Australia fires: LaMelo Ball, several athletes donate toward relief efforts throughout country
The NBA Draft prospect is one of many athletes that are coming together for a good cause
Australia has been ravaged by bushfires that have sent residents and wildlife fleeing over the past few months. Nearly half a billion animals and plants have been wiped out since the fires began and about 12.35 million acres of land have burned nationwide, according to CBS News.
In the wake of the devastation, which has left at least 17 people dead, several high-profile athletes are helping aid relief efforts throughout the country.
NBA Draft prospect LaMelo Ball is currently playing for the Illawarra Hawks in the National Basketball League in Australia. On Friday, he announced plans to donate a month of his salary to help victims of the bushfires.
It's unclear what Ball's monthly salary will actually amount to.
"It's sad to see what is happening on the south coast of Australia," Ball said in a statement to ESPN on Friday. "People have lost their homes and everything they own. My parents taught me to help out wherever I can, so this is my way of helping out."
Ball has spent the 2019-20 season playing for Illwarra as he positions himself for the NBA Draft. The former five-star recruit is currently dealing with a foot injury that has kept him out of the lineup since December.
In addition to Ball, the tennis world has also rallied to support the cause in Australia.
Australian Nick Kyrgios has revealed that he plans to donate $200 for every ace that he records during the coming season. Kyrgios is set to compete for Australia in the ATP Cup, which begins Friday.
"It's pretty tragic what's going on, especially with my hometown Canberra being under a bit of smoke -- the most hazardous smoke in the world at the moment," Kyrgios said during an ATP Cup press conference on Thursday.
Fellow Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur also plans to join the cause as he tweeted that he would match Kyrgios with $250 for every ace going towards the bushfire victims. John Millman also revealed that he plans to donate $100 for every ace towards the victims.
Other Australian athletes John Millman, John Peers, Ellen Perez and Sam Stosur also revealed that they plan to donate to the cause based on the number of aces. The ATP will also donate $100 per serve during the 10-day ATP Cup.
Cricket stars Chris Lynn and Glenn Maxwell pledged to donate $250 for each boundary-clearing six they hit during competition.
"It is special to see so many athletes from various sports getting in behind the real heroes who are fighting to save lives and properties around our country," Lynn tweeted.
Australian cricket players also plan to auction off signed shirts for their Melbourne Cricket Ground test against New Zealand.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lakers vs. Pelicans odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Friday's Pelicans vs. Lakers matchup 10,000 times.
-
Sixers vs. Rockets odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Friday's 76ers vs. Rockets matchup 10,000 times.
-
Report: Caris LeVert to return Sunday
Caris LeVert had thumb surgery in November, but is now set to return to the lineup
-
MPJ drops career-high 25 on Pacers
It took him a couple of months, but Michael Porter Jr. is starting to catch on for the Nuggets
-
Kanter has 6 blocks, gets drug tested
Kanter has never been known as a defensive stalwart
-
Magic's Isaac (knee) out 8-10 weeks
The team said Isaac suffered both a posterior lateral corner injury and a bone contusion to...
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...