Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers odds: NBA picks from computer model on 34-18 run

The Cleveland Cavaliers go for their second straight win when they host the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. Cleveland had its 13-game winning streak snapped last week by Indiana, but started a new one with Saturday's 105-98 victory over Philadelphia. The Hawks, led by Dennis Schroder, will have their hands full in a 7 p.m. ET matchup.

The Cavaliers are 11.5-point favorites, up sightly from an 11-point open. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 217, down from the open of 218.5.

Cleveland, with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference at 19-8, has rebounded after a slow start. The Cavaliers have won 14 of their past 15.

Big man Tristan Thompson is expected to be back in uniform for the Cavs. He has been out since Nov. 1 with a strained calf. Forward Kevin Love is also questionable with a sore hip and did not play against the Sixers.

The Hawks are coming off a 111-107 loss at the Knicks on Sunday. Atlanta is 6-20 on the season and 3-11 on the road. Schroder leads the team in scoring at 20.4 points per game and dishes out 6.4 assists.

Forward Taurean Prince is averaging 12.6 ppg and 5.3 rpg and Kent Bazemore averages 12.1 points and 3.6 assists.

LeBron James leads the Cavaliers in scoring (28.3 points) and is shooting an impressive 42 percent from beyond the arc. He's also averaging 8.3 rebounds and is tops on the team with 8.7 assists.

Long-range sniper Kyle Korver remains a valuable bench asset who's shooting 43 percent on 3-pointers.

