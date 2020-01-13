Blazers vs. Hornets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 13 predictions from advanced computer model

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 16-24 overall and 8-10 at home, while Charlotte is 15-27 overall and 8-14 on the road. The Blazers have lost eight of their past 10 games. The Hornets have lost four consecutive games and 10 of their past 12. Portland is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Blazers vs. Hornets odds, while the over-under is set at 215.5. Before entering any Hornets vs. Trail Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Portland's 122-101 loss to Milwaukee on Friday came about despite a quality game from Damian Lillard, who had 26 points and five assists. Hassan Whiteside missed the game because of an illness but is probable for tonight.

The Blazers have won five consecutive meetings with the Hornets and 16 of the past 20.

Charlotte came up short against Phoenix on Sunday, falling 100-92.The Hornets could not hold onto a 14-point second quarter lead. Terry Rozier had a tough game, playing for 28 minutes but putting up just five points on 1-for-10 shooting. Devonte' Graham had 22 points and eight assists.

