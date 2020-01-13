Blazers vs. Hornets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 13 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Hornets and Blazers.
The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 16-24 overall and 8-10 at home, while Charlotte is 15-27 overall and 8-14 on the road. The Blazers have lost eight of their past 10 games. The Hornets have lost four consecutive games and 10 of their past 12. Portland is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Blazers vs. Hornets odds, while the over-under is set at 215.5. Before entering any Hornets vs. Trail Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 11 on a blistering 26-13 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Blazers vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Portland's 122-101 loss to Milwaukee on Friday came about despite a quality game from Damian Lillard, who had 26 points and five assists. Hassan Whiteside missed the game because of an illness but is probable for tonight.
The Blazers have won five consecutive meetings with the Hornets and 16 of the past 20.
Charlotte came up short against Phoenix on Sunday, falling 100-92.The Hornets could not hold onto a 14-point second quarter lead. Terry Rozier had a tough game, playing for 28 minutes but putting up just five points on 1-for-10 shooting. Devonte' Graham had 22 points and eight assists.
So who wins Hornets vs. Blazers? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Trail Blazers vs. Hornets spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
