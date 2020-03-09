Anthony Davis licks hand, immediately high-fives LeBron James, Avery Bradley during Lakers' win over Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis was celebrating his team's fourth quarter lead over the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center on Sunday night but in the process he unfortunately spread some germs. The Lakers were up 99-87 with 6:29 left to go in the game when an excited Davis licked his hands before congratulating his teammates.

After Davis licked his hand, which of course had touched the ball (which touches the hands of everyone!), he immediately high-fived teammate Avery Bradley. Bradley then quickly touched his hands to his mouth creating a germ assist no one would want.

The sharing of germs did not stop there, as Bradley and Davis both went on to then quickly high-five LeBron James.

Anthony Davis licks his hand then high 5s Avery Bradley who then immediately touches his mouth then both high 5 Bron.

There was no hand sanitizer or soap in sight. So what started with a lick of the hand from Davis turned into a rather gross series from L.A.

The Lakers went on to win 112-103 and improve their record to 49-13, as the Clippers now stand at 43-20.

The video is specifically concerning due to the rapid spreading of coronavirus, which is heavily impacting the sports world. Many leagues and tournaments around the world have decided to cancel games or play with no fans in the stands to prevent the spreading of the virus. Even the NBA released a statement over possible future plans to adhere with coronavirus concerns.

The league reportedly sent a memo to teams saying they soon may play with no fans present and will need to come up with a plan to handle the rapidly spreading virus. Having an infectious disease specialist, identifying a specific facility to test for coronavirus and limiting the number of people interacting with players are some of the cautions the league might make teams take.