael Beasley says he's had the 'hot hand' since birth
Beasley isn't all that surprised after dropping 32 points on Boston en route to a Knicks win
Michael Beasley was once out of the NBA and playing in China. The former No. 2 overall pick had a disappointing NBA career that didn't meet up to his expectations and eventually the league just didn't have much reason to keep re-signing him. However, his trip overseas was successful and earned him another shot.
Beasley has made the most of his time in China and has gone from out of the NBA to a rotation-caliber player. He signed a contract with the Knicks over the summer to do one thing for them: score buckets. He did plenty of that on Thursday night as Beasley and the Knicks knocked off the Celtics 102-92.
A huge part of that win came from Beasley's 32 points and 12 rebounds. After the game, he was asked at what point of the game he felt he had a hot hand. His response? Since the day he was born.
Success stories like Beasley's are enjoyable and easy to cheer for. What's there to not enjoy about someone working their way back the way he has? Now he's dropping 32 points against a good Celtics defense and it's just fun to watch. He's another positive in what has been a surprising Knicks season.
