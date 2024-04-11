Ben McLemore, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, has been arrested in Oregon and faces multiple sex crime charges, according to ESPN's Baxter Holmes. The charges stem from allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2021 while he was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers. The arrest was made at Portland International Airport based on outstanding warrants for one charge of first-degree rape, one charge of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and two charges of second-degree sexual abuse, according to the police in Lake Oswego, Ore.

The alleged sexual assault took place in Lake Oswego on Oct. 3, 2021. At that point, McLemore was a member of the Blazers as they were preparing for the 2021-22 season. McLemore remained a member of the Blazers for the entirety of the 2021-22 season before moving overseas to play in China for the Shangdon Hi-Speed Kirin, Greece for AEK Athens, and finally Spain for Rio Breogan.

Police say McLemore's departure from Oregon caused delays, but they continued to gather evidence while he was away. In February, a grand jury heard evidence in the case, including testimony from the alleged victim. According to the police, that led to the indictment and arrest warrant against McLemore.

Jail logs showed that McLemore had been released as of Wednesday evening. His bail was set at $500,000, and he was required to post $50,000. His next court hearing is scheduled for July 1 at 10 a.m. PT.

McLemore played nine seasons in the NBA. After being selected No. 7 overall in 2013 by the Kings, he went on to play for the Grizzlies, Rockets, Lakers and finally the Blazers. McLemore's lawyers didn't immediately respond to ESPN's requests for comments.