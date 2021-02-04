The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is 16-6 overall and 10-1 at home, while the Trail Blazers are 11-9 overall and 6-4 on the road.

Philadelphia is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Sixers vs. Blazers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 225.5. Before entering any Blazers vs. Sixers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 73-44 roll on top-rated picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on 76ers vs. Trail Blazers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Trail Blazers vs. 76ers:

Blazers vs. Sixers spread: 76ers -8.5

Blazers vs. Sixers over-under: 225.5 points

Latest Odds: Philadelphia 76ers -10 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Sixers

Philadelphia beat the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, 118-111. Joel Embiid dropped a double-double on 34 points and 11 rebounds. The Sixers swept all three games on their road trip. The win was Philadelphia's 14th consecutive win over Charlotte, the longest active winning streak by one team over another. The Sixers outscored the Hornets 30-13 in the final quarter, marking their least amount of points allowed in a quarter this season.

Embiid has six games with 30 points and 10 rebounds this season, tied for most in the league. Tobias Harris has scored 24-plus points in four of his past five games. The Sixers split their two games with the Blazers last season.

What you need to know about the Blazers

Meanwhile, Portland topped the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, 132-121. Damian Lillard had 32 points and eight assists, and Gary Trent Jr. shot 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points. Lillard played through an abdominal injury on Tuesday but has been ruled out for Thursday's game. The Blazers have split their last four games.

Six Portland players scored 14-plus in the win at Washington, including a season-high 19 points from Robert Covington. Enes Kanter recorded his fifth straight double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds. The Blazers are second in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (16.2).

How to make Blazers vs. Sixers picks

The model has simulated Sixers vs. Blazers 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Blazers vs. Sixers? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Blazers vs. Sixers spread to jump on Thursday, all from the model that is on an incredible 73-44 roll.